I announced the Montana Quit Raffle winners shortly before the State of the Union address, but people may have missed it in all the excitement about Joe’s speech.

The Winner – Andrew is very excited to have this quilt for his new home! He moves in this week.

2nd prize: Kathy S. (winning numbers supplied by Baud & Josie) you both picked numbers held by the same person

3rd prize: Emily B (winning number from TS)

4th prize: emrys (winning number from CaseyL)

Here are the 8 quilt block options for winners 2-4.

Green, not pictured, is also an option.

If you are a winner, please let me know your choice in the comments, and also please send me an email with your street address so Quiltingfool can mail your quilt block!

We sold just short of 200 raffle tickets, and we raised the remaining $9,000 for Montana. With the external match through Four Directions, the total came to $81, 625. That should go a long way as Four Directions gets back to working on the ground with the Montana tribes for the first time since 2016!

Great job all around, BJ peeps!