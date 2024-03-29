On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
frosty
When we were at Cannon Beach I woke up early, and having checked the tide tables at Haystack Rock the night before I knew that low tide was around 7:00 AM. Low tide means you can walk to the foot of the rock so I headed out with my camera to see what I could see. I was hoping for a Tufted Puffin because they’re only found on the Pacific Northwest Coast, and only in the Spring when they nest onshore. The rest of the year they live on the ocean.
I saw four people with scopes, binoculars, and cameras so I asked if I could join them. They pointed out a puffin hiding far up the Rock. As the morning went on, a few others came out for a fly-by, and I got a couple of pictures so it was a success! Almost as exciting as the condor – here’s a bird that only lives in one place, at one particular time, and I may never come by here again.
First sight of a Puffin!
Puffin coming in for a landing
Puffin fly-by. This was at the limit of my 18-200mm travel lens. I decided that I would need to buy something bigger if I got serious about this. (Narrator: He did, the next year)
Common Murre. There were hundreds of these guys on the Rock.
Black Oystercatcher. In flight, over the water, with a too-small zoom. This was a challenge to get any picture at all.
Pelagic Cormorant. One of many birds that I wouldn’t see in the mid-Atlantic states.
Three birds: Pelagic Cormorant, Tufted Puffin, Barn Swallow. There were hundreds of birds, dozens of species (that I didn’t even see) all over and around Haystack Rock.
Nesting Western Gull with guard Gulls
