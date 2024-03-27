Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: This Seems Like a BFD

Marilyn Lands, Democrat who ran on reproductive rights, flips Alabama House seat

Democratic candidate Marilyn Lands, who campaigned on ending Alabama’s near-total abortion ban and protecting access to contraception and in vitro fertilization, won a special election Tuesday for a Huntsville-area state House seat.

As of 9:22 p.m. Tuesday, Lands had 3,715 votes (62.3%) in unofficial returns. Madison City Councilman Teddy Powell, the Republican nominee, had 2,236 votes (37.5%). The district covers south Huntsville, southern Madison County and parts of the city of Madison.

Lands will succeed former Rep. David Cole, R-Madison, who resigned in August after pleading guilty to voter fraud charges.

To recap: In a special election, running on women’s healthcare rights, a Democrat in FREAKIN’ Alabama, flipped a house seat from Republican to Democrat.

Seems like an ominous sign for Republicans…hopefully for a LONG time. But I’ll take November for now.

    3. 3.

      OzarkHillbilly

      I read it’s a swingy district (for AL) but the margin of victory says women haven’t forgotten who wants to put them barefoot and pregnant back in the kitchen.

      2024 looks better all the time. Not that we should relax our efforts or anything.

    7. 7.

      smith

      The only thing that tempers my optimism in this is that this is a suburban district that Biden lost by only one point in 2020. It’s not such a huge surprise that a district like that would be greatly swayed by an appeal to reproductive rights.

      On the other hand, there are probably a fair number of similar districts in red states that are ripe for the picking this way, so I hope Dems have identified them and have good candidates ready.

    10. 10.

      Miss Bianca

      Y’know, I have a feeling that a *lot* of pundits and conventional wisdom-mongers are due for shock in November…I just have this feeling…

    13. 13.

      SFAW

      It’s clear to all REAL ‘Muricans that she only won due to massive voter fraud in  Mar-a-Loco   Maricopa  her home county.

      Stop The Steal!

      Re: Miss Bianca’s comment re: pundits: let’s hope they predict yet another Red Tsunami.

    14. 14.

      H.E.Wolf

      There may be an abortion-rights issue on the ballot in FL in 2024.

      One way to boost Democratic turnout in FL is to get Dems to sign up for Vote By Mail. Postcards To Voters is writing to FL Democrats all year, in between other campaigns (they wrote 26,361 cards to Dems in Marilyn Lands’ district).

      PTV fits well for me, a slow writer with other obligations. I can write a few cards over a few days and know that I’m making a difference in a small but concrete way.

      Sign-up details here:
      https://balloon-juice.com/postcard-writing-in-early-2024/

    15. 15.

      SFAW

      @H.E.Wolf:

      There may be an abortion-rights issue on the ballot in FL in 2024.

      To be my usual wet blanket: the last time (that I recall, that is) that FL voters overwhelmingly voted to codify various rights — specifically, allowing ex-convicts to vote again — the FL Lege flipped them the bird, and the result was the horror show ex-cons have to deal with now.

      Let’s hope enough FL voters fix that by voting out all the RWMF legislators.

    17. 17.

      cain

      @Miss Bianca: The best part having all Dems will mean that their access journalism is going to go south. It’ll still be heavily favoring Republicans because they say and do shit that enables access journalism.

