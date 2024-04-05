Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

One Person Can Change the World, or at Least Part of It

One voice can change a room, and if one voice can change a room, then it can change a city, and if it can change a city, it can change a state, and if it change a state, it can change a nation, and if it can change a nation, it can change the world. ~Barack Obama

One black couple did exactly that in 1939, and now, in 2024, generations later, we can see the impact of what that couple did with one brave, bold, and simple, act.  A black couple rented a home to a Chinese family.

One Person Can Change a World

A Black couple defied racism by renting to a Chinese family. Now comes $5 million in thanks (LA Times)

Every morning, Lloyd Dong Sr. would take the ferry from San Diego to Coronado, where he worked as a gardener for wealthy homeowners. And every night, he would retreat back home across the bay, barred by racially restrictive housing practices in the early 1900s from renting or buying his own house in the town.

Gus and Emma Thompson — a Black couple who had managed to secure ownership of Coronado property before restrictions took hold — boldly rented a house they owned to the Dong family, whose Chinese heritage blocked them from living in the community. The intersection of these two families amid the embedded racism of the time would decades later become a story of gratitude, made possible by the very home that once belonged to the Thompsons.

Some 85 years since the Dongs moved to Coronado, Lloyd Sr.’s sons, Ron Dong and Lloyd Dong Jr., are donating $5 million from their portion of the sale of the house they eventually came to own to San Diego State University’s Black Resource Center.

The gift will expand scholarships for Black students and fund future renovations at the center, its director, Brandon Gamble, said.

One Person Can Change a World 1
The Dongs’ family house in Coronado, originally the home of the Thompsons. (Courtesy of Janice Dong)

“I don’t know how to describe the feeling in my chest, but there’s a feeling that racism gives that folks are familiar with; you may not be able to describe it all the time,” Gamble said. “This is the complete opposite, and we don’t get to access it enough.”

Ron Dong, 86, the eldest son, said his father “tried and tried [to live in Coronado] and the only thing that came up was Gus Thompson willing to rent his house that he had available…. That was the big plus for our family, because it has made all the difference for us.”

Open thread.

 

    2. 2.

      BruceFromOhio

      Some 85 years since the Dongs moved to Coronado, Lloyd Sr.’s sons, Ron Dong and Lloyd Dong Jr., are donating $5 million from their portion of the sale of the house they eventually came to own to San Diego State University’s Black Resource Center.

      What people can do, given the chance.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Professor Bigfoot

      Another example of Black folks standing up for all marginalized communities, even when they don’t support us back.

       

      Black folks living the belief that “nobody’s free until everybody’s free.”

      Reply
    6. 6.

      JML

      Good by all of the people involved, the Thompsons for standing up and doing what was right and the Dong family for paying it forward. There are good people in the world.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      UncleEbeneezer

      This is a great reminder of the fact that racist policies in the West typically targeted Asian-Americans (and Native-Americans and Mexicans).  There were also restrictive covenants that excluded Black People and Jewish People, but the really big energy out West was quite different in focus than it was in the South, Midwest and NorthEast.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      geg6

      This is a beautiful story.  Two wonderful families, toughing out the worst of times together.  Seeing themselves in each other.  I love it.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      gwangung

      @Professor Bigfoot: Yup, yup, yup.

      Conservatives and mass media (but I repeat myself) focus on Black vs. Asian hate and make it seem the norm. But, while that exists, it’s far more common, and far more historical, to see solidarity.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Bill K

      I realize California house prices are high, but I have trouble believing that house is worth more than $5 million.  Or am I missing something in the article?

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Anonymous At Work

      Thinking hard about the latest stuff in politics and saw this article on the defamation lawsuits from voting companies.

      I don’t pretend to know what precise effect it will have but the idea that Newsmax and FOX and OAN all facing multi-million dollar lawsuits against both their companies, their hosts and their frequent guests RIGHT BEFORE the election will have on right-wing coverage.  TFG will be talking all about 2020 and election fraud, but will OAN and Newsmax allow him time, if it is just going to get them into more trouble?  Will FOX want to play ball, even if the lawsuit won’t end them, it will destroy Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin (Editor’s Note: You know who I mean).

      Additionally, I wonder how much ‘fun’ the NYT will find their first serious death threats from right-wingers when TFG calls them out by name for not kissing his ass in their coverage.  Will there be a sense of “Maybe we should take him and his threats seriously this time?” from legacy media that’s grown comfortable?

      I think this and put it in this thread because all these signs point upwards.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Eolirin

      @Bill K: The median price in that city is 2.4 million

      Edit: Actually the median for a single family home is 3.1, and was around 4 last year. 5 million sounds perfectly plausible.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      JCJ

      @UncleEbeneezer:  A while ago I went to an exhibit at the Jewish Museum of Milwaukee that was primarily about the Japanese internment camps in World War II, but they also had displays about the history of racism and racist laws directed at Asians.  Some of the accompanying posters were amazing in their horrible depiction of Asians.  I think it might have been a traveling exhibit.  If it is around it is well worth seeing

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Tony Jay

      Awesome tale. People saw their countrymen doing something monstrous and stood up to say “Hell no!”, at what was almost certainly serious personal risk.

      The world needs a lot more of that.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      trollhattan

      @Bill K: The weather, it’s so nice!

      It doesn’t say what became of the lot–guessing something else sits there now. Not like it’s La Jolla or something (“Hi, Mitt’s car elevator!”)

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Baud

      @Anonymous At Work:

      Additionally, I wonder how much ‘fun’ the NYT will find their first serious death threats from right-wingers when TFG calls them out by name for not kissing his ass in their coverage.

       

      They’ll think it’s almost as bad as NYT Pitchbot.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      trollhattan

      Last time the Legislature passed a bill that pissed off Uber and Lyft, they overturned it with a ballot proposition. Getting my popcorn order in, now.

      Online food delivery platforms such as DoorDash and UberEats tack on fees to restaurants, hidden from consumers, that can drive up the cost of those deliveries.

      A California lawmaker has introduced a bill intended to make it easier for consumers to see exactly what the delivery services are charging. However, the bill’s sponsor has ties to scandal-plagued former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, and critics of the bill warn that it could provide major restaurant chains with access to competitor information. Senate Bill 1490 would require platforms such as GrubHub, DoorDash and UberEats to disclose to their customers what fees are being charged, both to them and to the restaurants.

      Currently, California law only requires that such platforms inform customers that restaurants are being assessed certain fees, but not the amount of the fee. It’s author, Sen. María Elena Durazo, D-Los Angeles, said in a statement of support that “customers and restaurants are paying high and often hidden fees when ordering through the big third-party delivery platforms.” She went on to say that by providing customers with this transparency, they “can make informed decisions when ordering food from their favorite restaurants.”

      Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, restaurants have seen a dramatic shift in their sources of revenue, as fewer people are dining in and more are ordering in. According to Durazo’s office, online orders make up 30-40% of restaurant revenue now. The largest online food delivery platforms “abuse their leverage to impose high and hidden fees and actively cut restaurants off from their own customers,” her office said.

      The bill is sponsored by the Digital Restaurant Association, which lobbies on behalf of the restaurant industry. “Restaurants and customers alike deserve transparency to know exactly what fees are charged and who is receiving them,” the DRA said in a statement of support for the bill.

      https://www.sacbee.com/news/politics-government/capitol-alert/article287317690.html#storylink=cpy

      Reply
    22. 22.

      trollhattan

      @JCJ: Chinese Exclusion Act was in force from 1882 to 1943, when certain events in the Pacific transformed them into “the good Asians.”

      Reply
    23. 23.

      rikyrah

      @Professor Bigfoot:

      Another example of Black folks standing up for all marginalized communities, even when they don’t support us back.

       

      Black folks living the belief that “nobody’s free until everybody’s free.”

      truth

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Brachiator

      Gus and Emma Thompson — a Black couple who had managed to secure ownership of Coronado property before restrictions took hold — boldly rented a house they owned to the Dong family, whose Chinese heritage blocked them from living in the community. The intersection of these two families amid the embedded racism of the time would decades later become a story of gratitude, made possible by the very home that once belonged to the Thompsons.

      I love stories like this. Absolutely warms my heart.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Sister Golden Bear

      @Bill K: Location, location, location. Wealthy enclave, right on the beach. Plus they converted a livery stable on the property into an apartment building. $5 million is entirely plausible

      LA Times said the entire property was estimated at $7 million, the Dong brothers donated their share of it.

      Reply

