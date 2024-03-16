Goal: 40,000 for Worker Power

Why: to fund a boots-on-the ground voter registration team for three weeks.

Why District 2 and District 4? In a word: micro-targeting!

11 electoral votes to keep Biden as president

replace Sinema with Ruben Gallego to hold the Senate seat

flip one seat in the U.S. House, beating the vulnerable Republican who barely beat Jevin Hodge in 2022

pick up two AZ House seats (Republicans hold the AZ House by 2 seats)

pick up one AZ Senate seat (Republicans hold the AZ Senate by 2 seats)

get rid of the charter-school-loving election denier who chose Clarence Thomas as her son’s godfather

as a bonus, creepy crazy Kari Lake loses again!

As you can see above, this time it’s personal!

Big thanks to frosty & Balloon Juice Angel #1 for their matches! Another Scott finished off frosty’s match overnight, and another BJ Angel has stepped up.

He will match up to $50 per person. To count toward the match, tell us about your match in the comments. Or you can let me know by email.

Oh, and I like the sound of this!

40 out of his 44 cabinet members will not endorse him. His VP will not endorse him. Many of his former staffers will not endorse him. Anyone who believes there are brighter days ahead for America, will not endorse Donald Trump. — Jack E. Smith ⚖️ (@7Veritas4) March 16, 2024

40 out of 44 is awesome! Does anyone know who the other 4 are? Let’s name names!

