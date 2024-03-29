Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Republicans would impeach Biden if he bit into a whole Kit Kat rather than breaking the sections apart.

You cannot shame the shameless.

Stop using mental illness to avoid talking about armed white supremacy.

This country desperately needs a functioning Fourth Estate.

Battle won, war still ongoing.

You are so fucked. Still, I wish you the best of luck.

Something needs to be done about our bogus SCOTUS.

Everybody saw this coming.

Shut up, hissy kitty!

Nikki Haley, who can’t acknowledge ‘slavery’, is a pathetic shill.

Speaking of republicans, is there a way for a political party to declare intellectual bankruptcy?

When the time comes to make an endorsement, the pain of NYT editors will be palpable as they reluctantly whisper “Biden.”

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Wake up. Grow up. Get in the fight.

There is no compromise when it comes to body autonomy. You either have it or you don’t.

This fight is for everything.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Republicans don’t trust women.

A democracy can’t function when people can’t distinguish facts from lies.

Come on, man.

Polls are now a reliable indicator of what corporate Republicans want us to think.

Let’s finish the job.

They were going to turn on one another at some point. It was inevitable.

Sadly, media malpractice has become standard practice.

TGIFriday Morning Open Thread: Biden Threw A Party & *Everyone* Came…

by

From USAToday, “‘A positive story to tell’: Obama and Clinton rip Trump, boost Biden at $26M NYC campaign fundraiser”:

Barack Obama and Bill Clinton joined President Joe Biden Thursday night in New York at the most lucrative fundraiser of the 2024 campaign, warning fellow Democrats that Donald Trump must be defeated while making forceful cases for Biden’s reelection.

“Joe is absolutely right that we’ve got not just a nominee, but frankly a party and an entire infrastructure that increasingly seems unconcerned with the essence of America,” Obama said of Trump and Republicans. “The idea of self-governance and the possibilities of us all fully operating and bridging our differences and moving forward.

“But we also have a positive story to tell about the future,” Obama added.

The three presidents took turns taking questions during an “armchair conversation” moderated by Stephen Colbert, host of CBS’ “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”…

“I think our democracy is at stake, not a joke. I think democracy is literally at stake,” Biden said. “Think about the things [Trump] has said, think about the things he wants to do.”

Biden added: “We’re at a real inflection point in history, things are changing. This guy denies there is global warming. This guy wants to get rid of not only Roe v. Wade − by the way which he brags about having done − he wants to get rid of the ability of anyone anywhere in America to have the right to choose. All the things he’s doing are so old.”…

Clinton made an economic pitch for Biden, who has struggled to get credit for an improving economy. Clinton accused Trump while in office of taking credit for an economy that had started improving under Obama and said Biden later inherited “a mess” left by Trump.

“All of a sudden, Joe Biden comes along and creates roughly twice as many jobs,” Clinton said. “So I believe in keeping score. Not in a vindictive way but in a positive way. He’s been good for America and he deserves another term.”…

Addressing Israel’s war against Hamas, Biden said the U.S. must work to get more food, medicine, and supplies to Palestinians. He said it’s “understandable Israel has such a profound anger” following the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel. “They weren’t killed. They were massacred,” Biden, said, but added that Israel must do more to limit civilian causalities.

“We must, in fact, stop the effort that is resulting in significant deaths of innocent civilians, particularly children,” Biden said…

The fundraiser was a star-studded affair. In addition to Colbert, actress Mindy Kaling, star of “The Office” and “The Mindy Project,” hosted the program, which featured musical guests Lizzo, Queen Latifah, Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo, and Lea Michele.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and first lady Jill Biden also delivered remarks.

Lizzo performed her hit song “About Damn Time.” Queen Latifah sang “U.N.I.T.Y.” …

    9Comments

    2. 2.

      Baud

      Clinton made an economic pitch for Biden, who has struggled to get credit for an improving economy. Clinton accused Trump while in office of taking credit for an economy that had started improving under Obama and said Biden later inherited “a mess” left by Trump.

      So you’re saying he’s a Democrat.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Baud

      “Despite claims of party unity, former president Carter conspicuously absent from Biden fundraiser.” /NYT

      Reply
    6. 6.

      OzarkHillbilly

      From the Biden campaign: The last three Democratic presidents together in New York ahead of tonight’s fundraiser

      Not a single felony indictment among this murderers row. Proof that the justice system is rigged…. against GOP politicians who commit crimes anyway.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Baud: I found this this AM:

      Georgia Republican official fined $5,000 for voting illegally nine times

      An official in the Georgia Republican party who has said the 2020 election was stolen was ordered to pay a $5,000 fine and will receive a public reprimand for voting illegally nine times, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported on Thursday.

      Brian Pritchard, the first vice-president of the state Republican party, illegally voted in nine elections from 2008 to 2010 while he was still on probation for a 1996 forgery felony conviction in Pennsylvania. Georgia and 14 other states require people to have completed their sentence, including probation, before they can vote. About 163,475 people could not vote in Georgia in 2022 because they were on felony probation, according to an estimate by the Sentencing Project, a criminal justice non-profit.

      Pritchard, told Lisa Boggs, the administrative law judge overseeing the case, he believed his criminal sentence had expired and was not aware the criminal court in Pennsylvania had extended his probation until 2011 for allegedly failing to repay $38,000 in restitution.

      Boggs wrote in her ruling she did not find that credible, noting that he had appeared in court several times while his probation was extended.

      Whadya wanna bet the GA GOP doesn’t even ask him to resign?

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Kay

      I’m glad Clinton endorsed Biden’s economy because a lot of older Democratic men still consider Clinton the high water mark for the economy (although Biden’s economic approach is better because it’s built on things that last – if we can keep it).

      Reply

