On The Road – frosty – 3rd Annual National Park/COVID Challenge – Oregon – Birds of the Oregon Coast

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

frosty

When we were at Cannon Beach I woke up early, and having checked the tide tables at Haystack Rock the night before I knew that low tide was around 7:00 AM. Low tide means you can walk to the foot of the rock so I headed out with my camera to see what I could see. I was hoping for a Tufted Puffin because they’re only found on the Pacific Northwest Coast, and only in the Spring when they nest onshore. The rest of the year they live on the ocean.

I saw four people with scopes, binoculars, and cameras so I asked if I could join them. They pointed out a puffin hiding far up the Rock. As the morning went on, a few others came out for a fly-by, and I got a couple of pictures so it was a success! Almost as exciting as the condor – here’s a bird that only lives in one place, at one particular time, and I may never come by here again.

On The Road - frosty - 3rd Annual National Park/COVID Challenge - Oregon - Birds of the Oregon Coast 6
Cannon Beach, Oregon

First sight of a Puffin!

On The Road - frosty - 3rd Annual National Park/COVID Challenge - Oregon - Birds of the Oregon Coast 7
Cannon Beach, Oregon

Puffin coming in for a landing

On The Road - frosty - 3rd Annual National Park/COVID Challenge - Oregon - Birds of the Oregon Coast 4
Cannon Beach, Oregon

Puffin fly-by. This was at the limit of my 18-200mm travel lens. I decided that I would need to buy something bigger if I got serious about this. (Narrator: He did, the next year)

On The Road - frosty - 3rd Annual National Park/COVID Challenge - Oregon - Birds of the Oregon Coast 5
Cannon Beach, Oregon

Common Murre. There were hundreds of these guys on the Rock.

On The Road - frosty - 3rd Annual National Park/COVID Challenge - Oregon - Birds of the Oregon Coast 3
Devil's Punchbowl

Black Oystercatcher. In flight, over the water, with a too-small zoom. This was a challenge to get any picture at all.

On The Road - frosty - 3rd Annual National Park/COVID Challenge - Oregon - Birds of the Oregon Coast 2
Devil's Punchbowl

Pelagic Cormorant. One of many birds that I wouldn’t see in the mid-Atlantic states.

On The Road - frosty - 3rd Annual National Park/COVID Challenge - Oregon - Birds of the Oregon Coast 1
Cannon Beach, Oregon

Three birds: Pelagic Cormorant, Tufted Puffin, Barn Swallow. There were hundreds of birds, dozens of species (that I didn’t even see) all over and around Haystack Rock.

On The Road - frosty - 3rd Annual National Park/COVID Challenge - Oregon - Birds of the Oregon Coast
Cannon Beach, Oregon

Nesting Western Gull with guard Gulls

