Every Time They Try to Drag Him Down, He Comes Back Stronger Open Thread

by | 25 Comments

Will these corrupt Republicans in Tennessee ever learn?

It seems to me that Tennessee Republicans are working overtime to forge a very strong leader in Justin Jones.  They are just so hell bent on white superiority that they can’t see what’s right in front of them.

Self-reflection isn’t exactly their strong suit.   I do wonder sometimes if the Republicans – who were hell bent on making sure that that nice Elizabeth Warren lady didn’t get to run the organization that was her brainchild – ever stopped to consider that maybe that didn’t turn out so well for them.

Open thread.

      Melancholy Jaques

      They are just so hell bent on white superiority that they can’t see what’s right in front of them.

      I don’t expect Republicans to give up on white supremacy in my lifetime, especially in the Treason States where the racists have been running things since they became states, the few interruptions notwithstanding.

      Anoniminous

      A couple of days in Louisiana or Mississippi or Alabama or Tennessee or Missouri is enough to refute the Theory of White Supremacy.

      Craig

      Yeah. The Governor Tarkin mistake. The more you tighten your grip, the more slips through your fingers. Justin Jones is real deal inspirational. I met Justin Pearson last year, and talking with him was impressive. Tennessee Republicans are making mistakes by thinking these guys and others are gonna roll over. Dumb white guys doing dumb white guy stuff to infinity and beyond.

      Jackie

      Are we going to fundraise for Gloria Johnson for TN senator, or is she a very long shot?

      I’m definitely rooting for her to beat Blackburn!

      Fake Irishman

      @Jackie:

      She is an extremely long shot.  Tennessee isn’t quite Wyoming, but it’s easily bottom 10, maybe bottom five for competitive statewide Democrats.

      She is an impressive candidate for such a hard state, but I would be shocked if she got 40 percent of the vote.

      piratedan

      @Jackie: I hope that she will win.  It may be a lot to ask for the people of Tennessee to suddenly stop voting for not only cruel people, but stupid people as well.

      West of the Rockies

      Do these pinheads have no sense of optics whatsoever?  “Let’s keep trying to oust this black fella.  Why would anyone think we’re racist?”

      Scout211

      Reading about the three hour hearing that ended up in Justin Jones’ favor, I was glad he prevailed but I am curious why he only submitted 26 signatures to get on the ballot when 25 are required.

      Earlier this year, Rep. Justin Jones submitted 26 signatures to Nashville election officials in order to qualify to run as a Democratic candidate. He needed at least 25 signatures from verified voters in his district.

      After one of Jones’ signatures was disqualified, Republican challenger Laura Nelson filed a complaint challenging the validity of 10 others.

      At a late Thursday meeting, Nelson questioned the authenticity of the list of signatures, noting that at least one of the names on it had been misspelled while another name appeared as a signature when it should have been printed.

      . . .

      Jones countered that he had had each person in question sign and submit a notarized affidavit to the Davidson County Election Commission. Some of those who signed the petition testified in front of the commission at Thursday’s meeting.

      . . .

      Commission members ultimately voted 3-1 to approve Jones’ signatures. One member abstained.

      Nelson promised to appeal. Meanwhile, commission chair Jim DeLanis urged Jones to gather more signatures next time he runs for political office.

      With the Republicans using every method to try to suppress the vote, I hope every Democrat gathers far more extra signatures than they think they need.

       

      The RNC is filing lawsuits all over the country to suppress voting, and now the  Trump campaign has filed their first lawsuit targeting mail-in voting in Nevada.

      This lawsuit seeking to invalidate mail-in ballots that are timely cast and received after Election Day is the latest in a slew of anti-voting lawsuits Republicans are filing in the leadup to the 2024 presidential election. Though this is the first anti-voting lawsuit filed this year by Trump’s presidential campaign, the RNC has already filed five other active lawsuits targeting the right to vote across six states.

      The RNC and Trump campaign’s lawsuit — aimed at disenfranchising Nevada voters who cast mail in ballots — argues that the state’s mail-in ballot receipt deadline violates federal law

      Fake Irishman

       

      @Jackie:

      To be clear: if you like her and you have means, cut her a check, don’t let me be a wet blanket. But if you are being strategic about your giving, she should be a bit lower on your list.

      I think what Balloon juice is doing is staying out of the direct campaign game and trying to reinforce small groups that are effective on the margins with critical voters in close states. The $50,000 we can leverage in one of those can get a couple of organizers on the ground to execute a good plan to turn out a few hundred or thousand extra native folks in a corner of Arizona or Michigan or Wisconsin or Nevada. Considering that the Dems hold a one seat margin in both houses in Michigan and took the AZ AG race by about 300 votes, we might have made a huge difference in 2022.

      watergirl can feel free to jump in here and chide me for mansplaining if I got it wrong.

      Jackie

      @Fake Irishman: That’s what I figured and was afraid of. I applaud her running, and hope if she loses, it’s a closer than the expected loss.

      It’s crazy to think TN, and other states once reliably Blue, are now solidly MAGA red.

      Jackie

      @Fake Irishman: I agree. I might send her a few small donations in support, but I don’t expect BJ to support her financially – unless Johnson surges and surprises us all!🤞🏻

