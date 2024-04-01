Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The new republican ‘Pastor’ of the House is an odious authoritarian little creep.

Republican speaker of the house Mike Johnson is the bland and smiling face of evil.

DeSantis transforming Florida into 1930s Germany with gators and theme parks.

Their boy Ron is an empty plastic cup that will never know pudding.

“What are Republicans afraid of?” Everything.

There are some who say that there are too many strawmen arguments on this blog.

Putin dreamed of ending NATO, and now it’s Finnish-ed.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

How can republicans represent us when they don’t trust women?

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

Republicans do not pay their debts.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

“But what about the lurkers?”

Let’s show the world that autocracy can be defeated.

“Look, it’s not against the rules anywhere, but a black woman with power was dating and there has to be something wrong with that.”

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Maybe you would prefer that we take Joelle’s side in ALL CAPS?

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

Compromise? There is no middle ground between a firefighter and an arsonist.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

I’m just a talker, trying to find a channel!

We are aware of all internet traditions.

When we show up, we win.

Dead end MAGA boomers crying about Talyor Swift being a Dem is my kind of music. Turn it up.

You are here: Home / 2024 Elections / Monday Morning Open Thread: Another Week, Same Old Battles

Monday Morning Open Thread: Another Week, Same Old Battles

by | 9 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Don’t threaten us with a good time, Repubs!…

Trump posted an Easter message which attacked the prosecutors and judges involved in the various legal cases against him as ‘crooked and corrupt.’ …

The Biden Campaign responded by posting an image of his rant with the message ‘ A feeble and confused Trump spends the Easter holiday spewing an unhinged all-caps tirade attacking America and talking about himself.’

The Biden Campaign continues to show that they are willing to take on Trump head-on with his own words, using Trump’s own posts to portray the indicted former president as unwell and unhinged…

Pastor Johnson, still in the hot seat…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Princess
  • satby
  • TeezySkeezy
  • WereBear

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    9Comments

    3. 3.

      TeezySkeezy

      Yes, Trump would lose to Obama in a fair election, but if they win and manage to get rid of the 22nd amendment then there actually won’t be a legitimate election again, so, no, we won’t see this happen.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      WereBear

      I am a proud follower of Dark Brandon!

      The Biden Administration had to point at the elephant in the room. It was so freakin’ obvious.

      No one else in such authority, like most media, had bothered to do that…

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.