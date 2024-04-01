On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
I am invariably asked “What’s your favorite bird?” whenever I give talks to elementary or middle school students, so I posed that question to a few fascists. Here are their responses!
Donald J. Trump: I SEE A LOT OF BIRDS, BIGLY NUMBERS, WHEN I AM GOLFING OR DRIVING TO MY GOLF COURSES TO BURY MY EX-WIVES. SO LOTS OF PEOPLE COME UP AND ASK ME, “SIR, WHAT IS YOUR FAVORITE BIRD?”. THAT’S A REALLY HARD QUESTION, AND IT WASN’T EVEN ON THE DEMENTIA TEST THAT I ACED THAT ONE TIME! IS IT THE COVFEFE CANOODLER? OR THE SHARPIE-TAILED CISTICOLA? NO, THOSE ARE BOTH TOO WOKE!!!!!! IT IS THE GREAT FLIGHTLESS GRIFTER, WHICH MANY PEOPLE SAY IS THEIR FAVORITE BIRD TOO!
Melania Trump: When I was girl growing up in old country, dreaming of getting a genius visa so that I could come to America, the greatest country in world, I loved to watch the Slovenian Fig-tosser bird. My parents had fig tree, and lots of Fig-tossers came to see it. Tossing the figs was favorite pastime of all my friends as well. Both of them! You probably have never seen one, or even been to Slovenia. I really don’t care, do you?
Donald J. Trump, Jr.: Believe me, I have seen lots of birds, and some of them are not even hallucinations! My father has shown me many of them, on our many camping and fishing outings together back in my perfect childhood, and that’s what makes him a great dad, even if he is flushing my inheritance down his goddamn golden toilet. But he and I have a different favorite bird, and mine is the White-nosed Jailbird. Only found around Leavenworth Kansas, for some reason. If they could cover the whole country, that would really MAGA!
Jared Kushner: In my travels to the Middle East to jury-rig (pun not intended) a new plan for World Peace, as well as to hobnob with my BFF Mohammed Bonesaw, I came across a bird which is my new favorite. It’s the Pencil-necked Weaselbird, which unfortunately lives on beautiful beaches in Gaza and might soon be extincted by my brilliant plans for resort hotels there. I certainly hope so, anyway!
Lara Trump: I’m so busy siphoning money from the RNC these days that I barely have time for birding! But when I do, I long for a sighting of my favorite, the Shit-headed Cowbird. Some say it looks a lot like Ronna Romney, but I think it is beautiful!
Justice Samuel Alito: The Leaking Limpdick is my favorite bird, because it comes in my favorite judicial colors! And its name is so evocative of what well-meaning White Christian Nationalists stand for! If there are dissenting opinions, well, those folks can just go suck eggs. In Alabama. Or wherever. Unfortunately, if we ban mifepristone and other sexual aids from interstate shipping, its favorite food, Viagra, might also be banned, and would have to be smuggled in from China. It’s getting harder and harder to be a Limpdick these days!
Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk: Here in the panhandle, where tumbleweeds are lawn art and dust is a condiment, we have one of the prettiest birds in the world. The Bump-chested Slutjay, which can only be found here in the great state of Texas. There are oodles of them on the campus of Texas Tech University, just down the road from my watchtower in Amarillo. I visit there often, just to watch Slutjays preen and strut and show off their bumps. But I can’t follow them to their favorite spring-break habitat, the beaches at South Padre Island. Even though I approve of that great patriarchal name, it’s just too much to see them go wild there. I have to stay in the watchtower, or I might be tempted to install that porn-watching nanny software that Pastor Mike Johnson recommended to me.
Mike Lindell: You might think that I would be into very soft fluffy birds, just like my over-priced pillows, but actually I am allergic to feathers. So I pay good money, which I made by being a great capitalist in the greatest country in the world, to travel to Antarctica to see my favorite bird, the Feckless Puffbird, which don’t let people get close enough for allergies. Beautiful feckless birds, kin to the Flightless Grifter, the favorite bird of the greatest president ever, who had his great election ripped out of his tiny feckless hands. And who needs Feck? Not me! Not you! Not anyone! Of course, it makes zero sense to be a tiny and nearly featherless bird in that wretched climate, but that’s why it’s my favorite bird. I love lots of things that make no sense at all!
