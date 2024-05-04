Will these corrupt Republicans in Tennessee ever learn?

Tonight, after a 3 hour hearing, Republicans FAILED to kick me off the ballot. This is yet another attempt at political harassment after failing to silence, censure, intimidate, and expel our movement. But today the people of District 52 showed up and the truth prevailed! ✊🏾💛 pic.twitter.com/NGm6goRgHB — Rep. Justin Jones (@brotherjones_) May 3, 2024

It seems to me that Tennessee Republicans are working overtime to forge a very strong leader in Justin Jones. They are just so hell bent on white superiority that they can’t see what’s right in front of them.

Self-reflection isn’t exactly their strong suit. I do wonder sometimes if the Republicans – who were hell bent on making sure that that nice Elizabeth Warren lady didn’t get to run the organization that was her brainchild – ever stopped to consider that maybe that didn’t turn out so well for them.

Open thread.