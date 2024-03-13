Truly, the NYTimes will swallow any fantasy that fits their fairy-tale priors. Because, seriously? I can believe that some eager reporter asked Rodgers whether he’d agree to run with RatF*cker Jr, but not that Bobby Very Junior would ever risk being on a platform with someone who might challenge his one-armed push-ups credentials. (The other ‘celebrity’ currently at the top of the NYTimes‘ list is Jesse Ventura, in further proof of their Very Serious Journalism.)

Jr has figured out he can’t get on more than a handful of states’ ballot as an independent. This is a part of his play to get the Libertarian nomination. https://t.co/nJ3m7HeglW



If you trust Puck‘s Peter Hamby, Kennedy’s pitch to the capital-L Libertarians didn’t go so well — “RFK Shrugged”:

… Sitting in a hotel suite above the convention hall, Kennedy outlined why he would be a good fit for the party, although he seemed at times to be shrugging through his pitch. “My approach on environmental issues for 40 years has been a very free market, libertarian approach,” he told me. “There’s issues that we agree on, there’s some areas of divergence, but generally speaking, I feel like our antiwar position, free speech, free markets, individual freedom, opposition to crony capitalism—those are all issues that we’re really compatible on.”

The problem for Kennedy, I found out, is that libertarians don’t want him to be their nominee. When I arrived at the convention on Saturday, I walked in on a round of speechifying from the other candidates seeking the Libertarian nomination, many of whom have been traveling the country lashing Kennedy as a johnny-come-lately whose political views, heterodox as they are, don’t align with theirs at all…

Kennedy’s pitch to the lunchtime crowd began with a long-winded tribute to “the commons,” the idea that the natural resources of the world belong to everyone—not corporations, not the government. He pivoted to his record as an environmental attorney, suing coal plants for polluting rivers. Kennedy said he believes climate change is man-made, but he would prioritize conservation instead of government action to incentivize the shift to a green economy. Kennedy said that it’s politically toxic to even say the words “climate change.” Government-backed climate efforts, subsidies, tax incentives, carbon capture—they’re all, he said, just a sibling of “corporate crony capitalism.”

“If you want a fistfight, to paralyze the system, talk about climate change,” Kennedy said. There were polite nods all around. The audience, though, seemed skeptical of his presence. Ears perked up when he talked about Silicon Valley companies, their data collection efforts and “control technologies.” It wasn’t until the end of his remarks, however, that Kennedy really grabbed the room. He launched into now-familiar attacks on Anthony Fauci and the various Covid vaccines, which he called “instruments of total control,” a symbiotic “totalitarian” effort by the government and pharmaceutical industries to exert control over the mindless masses. “They have us all trained,” Kennedy said. “We need someone in the White House who understands this. … There are a lot worse things than dying, and one of those is being a slave.” That line sparked loud cheers—and then a standing ovation. Maybe, just maybe, Kennedy would have a shot at the Libertarian nomination after all?

That prospect crashed into reality the following day, when convention organizers ran a presidential straw poll. Out of 95 votes cast, Mapstead won. Rectenwald came in second. Kennedy came in dead last in the straw poll, earning only a single vote.

If that’s an indicator of Kennedy’s chances at the national Libertarian convention over Memorial Day weekend in Washington—where he would have to win over a majority of some 1,100 Mises-quoting delegates—he’s got no shot. “I have been polling the delegates,” Mapstead told me. “There are just so many people that are against him, he has no chance of it happening. It would also just look very bad if he sought the nomination and lost. It’s better if he goes out on his own and gets ballot access.”

Of course, Kennedy was merely testing the waters in Costa Mesa. He isn’t officially seeking the Libertarian nod. But given the resistance to his candidacy from the convention-goers, his path to get on ballots everywhere has essentially reset to where it was before the weekend. Kennedy’s team is confronting a patchwork of ballot-access laws that are different in every state…