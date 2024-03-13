Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Dank Grey Pre-Dawn Open Thread: Vanity Candidate Seeks Equally Vain VP Candidate

Truly, the NYTimes will swallow any fantasy that fits their fairy-tale priors. Because, seriously? I can believe that some eager reporter asked Rodgers whether he’d agree to run with RatF*cker Jr, but not that Bobby Very Junior would ever risk being on a platform with someone who might challenge his one-armed push-ups credentials. (The other ‘celebrity’ currently at the top of the NYTimes‘ list is Jesse Ventura, in further proof of their Very Serious Journalism.)


If you trust Puck‘s Peter Hamby, Kennedy’s pitch to the capital-L Libertarians didn’t go so well — “RFK Shrugged”:

Sitting in a hotel suite above the convention hall, Kennedy outlined why he would be a good fit for the party, although he seemed at times to be shrugging through his pitch. “My approach on environmental issues for 40 years has been a very free market, libertarian approach,” he told me. “There’s issues that we agree on, there’s some areas of divergence, but generally speaking, I feel like our antiwar position, free speech, free markets, individual freedom, opposition to crony capitalism—those are all issues that we’re really compatible on.”

The problem for Kennedy, I found out, is that libertarians don’t want him to be their nominee. When I arrived at the convention on Saturday, I walked in on a round of speechifying from the other candidates seeking the Libertarian nomination, many of whom have been traveling the country lashing Kennedy as a johnny-come-lately whose political views, heterodox as they are, don’t align with theirs at all…

Kennedy’s pitch to the lunchtime crowd began with a long-winded tribute to “the commons,” the idea that the natural resources of the world belong to everyone—not corporations, not the government. He pivoted to his record as an environmental attorney, suing coal plants for polluting rivers. Kennedy said he believes climate change is man-made, but he would prioritize conservation instead of government action to incentivize the shift to a green economy. Kennedy said that it’s politically toxic to even say the words “climate change.” Government-backed climate efforts, subsidies, tax incentives, carbon capture—they’re all, he said, just a sibling of “corporate crony capitalism.”

“If you want a fistfight, to paralyze the system, talk about climate change,” Kennedy said. There were polite nods all around. The audience, though, seemed skeptical of his presence. Ears perked up when he talked about Silicon Valley companies, their data collection efforts and “control technologies.” It wasn’t until the end of his remarks, however, that Kennedy really grabbed the room. He launched into now-familiar attacks on Anthony Fauci and the various Covid vaccines, which he called “instruments of total control,” a symbiotic “totalitarian” effort by the government and pharmaceutical industries to exert control over the mindless masses. “They have us all trained,” Kennedy said. “We need someone in the White House who understands this. … There are a lot worse things than dying, and one of those is being a slave.” That line sparked loud cheers—and then a standing ovation. Maybe, just maybe, Kennedy would have a shot at the Libertarian nomination after all?

That prospect crashed into reality the following day, when convention organizers ran a presidential straw poll. Out of 95 votes cast, Mapstead won. Rectenwald came in second. Kennedy came in dead last in the straw poll, earning only a single vote.

If that’s an indicator of Kennedy’s chances at the national Libertarian convention over Memorial Day weekend in Washington—where he would have to win over a majority of some 1,100 Mises-quoting delegates—he’s got no shot. “I have been polling the delegates,” Mapstead told me. “There are just so many people that are against him, he has no chance of it happening. It would also just look very bad if he sought the nomination and lost. It’s better if he goes out on his own and gets ballot access.”

Of course, Kennedy was merely testing the waters in Costa Mesa. He isn’t officially seeking the Libertarian nod. But given the resistance to his candidacy from the convention-goers, his path to get on ballots everywhere has essentially reset to where it was before the weekend. Kennedy’s team is confronting a patchwork of ballot-access laws that are different in every state…

TL, DR: The professional Libertarians have no intention of letting RFK Jr hijack *their* grift. They have standards!

Also, there exists in the world an RFK Jr interview apparently designed for oppo use:

Kind. Unlike those of us in the social-media peanut gallery…

    9Comments

    1. 1.

      Chris T.

      Kennedy’s pitch to the lunchtime crowd began with a long-winded tribute to “the commons,” …

      Big-L Libertarians don’t believe in “the commons”.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Rusty

      That comment on Maxwell being kind, good lord!  Sociopaths cultivate their victims, they also cultivate their references.  JFK Jr. is too dumb to see he was being played (and that is the most generous interpretation you can take from his interactions with Maxwell and Epstein.)

      Reply
    5. 5.

      eclare

      I wonder if his wife, Cheryl Hines, knows about his friendships with Epstein, Weinstein, etc.  Melinda Gates left Bill over his friendship with Epstein.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Splitting Image

      My only fear about RFK Jr. is that he is so terrible a candidate that he will not pull as many votes away from Trump as a more competent spoiler might.

      Not a Jets fan, but I think they stand to be the big winners if Junior picks Rodgers as his running mate. On the other hand, he has plenty of time to find an even stupider running mate.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Jay

      @Chris T.:

      Big-L Libertarians don’t believe in “the commons”.

      Yeah, they do, but it’s the twisted version of Adam Smith’s “The Tragedy of the Commons”.

      In Adam Smith’s version of “The Commons”, they were communally managed for the benefit of the whole community.
      Then stolen by the 1%, driving the communities first into poverty, then into the factories.

      In the twisted version of “The Commons” the land was overgrazed, because the Commoners could not manage “The Commons”, ( yeah they could), so the 1% had to seize “The Commons” at gun point, so that herds of Red Deer, flocks of pheasants could be raised for “sporting shoots”, polo ponies could graze and herds packs of Corgie’s could be raised.

      Libertarians very much believe in “The Commons”, just for the 1%.

      Reply

