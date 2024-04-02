Ile d'Orleans

This island is just across the bridge from Quebec City and is positioned just before the St Lawrence broadens out heading north. There are several small communities positioned around it, and it has a number of wineries, produce stands, vacation homes for rent, and the occasional goat farm. The one we stopped at had goat milk ice cream (don’t knock it, it didn’t taste even a little like goats smell) and 4 kinds of cheese. We now have small pieces of all 4 kinds in the car because how could we not? We also stopped at a winery devoted to black current wines, Cassis Monna et Filles, and came away with some black current port, some black current aperitif, and some black current wine because once we tasted them, it was clear they would constitute the majority of our duty-free bottle allotment.

Next, let’s taste some of the local wine and cheese. Look over there! On this lovely patio facing the vineyards and the river, we can see Montmorency Falls tumbling down across the river. Who cares how this wine will taste, the view is dynamite.