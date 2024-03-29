On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

frosty

When we were at Cannon Beach I woke up early, and having checked the tide tables at Haystack Rock the night before I knew that low tide was around 7:00 AM. Low tide means you can walk to the foot of the rock so I headed out with my camera to see what I could see. I was hoping for a Tufted Puffin because they’re only found on the Pacific Northwest Coast, and only in the Spring when they nest onshore. The rest of the year they live on the ocean.

I saw four people with scopes, binoculars, and cameras so I asked if I could join them. They pointed out a puffin hiding far up the Rock. As the morning went on, a few others came out for a fly-by, and I got a couple of pictures so it was a success! Almost as exciting as the condor – here’s a bird that only lives in one place, at one particular time, and I may never come by here again.