Today was another long day, and it is so weird. I keep having flashbacks to when I was back in my old apartment 20 years ago when I went through this the last time. I actually woke up this morning and walked into the wall because I was walking in the dark using the path to the bathroom in my old apartment I lived in two place previous to this. I hit the wall and was “wtf” and realized what had happened.

I guess what I want most to say (other than thanks for the well wishes) is that if you are currently on anti-depressants and decide that you want to raw-dog life and get off them because you are feeling better, don’t. Unless a doctor comes to you and says “I really think you need to go off this” and then you check with a couple other doctors, STAY ON YOUR FUCKING MEDS. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. You fucking moron (and this is directed at me).

For those of you who have gone through this or are going through it, you know what it feels like- to some extent. I’m sure it manifests in different ways in different people, but for me it’s just a number of different things- a general sense of twitchiness and nervousness. Sometimes I’m reading something and notice my hands or as I am typing this I feel like someone else looking through my eyes- “there’s someone in my head but it’s not me.”

Anything that presents a minor cognitive challenge can almost bring me to tears. I wanted to check my email but could not remember my password because my password manager was locked and I would need to find my phone to authorize the account and it was all just too much- “Welp, that’s not going to happen.”

Rolling waves of fear. You know how sometimes when you sneeze or you get asmr from music and the hairs on your arms and legs stand up and you get a tingling pleasant feeling roll over your body- like that, but it feels cancerous and rotting and evil.

Heightened awareness of anything going on with your body- this hurts, is it a heart attack? I coughed- do I have lung cancer?

The fear that this is never going to go away. You know it is, because you have been here before, but will it end this time? Can I go on like this? What if the meds do not work? What if this isn’t my head but some horrible disease that is undiagnosed and there is poison running through my veins.

For me, a loss of appetite. I’ve eaten a can of soup in the can, a couple bananas, and a bowl of cereal in the past 48 hours. I wasn’t even hungry to eat that, but made myself.

Just a horrifying sense of fragility. Just the whole sense of “I can not do this today” whenever the idea of an interaction with another person not in my close circle tries to interact or talk with me. The fear I am forgetting something important. And on and on.

For those of you who have gone through this, does any of this sound familiar? I didn’t really talk about this much the first time it happened because I was ashamed and felt weak and that I was letting the people who counted on me down. This time around my attitude is fuck them they can all wait I’ll be there when I am well.

Light sensitivity.