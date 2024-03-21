Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Not a Good Day for Donnie

First Biden mocks him (see previous post) and now this.

Judge Gives Trump Organization’s Babysitter ‘Enhanced’ Control  (Daily Beast)

Barbara S. Jones, a former federal judge, now has the authority to review the company’s “day-to-day operations,” internal records, and financial accounting.

The Trump Organization will now be under even more control of a former federal judge who has been monitoring Donald Trump’s eponymous family company, following a court order on Thursday that punishes the former president for committing bank fraud.

Barbara S. Jones, who has been babysitting the real estate company for more than a year, was granted enhanced powers by New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur F. Engoron—the same judge who ordered Trump to pay $464 million for lying about his wealth for years.

While the company previously had to notify Jones anytime it shifted more than $5 million or engaged in business deals, she now has the right to essentially do whatever she deems necessary to keep the Trump Organization from engaging in dirty business practices.

Judge Engoron’s new order.

New York Attorney General takes initial step to prepare to seize Trump assets (CNN)

The New York attorney general’s office has filed judgments in Westchester County, the first indication that the state is preparing to try to seize Donald Trump’s golf course and private estate north of Manhattan, known as Seven Springs.

State lawyers entered the judgments with the clerk’s office in Westchester County on March 6, just one week after Judge Arthur Engoron made official his $464 million decision against Trump, his sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, and the Trump Organization.

Entering a judgment would be the first step a creditor would take to attempt to recover property. Additional steps, such as putting liens on assets or moving to foreclose on properties, or taking other actions in court would follow, if the asset is going to be seized.

The judgment is already entered in New York city where Trump’s properties including Trump Tower, his penthouse at Trump Tower, 40 Wall Street, his hotel abutting Central Park, and numerous apartment buildings are located.

Judgments have not been entered in Florida counties including Miami or Palm Beach where Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property and the Trump National Doral Golf Club and resort are located or Cook County, Illinois, where Trump’s hotel in Chicago is located, according to a review of records Thursday by CNN.

Trump now has four days to satisfy the judgment or sway an appeals court to allow him to post a smaller amount or defer posting the payment until after the appeal.

Update: it’s hard to keep up!

Open thread.

  • BethanyAnne
  • HumboldtBlue
  • JPL
  • WaterGirl

    6Comments

    4. 4.

      WaterGirl

      @WaterGirl: Hell hath no fury.

      edit:  And now we see whether Judge McAfee has gone to the dark side as it seems like he might have, with his gratuitous comments when he made his ruling.  Apparently a recent graduate of the Comey School of saying shit to damage people even when they are not being prosecuted.

    6. 6.

      BethanyAnne

      Some good news on the Pride front.

      https://www.erininthemorning.com/p/massive-defeat-for-anti-trans-and?r=56cg&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

      The big spending bill was just released by Congress, and Dems stood firm against the anti-trans riders. They defeated 40 out of 41 riders. The one not allowing US foreign embassies to fly the Pride flag over the embassy did pass. But that’s small potatoeoes compared to the crap sandwich the GQP was trying to pass. Woot!

