Don’t threaten us with a good time, Repubs!…
if they get rid of the 22nd amendment that would only make 88 year old Trump lose to Obama in one of the biggest landslides in modern history https://t.co/LXKeNNK8HA
— shmulik (@souljagoytellem) March 30, 2024
Biden Campaign calls out 'unhinged all-caps tirade' from 'feeble and confused Trump'https://t.co/OyMRXVI7hs
— Acyn (@Acyn) March 31, 2024
… Trump posted an Easter message which attacked the prosecutors and judges involved in the various legal cases against him as ‘crooked and corrupt.’ …
The Biden Campaign responded by posting an image of his rant with the message ‘ A feeble and confused Trump spends the Easter holiday spewing an unhinged all-caps tirade attacking America and talking about himself.’
The Biden Campaign continues to show that they are willing to take on Trump head-on with his own words, using Trump’s own posts to portray the indicted former president as unwell and unhinged…
One of the challenges of the 2021 COVID-driven supply chain disruptions was visibility—the lack of a shared picture of the supply chain. Since then, we've built unprecedented partnerships & data-sharing infrastructure giving us useful insights into the challenges of this moment. pic.twitter.com/6YkNbBFH4R
— Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) March 31, 2024
Chair @harrisonjaime: Trump is a broke, small, thin skinned, wannabe dictator, calling for a bloodbath when he loses in November. He regularly incites political violence, we need to take these threats seriously, and we'll make sure he's not anywhere near the White House pic.twitter.com/ERip2n87f5
— DNC War Room (@DNCWarRoom) March 30, 2024
“Once social change begins, it cannot be reversed. You can not un-educate the person who has learned to read. You cannot oppress the people who are not afraid anymore.” – César Chávez, PRESENTE! #CesarChavezDay pic.twitter.com/lSxdWd0Ofw
— Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) March 31, 2024
It's time for @SpeakerJohnson to decide what matters more: defending democracy or helping Putin. pic.twitter.com/IRtgoDK2pJ
— Rep. Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) March 29, 2024
Pastor Johnson, still in the hot seat…
Always worth pointing out that Ukraine is one of only two countries on earth where millions of Russians live in freedom (the other one is the U.S.), and they’re not particularly keen on giving it up. https://t.co/qmNGG1iNHw
— Peter Wolf (@peterawolf) March 30, 2024
