Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Speaker Mike Johnson is a vile traitor to the House and the Constitution.

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

Fight them, without becoming them!

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Hi god, it’s us. Thanks a heap, you’re having a great week and it’s only Thursday!

He imagines himself as The Big Bad, Who Is Universally Feared… instead of The Big Jagoff, Who Is Universally Mocked.

They think we are photo bombing their nice little lives.

The Supreme Court cannot be allowed to become the ultimate, unaccountable arbiter of everything.

The most dangerous place for a black man in America is in a white man’s imagination.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Bark louder, little dog.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Don’t expect peaches from an apple tree.

Give the craziest people you know everything they want and hope they don’t ask for more? Great plan.

“The defense has a certain level of trust in defendant that the government does not.”

Meanwhile over at truth Social, the former president is busy confessing to crimes.

I like you, you’re my kind of trouble.

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

Somebody needs to explain to DeSantis that nobody needs to do anything to make him look bad.

This isn’t Democrats spending madly. This is government catching up.

“In the future, this lab will be a museum. don’t touch it.”

He seems like a smart guy, but JFC, what a dick!

You are here: Home / Politics / Trump Indictments / Fulton County Fani Willis Ruling from Judge McAfee

Fulton County Fani Willis Ruling from Judge McAfee

by | 4 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

It may be early for a news post, but I’m so pleased that I don’t want to wait.

I have gotten so tired of judicial overreach that it’s a happy surprise when it doesn’t happen.  When it comes to the courts right now, I feel like the dog that expects to be beaten, rather than the dog that is occasionally beaten.  What a relief this ruling is!

Totally open thread.

Update:  Oh, and if you donated for a match for Worker Power in AZ overnight, you can let me know in the comments here.   frosty’s match is still active, so all donations up to $25 per person are being matched.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Chris Johnson
  • rikyrah
  • Shalimar

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    4Comments

    4. 4.

      Shalimar

      Just from listening to Lisa Rubin on MSNBC, it sounds like he believed all of the innuendo against Wade and Willis, repeated it all in the decision and chastised them both, but stopped short of removing Willis from the case.

      This is the worst thing he could write given the lack of evidence for a conflict of interest.  At least Willis can remain as prosecutor.  The case would die without her.  But this decision gives the defense lawyers so much more shit they can throw at walls.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.