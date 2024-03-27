Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Nevada pauses proposed reinsurance 1332 waiver

Nevada pauses proposed reinsurance 1332 waiver

by

This post is in: 

Nevada had filed a combined public option(ish) and reinsurance Section 1332 waiver last December.  The state just wrote to CMS to pause the application:

The State of Nevada is writing to formally request that the U.S. Department of the Treasury and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services pause its consideration of our pending 1332 State Innovation Waiver application.

The State is currently developing an amendment to its application to reflect more accurate actuarial assumptions and evolving program design. Upon the submission of these changes, the State will request consideration of the application resume….

Doing a quick scan through the public comments, insurers don’t like the proposal because it is calling for substantial rate cuts and consumer advocates are pointing to some of my recent research that shows that reinsurance waivers and other mechanisms that lower gross premiums likely increase the minimum cost of coverage for subsidized waivers.

This is going to be an interesting kerfluffle.

