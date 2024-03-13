Time zones suck.

Been a busy couple of days as I am wrapping up all the repairs and getting everything finished that I started so that I can do a proper cleanup before leaving. Joelle has to go to her friend’s funeral and is flying out Friday morning and coming back on Sunday, so I have delayed my departure until Monday. One room is finally complete, though- the sun room/room, and we got all the tiki furniture that we had been temporarily using in the living room moved in there:

We finally got a couch- Joelle found a couch on fb market for 800 bucks that was two years old and was originally $3-4k, did some background and the owner was in one of the wealthy neighborhoods, talked them down to 500, and we now have a couch in the living room, which is nice. Apparently Joelle says you can get steals like that all the time depending on where the people live, because they have so much money they just throw shit away. I’m relieved because we went couch shopping a couple times and the sticker shock gave me chest pains.

I gotta go get Joelle and we have to put the living room together, so I wanted to get this up early before I forget.