Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Big Normie Energy

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Big Normie Energy

Interesting TPM post from Josh Marshall… (remember, sharing is caring!)Big Normie Energy:

Earlier this year a lot of people were operating on the assumption that the Democratic policy agenda is more popular with Americans and that President Biden is unpopular and old, both literally and metaphorically. So basically any other Democrat under 60 who’s got a little electoral success under their belt would be on course to defeating Trump, or at least doing substantially better than Biden.

That assumption was always highly questionable. Indeed polls provided consistent evidence that it was not the case. Polls aren’t everything of course. But it’s polls — Biden’s lackluster polls — that provide the premise of the whole conversation. So it’s not like we can easily dismiss them. But it’s not only the practical difficulty of swapping Biden out for someone else or giving up the incumbency which historically is the single greatest advantage to being elected president. There are important attributes of Biden himself.

It’s certainly not the only one, but the AP highlights a key one. Quite simply, Democrats are far more angry and frightened about a Trump presidency than Republicans are about another Biden one. 6 in 10 Democrats say they’d be “fearful” or “angry” about another Trump presidency whereas only 4 in 10 Republicans say the same about Biden…

This gets to one of the guy’s underlying strengths. He’s just not demonizable in the way Hillary Clinton or Barack Obama or a lot of other Democrats have been. Is that because he’s a white man? That’s definitely part of it. But it’s not all of it. One of his advantages is precisely that he is old. He’s been doing this for half a century. People know who he is. Joe Biden is just the apotheosis of Normie-dom. He’s also always been essentially a median Democrat. He’ll be pretty much where the center of gravity of his party is. And the center of gravity of the Democratic party is in a substantially more social-democratic place than it was a generation ago. And because of that so is he.

These facts about Biden aren’t things that get people super excited necessarily. But they’re a big reason for his political strength. And they’re at the center of why, despite many claims that he’s the only Democrat who could lose to Donald Trump, quite the opposite might be true.

To be clear, I’m not big on there being irreplaceable people. Put me still in the camp that Trump is a brittle candidate and one who I think will lose. But again, this is the heart of Biden’s strength. He radiates an underlying decency and normalness, and that makes him hard for the GOP to effectively demonize.

 
And in ‘polar opposite’ GOP news… Donald Trump has posted a $175 million bond to avert asset seizure while he appeals the civil fraud penalty, court filing says.… fronted by a used car salesman. Here’s a starter for today’s discussions:

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    70Comments

    5. 5.

      sdhays

      Wait, so Trump got his bond (and loans) from Mr. Hankey? Now it makes sense.

      (For the people with good taste, and therefore don’t get the reference, Mr. Hankey is a magical piece of 💩 in South Park.)

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Betty Cracker

      I agree with Marshall 100% here:

      [Biden will] be pretty much where the center of gravity of his party is. And the center of gravity of the Democratic party is in a substantially more social-democratic place than it was a generation ago. And because of that so is he.

      It’s the argument I used to ensure the youthful (and not so youthful) socialists in my life wouldn’t defect in 2020.

      Regarding the Axos bank dealio, it sounds like a classic “if you owe the bank $10K, the bank owns you; if you owe the bank $225M, you own the bank” scenario

      @sdhays: I use the South Park Mr. Hankey image in my phone contacts for our septic tank service. ;)

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Baud

      @Betty:

      He’ll be Secretary of Transportation in a Trump administration.

      Where the only acceptable form of transportation will be used cars.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      hueyplong

      @Betty Cracker: No way either of these things (RE loans, appeal bond) will be paid by Trump, who will stiff the bond and himself be stiff by 2032 (if not this year).  I think we know the extent to which the Trump “empire” will survive his descent to the fiery furnace.

      To the extent they’re publicly traded and you have lots of disposable cash, you might consider shorting both, especially if you’re betting that Trump loses this election.

      The Truth Social investors will be sorted from the wheat this and next month.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Baud

      @hueyplong:

      Someone can correct me, but that’s not usually how appeal bonds work. The bond only gets paid if Trump loses his appeal and he lacks the assets to cover the payment. There’s nothing to “short.”

      Reply
    15. 15.

      TBone

      Everything he touches dies and that means the turd Mr. Hankey will be flushed down the golden toilet like a dead goldfish.  Eventually. It might take a few tries 🤣 This gives me another reason to live long enough to see it.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      cmorenc

      Recall in 1988, when Michael Dukakis was leading George H. Bush in the polls by a substantial margin in late spring 1988.  Until Bush’s campaign really got to working over Dukakis in early summer (yeah, so they went dirty and used “Willie Horton”, but point made is that a well-targeted, coordinated message can abrade and heavily erode a Presidential opponent in the 6-8 months prior to election.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      Another post confirming that Joe is the best president of my lifetime and probably wouldn’t have been if he’d been successful in his first or second bid.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      lowtechcyclist

      So Trump already owes at least $430,000,000 and probably a good deal more (given that seven of his debts are for “over $50,000,000” but we have no idea how much over $50M they are), even if he wins all of his appeals.  I’m thinking these judgments may clean him out.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      lowtechcyclist

      @cmorenc:

      Recall in 1988, when Michael Dukakis was leading George H. Bush in the polls by a substantial margin in late spring 1988.

      Similarly, Kerry was leading Shrub for most of the spring and summer of 2004. And we know how that turned out.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      schrodingers_cat

      @Baud: The chair of our DTC (Democratic Town Committee, wanted to host this person who is pretty famous in lefty circles). Our chair is a committed leftie but puts in a lot of work. Including filing all the paper work, canvassing etc. I got roped in because I am in the exec committee.

      I tried to warn the chair of the tirades of this famous tankie against the US before the talk. Anyhow the talk went ahead. I am wondering if I should say anything and give the Chair my honest opinion of what I thought of the tankie blowhard.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Another Scott

      Nomie government, pushed by the people to do more, is good.

      Meanwhile, … Judd Legum at Popular.info:

      Notably, the surge in corporate profits since 2020 has been fueled, in part, by expanding corporate profit margins. Last year, corporate profit margins (excluding the financial sector) were over 15%, a level not seen since the 1950s. This is because the increases in prices for goods and services have outpaced the increase in costs — both labor and non-labor — for corporations.

      According to an analysis from the Groundwork Collaborative, “corporate profits drove 53 percent of inflation during the second and third quarters of 2023 and more than one-third since the start of the pandemic.” In the four decades prior to the pandemic, corporate profits contributed to just 11% of price increases.

      Theoretically, this should not happen. Corporations should not be able to dramatically increase their profit margins by increasing prices because competitors should step in with lower prices and steal market share. So what’s going on?

      Greg Ip, who writes about economics for the Wall Street Journal, suggests that corporations are collectively taking advantage of consumer psychology. Supply shocks related to the pandemic created widespread cost increases that consumers accepted. Although those supply shocks have dissipated, many businesses have maintained higher prices anyway. “If people are paying $3 for a dozen eggs last week, they’ll pay $3 this week. And firms take advantage of that,” Yale University economist Mike Sinkinson explained.

      Lots of economics is “sticky”. Lots of consumer choice is actually limited – e.g. if giant cereal conglomerates control all the shelf space in the store via restrictive contracts, then cheaper alternatives may not be easy to find. That’s yet another reason why government needs to step in when things get out of balance. The solution here is to increase corporate taxes and enforce laws about anticompetitive behavior.

      Biden and Democrats want to do that. GQPers don’t.

      Yet another winning message to get out to the normies.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Baud

      @schrodingers_cat:

      Good on you for being a team player. Sorry the event was disappointing.

      I’ll be honest, I find most intellectual stuff disappointing these days. Not sure if it’s me or the state of intellectualism right now.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      schrodingers_cat

      @Baud: Our guest was a famous credentialed (PhD, ex-academic) idiot.

      If you didn’t know that this person was a leftie and just started listening in the middle of the speech you truly wouldn’t be able to distinguish it from a MAGA speech. The same NATO bashing, and the US bashing.

      This speaker quoted approvingly from T’s inaugral speech.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Baud

      @Baud:

      I’ve been getting back into math and science stuff. That’s the type of intellectual knowledge that is reality based rather than polemical.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      hueyplong

      @Baud: My bad on being unclear as to what’s being shorted.  I’d short the insurance company and the bank.  They’re going to be hit by shareholder suits.  [It’s obvious that the bullshit Truth stock co will get sued]

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Spanky

      @Baud:

      I’ll be honest, I find most intellectual stuff disappointing these days. Not sure if it’s me or the state of intellectualism right now.

      It might be that the state of intellectualism is the same it ever was. ‘Tis we who have grown up.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      schrodingers_cat

      @Baud: It was somewhat of a past time for me in college and school. It had fallen by the wayside during gradschool and after. My mother made me take the AP equivalents of two series of drawing tests when I was in school. They come in handy if you want to become an architect or other art related stuff. She is the artist in the family.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      schrodingers_cat

      @Baud: Focusing on what students need to succeed in intro courses in college. COVID has decimated math prep of high school students. They have no idea of basics like the Pythagoras Thm.

      Problem solving peppered with real life examples and history. Making math more accessible.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      UncleEbeneezer

      The whole notion of “but I should be excited to vote for someone” is really fucking childish and dumb and really no different than the “would like to have a beer with them” bullshit that the MSM loves to push.  It will always piss me off that so many people act like voting for someone to run our government needs to be exciting in order for them to do the bare minimum to protect everyone else’s rights and centuries of progress.  If protecting abortion, voting rights, LGBTQ rights, Obamacare, Green Energy, etc., isn’t enough to excite you, that says a whole lot about YOU (none of it good).

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Marcopolo

      @schrodingers_cat: Ha ha, about 40 years ago I was involved in a similar situation when the well meaning group I was a part of brought in Louis Farrakhan to speak at an inaugural MLK Day celebration. We’d humbly asked the Black Students Union who would be a good choice—pretty sure they had a good laugh at our expense when Farrakhan started lecturing the “privileged white scholars” in the audience on how terrible they were.  Not the aspirational speech I think we were hoping for.  Of course, we should have done some vetting ourselves but this was before the inter tubes & his profile wasn’t quite as high back then.  Excellent learning experience though!

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Anyway

      @schrodingers_cat:

      Our guest was a famous credentialed (PhD, ex-academic) idiot.

      If you didn’t know that this person was a leftie and just started listening in the middle of the speech you truly wouldn’t be able to distinguish it from a MAGA speech. The same NATO bashing, and the US bashing.

      This speaker quoted approvingly from T’s inaugral speech.

      Who was it? Noam Chomsky?

      It was a public event, right?

      Reply
    53. 53.

      narya

      @Baud: I’ve been reading a lot more fiction–there’s a lot of good SF/F out there, and I’m plowing through various detective/murder mysteries, and I’m also trying to revive my interest in fancy needlework of various sorts. The latter is going slowly; I’ve done multiple large petit-point works–tapestries, basically–but they feel like too much, so I’m doing some smaller stuff that requires less thinking. I’m also trying to give myself some space; I’ve spent a lot of time out east, before and after my dad died, and that also takes up mental room.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Betty Cracker: This is why Gaza is such a politically dangerous wedge: there’s a sincere, intense split within the Democratic Party and nobody is at the center of gravity.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @Baud: The reality is that I’m not going to have beers with them or be friends with them and I can find entertainment from other people who do that best.  If they have charisma and a sparkling personality, cool, doesn’t bother me but that should never really be in the calculus of whether they deserve my vote or not.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      rikyrah

      The first tweet is just an example of what I honestly believe it President Biden’s superpower. His length in government, and his ability to understand the ins and outs. And, putting in people who understand the ins and outs.

      Not only this healthcare tweet, but, the law that he’s using to help a lot of people with student loans that’s 30 years old.

      He wants to use government TO HELP PEOPLE. Time and time again, he’s trying to help people.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Baud

      @UncleEbeneezer:

      Agreed. Charisma is an asset in a candidate to get low information normies on board. Something to take into account in a contested primary. Not something a thoughtful person should consider in deciding whether and how to vote in a general election.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Gin & Tonic

      @schrodingers_cat:

      Yeah the question is how to do it diplomatically.

      I have given up on that approach. In fact, I got in an argument with the chair of a board I serve on last night. I made a motion to authorize some expenditure up to $x, and he started picking it apart. I said “you don’t like it, make your own damn motion – mine has the floor now.”

      Reply
    65. 65.

      schrodingers_cat

      @Baud: I love Indian textiles especially cottons and silks. There are some cotton weaves that feel like silk (they are not cheap) but wow when you were them you feel like you are floating on clouds.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Jeffro

      I cannot imagine being dumb enough to loan the orange con man hundreds of millions of dollars.

      I mean, I’m never going to be mistaken for Einstein (or even Einstein’s second cousin, three times removed) but I am not that dumb.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @schrodingers_cat: They have no idea of basics like the Pythagoras Thm.

      Heh, I know dumb ass carpenters who never got thru HS algebra that know the Pythagorean Theorem. Of course, most of them have no idea they know it. They just do the 3-4-5 to square up walls/foundations etc.

      Reply

