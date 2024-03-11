On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
(click to see a bigger, non-blurry version)
Albatrossity
Eight years after our trip to see the solstice sunrise at the Bighorn Medicine Wheel, we found ourselves there again, and again at the time of the solstice. Elizabeth was heading to a literary conference in Moscow Idaho, and a drive across some blue highways was a getaway for me. So here are some more pics from the high Bighorn Mountains at the beginning of alpine summer there, to be followed by more pics as we headed west toward Idaho.
Once again the snowfields were still prominent, although they were receding. Click here for larger image.
And the local mammals were out foraging in the short summer season. This Yellow-bellied Marmot (Marmota flaviventris) was hanging out at the parking lot at the Medicine Wheel trailhead, perhaps hoping for a handout. I actually have several research publications dealing with hibernation metabolism in this critter, and I am always glad to see one. Click here for larger image.
Another mammalian presence was this Least Chipmunk (Neotamias minimus). A good friend from graduate school worked on these and other related critters for his doctoral dissertation, and his work (e.g. Chappell, M. 1978. Behavioral factors in the altitudinal zonation of chipmunks (Eutamias). Ecology, 59/3: 565-579) is now classical enough to have found its way into introductory biology textbooks. That is pretty rare for grad dissertation research! At the time they were known as Eutamias minimus. Probably by the time you read this, the taxonomists will have changed the name again. Click here for larger image.
We only saw a few birds in the alpine zone, but one of them, this male Mountain Bluebird (Sialia currucoides) was cooperative and posed for many pictures. The bluest of the bluebirds, with nary a hint of the rusty plumage found in Eastern or Western Bluebirds, their “quadruple-extract-of-azure garb” reflects the high cerulean mountain skies perfectly. Click here for larger image.
The female Mountain Bluebird has only a hint of the male’s colors, but is a charmer nonetheless. Click here for larger image.
I also found some flowers that I had not seen (or at least not photographed) on the prior trip. This is Purple Locoweed (Oxytropis lambertii), a spectacular flower despite its toxicity. Click here for larger image.
Another spectacular flower with an unfortunate name, this is Fern-leaf Lousewort (Pedicularis cystopteridifolia). I suspect that the indigenous people of this area probably had a more graceful name for this one. This is another plant that was first described by Meriwether Lewis, and is endemic to northwest Wyoming and southwest Montana. Click here for larger image.
The American Pasqueflowers (Pulsatilla patens) were blooming abundantly here, even though it was not really that close to the Easter Season. Click here for larger image.
Woodland Forget-Me-Not (Myosotis sylvatica) is an introduced species, originally from Europe, but now found widely across the USA. There is a native Forget-Me-Not (Myosotis asiatica, aka Alpine Forget-Me-Not) in this part of the continent, which has small very bright blue flowers. Bur we did not find it. Click here for larger image.
But even introduced plants can make pollinators happy. This Milbert’s Tortoiseshell (Aglais milberti) was finding something good to eat in those Forget-Me-Not flowers. Click here for larger image.
