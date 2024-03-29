Biden's three presidents event allows him to show unity Trump lacks. Trump consolidated power in GOP but is estranged from others who could help with votes outside core loyalists – his VP declined to endorse, as did his final primary opponent. George W. Bush & Trump long at odds. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) March 28, 2024

President Biden is raising more money for his campaign tonight than Donald Trump raised in the entire month of February. Don’t tell me that people aren’t excited about Biden. — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) March 28, 2024

From USAToday, “‘A positive story to tell’: Obama and Clinton rip Trump, boost Biden at $26M NYC campaign fundraiser”:

Barack Obama and Bill Clinton joined President Joe Biden Thursday night in New York at the most lucrative fundraiser of the 2024 campaign, warning fellow Democrats that Donald Trump must be defeated while making forceful cases for Biden’s reelection. “Joe is absolutely right that we’ve got not just a nominee, but frankly a party and an entire infrastructure that increasingly seems unconcerned with the essence of America,” Obama said of Trump and Republicans. “The idea of self-governance and the possibilities of us all fully operating and bridging our differences and moving forward. “But we also have a positive story to tell about the future,” Obama added. The three presidents took turns taking questions during an “armchair conversation” moderated by Stephen Colbert, host of CBS’ “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”… “I think our democracy is at stake, not a joke. I think democracy is literally at stake,” Biden said. “Think about the things [Trump] has said, think about the things he wants to do.” Biden added: “We’re at a real inflection point in history, things are changing. This guy denies there is global warming. This guy wants to get rid of not only Roe v. Wade − by the way which he brags about having done − he wants to get rid of the ability of anyone anywhere in America to have the right to choose. All the things he’s doing are so old.”…

Clinton made an economic pitch for Biden, who has struggled to get credit for an improving economy. Clinton accused Trump while in office of taking credit for an economy that had started improving under Obama and said Biden later inherited “a mess” left by Trump. “All of a sudden, Joe Biden comes along and creates roughly twice as many jobs,” Clinton said. “So I believe in keeping score. Not in a vindictive way but in a positive way. He’s been good for America and he deserves another term.”… Addressing Israel’s war against Hamas, Biden said the U.S. must work to get more food, medicine, and supplies to Palestinians. He said it’s “understandable Israel has such a profound anger” following the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel. “They weren’t killed. They were massacred,” Biden, said, but added that Israel must do more to limit civilian causalities. “We must, in fact, stop the effort that is resulting in significant deaths of innocent civilians, particularly children,” Biden said… The fundraiser was a star-studded affair. In addition to Colbert, actress Mindy Kaling, star of “The Office” and “The Mindy Project,” hosted the program, which featured musical guests Lizzo, Queen Latifah, Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo, and Lea Michele. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and first lady Jill Biden also delivered remarks. Lizzo performed her hit song “About Damn Time.” Queen Latifah sang “U.N.I.T.Y.” …

.@StephenAtHome at the New York fundraiser: Three presidents have come to New York and not one of them is going to court via @jeffmason1 https://t.co/koqERd6ToL — Nandita Bose (@nanditab1) March 29, 2024

Putting her own twist on Tina’s River Deep, Mountain High… the amazing @CynthiaErivo #BidenObamaClinton pic.twitter.com/fKyRH5hXLT — Jaime Harrison (@harrisonjaime) March 29, 2024

LOL!!! At the end of the Biden, Obama, Clinton fundraiser, President Biden confirmed the existence of Dark Brandon saying “By the way, Dark Brandon is REAL!” pic.twitter.com/WxeNQGDYZ5 — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) March 29, 2024

Here’s your reminder that these three have created 49 million out of the 51 million jobs in America since 1989. 96% of all jobs for the last 35 years — created by Democratic Presidents. pic.twitter.com/5uyvWhFNao — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 28, 2024

