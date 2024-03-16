Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Republicans are radicals, not conservatives.

The Giant Orange Man Baby is having a bad day.

The GOP couldn’t organize an orgy in a whorehouse with a fist full of 50s.

I really should read my own blog.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

In after Baud. Damn.

Give the craziest people you know everything they want and hope they don’t ask for more? Great plan.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

There are more Russians standing up to Putin than Republicans.

Motto for the House: Flip 5 and lose none.

An unpunished coup is a training exercise.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

There is one struggling party in US right now, and it’s not the Democrats.

Innocent people don’t delay justice.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

“Why isn’t this Snickers bar only a nickel?”

There are some who say that there are too many strawmen arguments on this blog.

DeSantis transforming Florida into 1930s Germany with gators and theme parks.

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

Every reporter and pundit should have to declare if they ever vacationed with a billionaire.

You are here: Home / 2024 Elections / Saturday Morning Open Thread: The Campaign Busy Season Starts Early

Saturday Morning Open Thread: The Campaign Busy Season Starts Early

by | 6 Comments

This post is in: , , ,



VP Harris’ Planned Parenthood clinic visit deserves its own post, but here’s a teaser:

Elsewhere…

“I belong to no organized political party; I am a Democrat.”

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • coozledad
  • OzarkHillbilly

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    6Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      I’m not familiar with any Democrat calling Biden a socialist.  Maybe a handful of Mark Penn centrists do, but certainly not a lot.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Seriously??? What is Mike Pence thinking?????

      Well Kristi, I know this is a novel idea for you but he is thinking*. You should try it sometime.

      * as a front row witness and enabler to trump, he’s already got plenty for which to ask god’s forgiveness, no need to add insult to injury.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      coozledad

      McRoberts’ verdict yesterday seems to have been anticipated by the troll farms. A lot of the horseshoe left were out repeating Republican talking points and pushing the “Genocide Joe” and “He’s abandoned Israel” narrative simultaneously. When you call them out, they resort to awkward Simpson’s references (I think this is the new tell for Russian origins.) They also work in pairs, if not swarms, the same way they would if they were confronted in a stand-up fight.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.