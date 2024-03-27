Lands attributed her victory to her campaign’s focus on pushing back against the state’s near-total ban on abortion, an issue that has drawn national attention in the wake of the shuttering of IVF services in the state. #ALPolitics https://t.co/8ljyF5WqBn

Marilyn Lands, Democrat who ran on reproductive rights, flips Alabama House seat

Democratic candidate Marilyn Lands, who campaigned on ending Alabama’s near-total abortion ban and protecting access to contraception and in vitro fertilization, won a special election Tuesday for a Huntsville-area state House seat.

As of 9:22 p.m. Tuesday, Lands had 3,715 votes (62.3%) in unofficial returns. Madison City Councilman Teddy Powell, the Republican nominee, had 2,236 votes (37.5%). The district covers south Huntsville, southern Madison County and parts of the city of Madison.

Lands will succeed former Rep. David Cole, R-Madison, who resigned in August after pleading guilty to voter fraud charges.

