Wednesday Night Open Thread

Time zones suck.

Been a busy couple of days as I am wrapping up all the repairs and getting everything finished that I started so that I can do a proper cleanup before leaving. Joelle has to go to her friend’s funeral and is flying out Friday morning and coming back on Sunday, so I have delayed my departure until Monday. One room is finally complete, though- the sun room/room, and we got all the tiki furniture that we had been temporarily using in the living room moved in there:

Wednesday Night Open Thread 4

We finally got a couch- Joelle found a couch on fb market for 800 bucks that was two years old and was originally $3-4k, did some background and the owner was in one of the wealthy neighborhoods, talked them down to 500, and we now have a couch in the living room, which is nice. Apparently Joelle says you can get steals like that all the time depending on where the people live, because they have so much money they just throw shit away. I’m relieved because we went couch shopping a couple times and the sticker shock gave me chest pains.

Wednesday Night Open Thread 5

I gotta go get Joelle and we have to put the living room together, so I wanted to get this up early before I forget.

    8Comments

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      The sunroom looks awesome.

      It will be interesting for you to have 2 days alone at the house before Joelle returns on Sunday, and then you leave on Monday.  Maybe give you time to wrap your head around everything.  All the changes, the return to WV, etc.

      And yes, time zones do suck.  And I suck at time zones.  Did you say you are now 3 housr behind blog time?  So you’re on what I think of as CA time?

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Martin

      “Apparently Joelle says you can get steals like that all the time depending on where the people live, because they have so much money they just throw shit away”

      Yep. If you are hunting for used stuff, the zip code matters a lot. You can often talk them down on the spot because it’s not really worth their time to haggle – they just want the thing out of their house and you’re standing right there offering to do that.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      TaMara

      Wow, the sunroom looks great! Love that furniture. And that couch is a steal because I know what I paid for mine and it is definitely not as upscale as that one.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Tom Levenson

      @Martin: This is true. We picked up a pair of excellent kayaks for $500 this winter–serious 16′ ocean boats that new were much, much more. Got the car rack carrier for a song and then the seller started loading us up with life jackets and all kinds of other stuff.

      The reason for the deal: it was past time for him to clear out his garage. Happy to help!

      Reply
    5. 5.

      eclare

      Best of luck getting everything done and congrats on the new couch!  That is going to be a big adjustment, to go back to living alone.  I assume/hope she can take a long break this summer to visit WV?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Dangerman

      This is likely a rant repeat. Apologies in advance.

      I’m an LA Boy. Born and raised. Go Bruins. The LA I knew had GREAT drivers. Bad drivers had to move. Couldn’t afford the insurance I would guess.

      So, rant: When did Angelenos start becoming such shit drivers? Aggressive moves. High speeds. High speeds and aggressive moves.

      I know, get off my damn lawn.

      I guess I’m spoiled. I live in the land of patient interactions at 4 way stops. “You first”. “No, you first”. “No, I insist, YOU first.” “I’m in no hurry, please, you first.” And on it goes until someone comes up behind us.

      I can’t wait to get out of LA when I visit. A shame. I used to love it.

      Reply

