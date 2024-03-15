Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Cole is on a roll !

In my day, never was longer.

Happy indictment week to all who celebrate!

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

President Biden is doing good where he can, and getting it done.

This fight is for everything.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

The fundamental promise of conservatism all over the world is a return to an idealized past that never existed.

I was confident that someone would point it out and thought why not me.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

I’d hate to be the candidate who lost to this guy.

A lot of Dems talk about what the media tells them to talk about. Not helpful.

“The difference between stupidity and genius is that genius has its limits.”

A consequence of cucumbers

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires Republicans to act in good faith.

It’s a new day. Light all those Biden polls of young people on fire and throw away the ashes.

Republicans: The threats are dire, but my tickets are non-refundable!

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

Republicans can’t even be trusted with their own money.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Even though I know this is a bad idea, I’m off to do it anyway!

TGIFriday Morning Open Thread: The Ides of March

Taking that warning to heart... Alex Seitz-Wald, at NBC – “Democrats prepare to go to war against third-party candidates”:

The Democratic National Committee is building its first team to counter third-party and independent presidential candidates, people involved told NBC News, as the party and its allies prepare for a potential all-out war on candidates they view as spoilers.

The DNC has hired veteran Democratic operative Lis Smith, best known for her work guiding the 2020 presidential campaign of Pete Buttigieg, to help oversee an aggressive communications component of its strategy, which also includes opposition research and legal challenges.

Underscoring how important Democrats view the effort, it is being overseen by Mary Beth Cahill and Ramsey Reid, two veteran DNC insiders, who have already started issuing rare public statements rebuking Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

“We’re facing an unprecedented election and we know the GOP is already working to prop up third-party candidates like Robert Kennedy Jr. to make them stalking horses for Donald Trump,” Corridoni told NBC News. “With so much on the line, we’re not taking anything for granted. We’re going to make sure voters are educated and we’re going to make sure all candidates are playing by the rules.”

The move comes as a coalition of outside groups — which includes Democratic and anti-Trump Republican organizations — stockpile money and work to stymie third parties…


Speaking of things that should be wrapped up & thrown away… per the Washington Post, “White House counsel urges House speaker to end GOP impeachment inquiry” [gift link]:

White House counsel Ed Siskel is sending a letter Friday morning to House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), urging him to close the impeachment inquiry into President Biden following an investigation that has stretched for more than a year and has yet to uncover clear evidence of wrongdoing.

“I write to you today because it is clear the House Republican impeachment is over,” the letter reads, according to a copy obtained by The Washington Post. “The House Majority ought to work with the President on our economy, national security, and other important priorities on behalf of the American people, not continue to waste time on political stunts like this.”

The four-page letter notes that House Republicans have collected 100,000 pages of records, interviewed dozens of witnesses and held several public hearings.

“The investigation has continually turned up evidence that, in fact, the President did nothing wrong,” the letter reads. “In fact, it has shown the opposite of what House Republicans have claimed. The House Oversight and Judiciary Committees have heard from not one, not two, but more than 20 witnesses who have all confirmed this.”

House Republicans have been pursuing claims of shady business dealings by Biden for virtually his entire presidency, but they have yet to produce a set of specific, evidence-backed allegations. Their inquiry has unfolded as former president Donald Trump, who will face Biden in a November rematch, faces criminal trials over his handling of classified documents and his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

House Republican leaders continue to say that they have uncovered evidence of wrongdoing on the part of Biden and his family, as they seek to show that Biden used his position to help relatives drum up businesses and benefited from their financial doings. But some GOP lawmakers concede privately, and in some cases publicly, that the investigation has yielded scant evidence that would justify an impeachment…

“It is obviously time to move on, Mr. Speaker. This impeachment is over,” the letter reads in closing. “There is too much important work to be done for the American people to continue wasting time on this charade.”

    37Comments

    1. 1.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Et tu Brute?​

      Speaking of things that should be wrapped up & thrown away…

      More like, wrapped up and burned at the stake.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Butch

      Washington Post, what’s with this weasel wording – “yet to uncover clear evidence?”   The GOP has yet to uncover any evidence.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Old Man Shadow

      Yeah, some people change. They evolve. They grow.

      I was a fundamentalist white Evangelical asshole 20 years ago. I would be… I am ashamed of some of the things I said and the harm I caused other people directly or indirectly with my words or actions or votes. Can’t change the past, so I try to be better now.

      So yeah, Joe Biden grew. When presented with new facts or new stories from people, instead of doubling down, he had empathy.

      That’s a great quality for a leader to have.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Chris

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      Et tu Brute?​

      One of the best running gags in Asterix is Caesar ending every meeting with other Roman bigwigs by giving his orders to them, then adding “you too, Brutus!”  Leading to Brutus grumbling darkly about how he’s getting really tired of this shit and one of these days he’s just going to…

      Reply
    8. 8.

      RaflW

      Not anything bit a random tidbit, Peter Sagal got curious about the name Siskel and found that indeed, the WH Counsel is the nephew of the late film critic Gene Siskel.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Delk

      12 years ago today my husband and I were legally married. I never thought that same sex marriage would happen in my lifetime.
      October is the non-legal anniversary. That will be 25 years.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Chris

      @Old Man Shadow:

      I was a neocon twenty years ago (though thankfully also too young to vote).

      Watching modern-day Republicans is an interesting exercise in that it’s an endless back and forth between “oh man, I remember when I was dumb enough to believe that” and “yeah, I’m sorry, but even as a stupid teenage right-winger I knew better than that.”

      Reply
    15. 15.

      RaflW

      @Butch: They’ve ‘uncovered’ garbled evidence?

      But yes, this sort of shit really pisses me off. The absolute worst example this week was the NYT saying about Nex Benedict “But it has never been clear wether Nex’s gender identity was a factor in the altercation…”

      Fuck you, editors. I get that in the olden days, this construction was meant to indicate that it isn’t settled. But especially with the insertion of ‘never’, it’s a fucking whitewash that the OK officials want. It hasn’t been ‘clear’ because those Republican thugs have endlessly muddied the investigation.

      It’s just the worst of the press being unwilling to say what’s plain: Republicans obfuscate, and it fucking works. Because a supine press buys the ‘unclear’ framing.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Spanky

      Ides of March! Today is the 5th anniversary of my retirement, which is going noticably better than Julius Caesar’s.

      I wasn’t happy about the pandemic hitting almost exactly a year later, but was real glad I was already staying home.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      RaflW

      @Chris: It pains me to admit that at 18, I foolishly voted for Reagan’s second term. I regretted it within a year, and graduated from college a flaming lib. I just hadn’t detached from my dad’s pro-business, laissez-faire analysis at that young age.

      Funny enough, it was in part a talk given by former MASH star Mike Farrell at a church across the street from campus that started to open my eyes. I don’t recall the topic, but suspect it was peace related (I guess he spoke on refugee issues in that time frame). Damn Hollywood libs wrecking everything! lol

      Reply
    19. 19.

      eclare

      @Old Man Shadow:

      Yes, as most people get older their views become more calcified, Joe has shown the ability to grow.  And so have you.  All we can do is be better than we were.

      Or as nature proves, evolve or die.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      satby

      I can see why the White House Counsel Siskel would request that the House quit wasting everyone’s time since it would be the responsible thing for the House to do. Since they’re all (the Republicans) trapped in oppositional defiant disorder though, they’ll  still put on a few trainwreck hearings and continue to highlight just how inept they are.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Chris

      @RaflW:

      I can’t even blame my parents; Dad was a liberal, albeit a very moderate one who had voted for Republicans in the past (including Reagan’s first term) but hasn’t voted for one in this century.

      Blame the 9/11 zeitgeist plus reading too many Tom Clancy novels.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Shalimar

      What is Hannity smoking?  “Are you better off now than 4 years ago?” just gets more dreary for Republicans as we get further into the despair of 2020.  November of 2020 was awful.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      dmsilev

      @Chris: My understanding is that an absolute majority of House members need to sign the petition for it to work, so it needs at least some Republicans who think it’s worth the raised middle finger to Speaker Johnson.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      dmsilev

      @Shalimar: Four years ago right now, Trump was trying to convince the country that the small but increasing number of confirmed COVID cases were just a blip and things were going to turn around soon. Less than a week later, states were issuing lockdowns (California was the 19th of March).

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Shalimar

      @HumboldtBlue: So even former House Republicans don’t have the balls to call for current members to sign the discharge petition.  It’s all just theater Johnson will ignore.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Scout211

      I have been reading news reports that the failed Biden impeachment committee is planning the exit strategy of sending the DOJ “criminal referrals.”

      Excuse me a moment while I LOL.

      Yeah, turn it over to the “deep state” DOJ and blame them for not prosecuting the “Biden crime family.”  Win win.  🙄

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Chris

      @satby:

      The trend of “Republicans do the right thing, but only when it’s safely too late for their opinions to matter” is a spectacularly consistent one.

      Eisenhower made that famous speech about the military-industrial complex that everyone loves him for…  It was literally his farewell address, putting a bow on eight years of feeding raw red meat to said “military-industrial complex,” after riding the Red Scare into power with everything that did to anyone who might’ve been inclined to rein in nationalist and militarist tendencies in the government.

      Barry Goldwater gave speeches denouncing the religious right… in the eighties, long after anyone stopped caring what he had to say, and long after he ran the first presidential campaign that brought the very racists who would eventually form the religious right into his party.

      Colin Powell said nice things about gays in the military… years after he retired from politics, and after he himself had led a very public media campaign against his commander-in-chief to prevent gays from being allowed to serve, back when he was actually Chairman of the Joint Chiefs and in a position to do something about it himself.

      James Comey, of course, there’s that fucking “elect more women!” T-shirt.

      I feel like Reagan, of all people, actually deserves some credit here: even if he made the Cold War immediately worse during his first term, at least he reversed himself at a time when his opinion actually still mattered (and against the advice of all the hawks in his cabinet).  Most Republicans would’ve spent the entire decade doubling down on the Cold War, then long after they were retired, shaken their head sorrowfully about how man, that Gorbachev guy was a real missed opportunity, why couldn’t my successors have done something with him?

      Reply

