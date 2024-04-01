Don’t threaten us with a good time, Repubs!…

if they get rid of the 22nd amendment that would only make 88 year old Trump lose to Obama in one of the biggest landslides in modern history https://t.co/LXKeNNK8HA

… Trump posted an Easter message which attacked the prosecutors and judges involved in the various legal cases against him as ‘crooked and corrupt.’ …

The Biden Campaign responded by posting an image of his rant with the message ‘ A feeble and confused Trump spends the Easter holiday spewing an unhinged all-caps tirade attacking America and talking about himself.’

The Biden Campaign continues to show that they are willing to take on Trump head-on with his own words, using Trump’s own posts to portray the indicted former president as unwell and unhinged…