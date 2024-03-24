Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

If West Virginia and San Francisco had a love child.

… gradually, and then suddenly.

After dobbs, women are no longer free.

Republicans don’t want a speaker to lead them; they want a hostage.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

They were going to turn on one another at some point. It was inevitable.

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

Relentless negativity is not a sign that you are more realistic.

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

I’d hate to be the candidate who lost to this guy.

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

It’s not hopeless, and we’re not helpless.

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

“Cheese and Kraken paired together for the appetizer trial.”

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

The Giant Orange Man Baby is having a bad day.

Following reporting rules is only for the little people, apparently.

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

rich, arrogant assholes who equate luck with genius

Hey Washington Post, “Democracy Dies in Darkness” is supposed to be a warning, not a mission statement.

You are here: Home / John Cole Presents "Stories from the Road" / We’re All Mad Here

We’re All Mad Here

by | 21 Comments

This post is in: 

Today was another long day, and it is so weird. I keep having flashbacks to when I was back in my old apartment 20 years ago when I went through this the last time. I actually woke up this morning and walked into the wall because I was walking in the dark using the path to the bathroom in my old apartment I lived in two place previous to this. I hit the wall and was “wtf” and realized what had happened.

I guess what I want most to say (other than thanks for the well wishes) is that if you are currently on anti-depressants and decide that you want to raw-dog life and get off them because you are feeling better, don’t. Unless a doctor comes to you and says “I really think you need to go off this” and then you check with a couple other doctors, STAY ON YOUR FUCKING MEDS. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. You fucking moron (and this is directed at me).

For those of you who have gone through this or are going through it, you know what it feels like- to some extent. I’m sure it manifests in different ways in different people, but for me it’s just a number of different things- a general sense of twitchiness and nervousness. Sometimes I’m reading something and notice my hands or as I am typing this I feel like someone else looking through my eyes- “there’s someone in my head but it’s not me.”

Anything that presents a minor cognitive challenge can almost bring me to tears. I wanted to check my email but could not remember my password because my password manager was locked and I would need to find my phone to authorize the account and it was all just too much- “Welp, that’s not going to happen.”

Rolling waves of fear. You know how sometimes when you sneeze or you get asmr from music and the hairs on your arms and legs stand up and you get a tingling pleasant feeling roll over your body- like that, but it feels cancerous and rotting and evil.

Heightened awareness of anything going on with your body- this hurts, is it a heart attack? I coughed- do I have lung cancer?

The fear that this is never going to go away. You know it is, because you have been here before, but will it end this time? Can I go on like this? What if the meds do not work? What if this isn’t my head but some horrible disease that is undiagnosed and there is poison running through my veins.

For me, a loss of appetite. I’ve eaten a can of soup in the can, a couple bananas, and a bowl of cereal in the past 48 hours. I wasn’t even hungry to eat that, but made myself.

Just a horrifying sense of fragility. Just the whole sense of “I can not do this today” whenever the idea of an interaction with another person not in my close circle tries to interact or talk with me. The fear I am forgetting something important. And on and on.

For those of you who have gone through this, does any of this sound familiar? I didn’t really talk about this much the first time it happened because I was ashamed and felt weak and that I was letting the people who counted on me down. This time around my attitude is fuck them they can all wait I’ll be there when I am well.

Light sensitivity.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Almost Retired
  • Anne Laurie
  • Baud
  • Brachiator
  • cain
  • Chetan Murthy
  • Convert
  • Eolirin
  • Jacqueline Squid Onassis
  • John Cole
  • Josie
  • JPL
  • karen marie
  • Lee H
  • Lyrebird
  • Mr. Bemused Senior
  • TBone
  • West of the Rockies

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    21Comments

    2. 2.

      TBone

      Back in the 2010s I threw away my pain meds one day and went cold turkey through opioid withdrawal. While working full time.  This sounds like that without the diarrhea.  It’s horrible and I hope it doesn’t last long for you.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Lyrebird

      You’re a good man, JC.
      plus what @Baud: said.

       

      ETA: and it takes incredible strength to ask for help, and I know you know that already, but I thought I would type it out again.  Screw the “letting people down” voice,  eff that, you DID call the doc, you did eat, and you are letting your rather pushy fan base know how you are doing.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Mr. Bemused Senior

      “there’s someone in my head but it’s not me.”

      I love that song.

      I wish I had some way to help you. I’m sending best wishes for whatever that’s worth. I’m so grateful to you for creating this community.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Chetan Murthy

      John, I certainly have experienced “I was ashamed and felt weak” for …. weeks on end.  And (too goddamn) regularly for a few days at a time for decades.  The debilitating shame is sumthin’ alright.  And that feeling of “your will is lying in a small heap over by the door, and you’re lying in bed; if you could walk over and pick it up, everything would be fine, but without your will, you can’t really do that now, can you?”  For days and days.

      Take care of yourself, man.  Lots of us have been there, will be there again.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Anne Laurie

      What helped me, apart from the meds, was reminding myself ‘There is a robot in my brain that is trying to kill me.’

      I refused to give that little biochemical f*cker the satisfaction!

      Reply
    10. 10.

      John Cole

      @Anne Laurie

      What helped me, apart from the meds, was reminding myself ‘There is a robot in my brain that is trying to kill me.’

      I honestly was saying this to myself yesterday “why is my brain trying to kill me”

      Reply
    12. 12.

      cain

      Maybe we should have a feature like this where we could weigh on other people like John who have mental health issues.

      The election is coming up – a lot of us are going to go through some shit – especially if you’re LBGTQ+ and/or have a uterus.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      karen marie

      “Light sensitivity.”  And I think yesterday (?) you mentioned some other symptoms that make me think at least some of what you’re experiencing is a migraine.  I experience light sensitivity, nausea, tunnel vision, a painful sensation that someone is using their finger to try to pry out one of my eyeballs – not always all at once or even all in the same episode – but, as it turns out, that is a migraine as much as the “omg, my head will explode if I’m exposed to light” type.

      I just take aspirin and wait.  That usually works for me.

      Having major depression and anxiety for my entire life, and having been on antidepressants for periods of time, I’d suggest that stopping your medication didn’t cause your current feelings.  Your trip to Arizona and all that it involved was a huge life event.  That’s reason enough for you to feel the way you do.  Going back on the meds may help but antidepressants don’t stop change from happening, and change is stressful.  Keep breathing and know that this too shall pass.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Eolirin

      Yeah those are all things I’ve either experienced, or know people who’ve experienced. Very common set of symptoms for depression and anxiety, though some of that sounds like PTSD to me too.

      But I’m not a clinician, just spend a lot of time around other people who also are struggling with stuff.

      Also because it’s a little ambiguous I just want to add a little PSA to anyone on psych meds of any kind; don’t cold turkey your meds, ever. That’s not just a bad idea because your symptoms may come back, it’s incredibly dangerous in its own right and can lead to very nasty withdrawal symptoms.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      JPL

      @John Cole: Fifteen or sixteen years ago, you recognized my  pain.  I was starting a new life at 60 after going through a divorce.  I can’t even remember what you said, but I’m not sure that’s important.    You are good people and sometimes it’s important to remind yourself of that.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Jacqueline Squid Onassis

      Cognitive challenges causing a full, crying meltdown?  Check.

      Rolling waves of fear?  Check.

      Fear that this will never end?  Check.

      These are all the things that led me to ** unmentioned for triggers ** and an intensive outpatient program last fall.  The effects of trauma are pervasive and it’s almost impossible for anyone without that experience to understand how it feels.  We develop strategies to cope with and get us through that trauma and those strategies hurt us when we’ve escaped.  As one therapist told me, “Our brain wants to keep us safe, it doesn’t care about our happiness.”  That – aside from cultural taboos – is why it’s so hard to ask for help.

      All I can say is do your best to keep going, this will pass – no matter how much it feels like it won’t.  None of this is your fault.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Josie

      I appreciate your courage in describing your experience so well. As Baud pointed out, it will definitely help someone who is going through it for the first time. We may not experience every detail, but many of us will think about one thing or another, “Yes, I have felt that way, but it doesn’t have to be permanent.” Keep posting and taking good care of yourself.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Lee H

      John, I have those feelings – “Just a horrifying sense of fragility. Just the whole sense of “I can not do this today” and it is difficult, very hard, as we get older.

      But then you find out, when you have to, that you can do it.

      My best to you, fellow human.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Brachiator

      A very close friend would go through something like this. I felt worse than useless that I couldn’t do anything to help.

      Much sympathy and respect to you, John.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Almost Retired

      This is a powerful piece of writing.  You really helped those of who haven’t been through this to understand what it is like. I’ve never read anything before on depression and anxiety that made me get it like this does.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Anne Laurie

      @John Cole: I had the advance warning, growing up, of knowing family history on both sides predisposed me.

      Curse you, biochemically challenged ancestors! 

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.