On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

It’s Albatrossity Monday, and then it looks like we have some great trips ahead of us this week.

(click to see a bigger, non-blurry version)

Albatrossity

Eight years after our trip to see the solstice sunrise at the Bighorn Medicine Wheel, we found ourselves there again, and again at the time of the solstice. Elizabeth was heading to a literary conference in Moscow Idaho, and a drive across some blue highways was a getaway for me. So here are some more pics from the high Bighorn Mountains at the beginning of alpine summer there, to be followed by more pics as we headed west toward Idaho.