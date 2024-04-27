Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Music / Musical Open Thread: Taylor Swift & Mary Chapin Carpenter

Musical Open Thread: Taylor Swift & Mary Chapin Carpenter

I’m enjoying my way, song by song, through Taylor Swift’s latest. She (still) reminds me of Mary Chapin Carpenter. I need to pick up a couple of MCC’s later albums, and figure out which of Swift’s albums I need to buy so I’ll alwyas have my favorite songs on hand (being of a generation, and a mindset, where I don’t feel I own a thing unless I can put my hands on it… )

