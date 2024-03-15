It may be early for a news post, but I’m so pleased that I don’t want to wait.

Breaking: In a 23 page ruling, Judge McAfee rules insufficient evidence of impropriety and that Fani Willis can continue to prosecute the RICO indictment. — Jack E. Smith ⚖️ (@7Veritas4) March 15, 2024

I have gotten so tired of judicial overreach that it’s a happy surprise when it doesn’t happen. When it comes to the courts right now, I feel like the dog that expects to be beaten, rather than the dog that is occasionally beaten. What a relief this ruling is!

Totally open thread.

Update: Oh, and if you donated for a match for Worker Power in AZ overnight, you can let me know in the comments here. frosty’s match is still active, so all donations up to $25 per person are being matched.