You are here: Home / Open Threads / Saturday Open Thread (and AZ Fundraising)

Saturday Open Thread (and AZ Fundraising)

Goal:  40,000 for Worker Power

Why:  to fund a boots-on-the ground voter registration team for three weeks.

Why District 2 and District 4?  In a word: micro-targeting!

  • 11 electoral votes to keep Biden as president
  • replace Sinema with Ruben Gallego to hold the Senate seat
  • flip one seat in the U.S. House, beating the vulnerable Republican who barely beat Jevin Hodge in 2022
  • pick up two AZ House seats  (Republicans hold the AZ House by 2 seats)
  • pick up one AZ Senate seat  (Republicans hold the AZ Senate by 2 seats)
  • get rid of the charter-school-loving election denier who chose Clarence Thomas as her son’s godfather
  • as a bonus, creepy crazy Kari Lake loses again!

As you can see above, this time it’s personal!

Click below for full details in the post from earlier this week.

Boots on the Ground in Maricopa County!

Big thanks to frosty & Balloon Juice Angel #1 for their matches!  Another Scott finished off frosty’s match overnight, and another BJ Angel has stepped up.

He will match up to $50 per person.  To count toward the match, tell us about your match in the comments.  Or you can let me know by email.

Oh, and I like the sound of this!

40 out of 44 is awesome!  Does anyone know who the other 4 are?  Let’s name names!

Open thread.

    2. 2.

      rikyrah

      So, the background.

      Yesterday, a Black engineer with locs posted his official staff picture from NASA.

      Other Black staff at NASA started posting their official staff pictures from NASA.

      This is a reply from a parent of a young Black boy who wants to be an astronaut and has locs.

      Representation matters.

       

      Boy Mom (@BWyele__) posted at 5:17 PM on Fri, Mar 15, 2024:
      I love when my son can see representation of him!! He dressed up as Victor Glover for his black history program, BUT THIS????? He can literally see himself https://t.co/JGlObGAQ2s
      (https://x.com/BWyele__/status/1768763549784940857?t=9wOWkoa0Vo8dGY4YxV9m3g&s=03)

       

      and, the engineer replied!

      Tyrone (@tyisicecold06) posted at 8:25 PM on Fri, Mar 15, 2024:
      I need to FaceTime your son!! This is so amazing!! I love this!!
      (https://x.com/tyisicecold06/status/1768810816134943023?t=wzvc6rCKeqUjunIOjoSn2w&s=03)

