Beware the Ides of March
— Chris Swart (@BwanaChris) March 15, 2024
NEW: The DNC is building its first-ever team to counter third-party candidates, hiring ?@Lis_Smith? and ?@mattcorridoni?.
Meanwhile, outside groups are preparing for open war with third party candidates like never before.
— Alex Seitz-Wald (@aseitzwald) March 14, 2024
Taking that warning to heart... Alex Seitz-Wald, at NBC – “Democrats prepare to go to war against third-party candidates”:
The Democratic National Committee is building its first team to counter third-party and independent presidential candidates, people involved told NBC News, as the party and its allies prepare for a potential all-out war on candidates they view as spoilers.
The DNC has hired veteran Democratic operative Lis Smith, best known for her work guiding the 2020 presidential campaign of Pete Buttigieg, to help oversee an aggressive communications component of its strategy, which also includes opposition research and legal challenges.
Underscoring how important Democrats view the effort, it is being overseen by Mary Beth Cahill and Ramsey Reid, two veteran DNC insiders, who have already started issuing rare public statements rebuking Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
“We’re facing an unprecedented election and we know the GOP is already working to prop up third-party candidates like Robert Kennedy Jr. to make them stalking horses for Donald Trump,” Corridoni told NBC News. “With so much on the line, we’re not taking anything for granted. We’re going to make sure voters are educated and we’re going to make sure all candidates are playing by the rules.”
The move comes as a coalition of outside groups — which includes Democratic and anti-Trump Republican organizations — stockpile money and work to stymie third parties…
When you send me terrible quotes of Biden saying stuff from 50 years ago, it doesn’t make me think, oh no, Biden is terrible, it makes me think, wow, the guy who said this grew so much that he came around on trans rights. Sounds like a great person I would want for president!
— LadyGrey ???????????? (@TWLadyGrey) March 14, 2024

— Pragmatic Obots (@PragmaticObot) March 15, 2024
It's over. Let it go.
— Derrick Martin (@blackthorn28) March 15, 2024
Speaking of things that should be wrapped up & thrown away… per the Washington Post, “White House counsel urges House speaker to end GOP impeachment inquiry” [gift link]:
White House counsel Ed Siskel is sending a letter Friday morning to House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), urging him to close the impeachment inquiry into President Biden following an investigation that has stretched for more than a year and has yet to uncover clear evidence of wrongdoing.
“I write to you today because it is clear the House Republican impeachment is over,” the letter reads, according to a copy obtained by The Washington Post. “The House Majority ought to work with the President on our economy, national security, and other important priorities on behalf of the American people, not continue to waste time on political stunts like this.”
The four-page letter notes that House Republicans have collected 100,000 pages of records, interviewed dozens of witnesses and held several public hearings.
“The investigation has continually turned up evidence that, in fact, the President did nothing wrong,” the letter reads. “In fact, it has shown the opposite of what House Republicans have claimed. The House Oversight and Judiciary Committees have heard from not one, not two, but more than 20 witnesses who have all confirmed this.”
House Republicans have been pursuing claims of shady business dealings by Biden for virtually his entire presidency, but they have yet to produce a set of specific, evidence-backed allegations. Their inquiry has unfolded as former president Donald Trump, who will face Biden in a November rematch, faces criminal trials over his handling of classified documents and his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
House Republican leaders continue to say that they have uncovered evidence of wrongdoing on the part of Biden and his family, as they seek to show that Biden used his position to help relatives drum up businesses and benefited from their financial doings. But some GOP lawmakers concede privately, and in some cases publicly, that the investigation has yielded scant evidence that would justify an impeachment…
“It is obviously time to move on, Mr. Speaker. This impeachment is over,” the letter reads in closing. “There is too much important work to be done for the American people to continue wasting time on this charade.”
