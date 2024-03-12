Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Motto for the House: Flip 5 and lose none.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Bogus polls are all they’ve got left. Let’s bury these fuckers at the polls a year from now.

A consequence of cucumbers

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

Republicans would impeach Biden if he bit into a whole Kit Kat rather than breaking the sections apart.

Republicans are the party of chaos and catastrophe.

You don’t get to peddle hatred on saturday and offer condolences on sunday.

People are complicated. Love is not.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

When the time comes to make an endorsement, the pain of NYT editors will be palpable as they reluctantly whisper “Biden.”

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

The willow is too close to the house.

I’m more Christian than these people and I’m an atheist.

Is it negotiation when the other party actually wants to shoot the hostage?

Republicans: The threats are dire, but my tickets are non-refundable!

Fuck the extremist election deniers. What’s money for if not for keeping them out of office?

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Books are my comfort food!

I conferred with the team and they all agree – still not tired of winning!

There is no compromise when it comes to body autonomy. You either have it or you don’t.

It’s all just conspiracy shit beamed down from the mothership.

Chutkan laughs. Lauro sits back down.

The Supreme Court cannot be allowed to become the ultimate, unaccountable arbiter of everything.

You are here: Home / Political Fundraising / Targeted Political Fundraising 2023-24 / Montana Quilt Raffle Winners!

Montana Quilt Raffle Winners!

by | 12 Comments

This post is in: , ,

I announced the Montana Quit Raffle winners shortly before the State of the Union address, but people may have missed it in all the excitement about Joe’s speech.

The Winner – Andrew is very excited to have this quilt for his new home!  He moves in this week.

Quilt Raffle for Four Directions Montana – Let's Keep This Senate Seat

2nd prize:  Kathy S.  (winning numbers supplied by Baud & Josie) you both picked numbers held by the same person

3rd prize: Emily B  (winning number from TS)

4th prize: emrys  (winning number from CaseyL)

Here are the 8 quilt block options for winners 2-4.

Montana Quit Raffle Winners 3

Green, not pictured, is also an option.

Montana Quit Raffle Winners 4If you are a winner, please let me know your choice in the comments, and also please send me an email with your street address so Quiltingfool can mail your quilt block!

We sold just short of 200 raffle tickets, and we raised the remaining $9,000 for Montana.  With the external match through Four Directions, the total came to $81, 625.  That should go a long way as Four Directions gets back to working on the ground with the Montana tribes for the first time since 2016!

Great job all around, BJ peeps!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • BlueGuitarist
  • Chetan Murthy
  • frosty
  • Lapassionara
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    12Comments

    1. 1.

      frosty

      I think the typo bug stole a letter from your headline!​
      ETA Or maybe autocorrect. Or autofill. Yeah, that’s right, it was one of those. Not your fault at all.​

      Reply
    3. 3.

      frosty

      @WaterGirl: My work here is done.

      ETA Congratulations to all the winners. And what beautiful work from QuiltingFool. I can’t imagine the time it takes to put together the blocks and do all that stitching.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      WaterGirl

      @Baud: Happy Baud Day!

      I feel certain that I have several old cables that used to belong to some piece of equipment that is long gone.  That seems fitting.

      Would you like some of those?

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Chetan Murthy

      Thank you, Quilting fool, for doing all this beautiful work!  And thank you Water girl, for organizing this!  I’m sure I’m not alone in feeling a little at sea with so many places asking for donations: knowing that you’re doing the research in a transparent way to find us effective recipients makes it so much easier for  us all!

      Reply
    9. 9.

      BlueGuitarist

      Awesome!
      Supporting Four Directions in Montana is one of the most important things we can do, helping Jon Tester hold the Senate and  Monica Tranel for US House MT-1.
      Thanks WG!

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.