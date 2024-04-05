Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

There is one struggling party in US right now, and it’s not the Democrats.

Republicans choose power over democracy, every day.

“Why isn’t this Snickers bar only a nickel?”

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Republican speaker of the house Mike Johnson is the bland and smiling face of evil.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

I wonder if trump will be tried as an adult.

… pundit janitors mopping up after the GOP

Everything is totally normal and fine!!!

Authoritarian republicans are opposed to freedom for the rest of us.

The most dangerous place for a black man in America is in a white man’s imagination.

Republicans in disarray!

GOP baffled that ‘we don’t care if you die’ is not a winning slogan.

Balloon Juice, where there is always someone who will say you’re doing it wrong.

Putin dreamed of ending NATO, and now it’s Finnish-ed.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

Trump’s legal defense is going to be a dumpster fire inside a clown car on a derailing train.

The fundamental promise of conservatism all over the world is a return to an idealized past that never existed.

Relentless negativity is not a sign that you are more realistic.

We’re not going back!

Jesus, Mary, & Joseph how is that election even close?

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

“In the future, this lab will be a museum. don’t touch it.”

Polls are now a reliable indicator of what corporate Republicans want us to think.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / We’ve Got Intelligence and Humor

We’ve Got Intelligence and Humor

by | 15 Comments

This post is in: ,

We’ve got intelligence and humor. And Dark Brandon!  Plus we can spell.  What have they got? (Besides their miserable existence, and hate.)

Oh, right.  Trump is going to host a fundraiser at MAL for the Legal Defense Fund of his apparent friend and soulmate Tim Ballard, who is being sued by multiple women for sexual assault.  You can’t make this stuff up!  (Do we think this is why the earthquake hit?)

.

.

.

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Bill Arnold
  • Brachiator
  • Eolirin
  • geg6
  • Jeffro
  • jimmirabob
  • Ken
  • MazeDancer
  • Sister Golden Bear
  • Spirula
  • topclimber
  • trollhattan
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    15Comments

    4. 4.

      Bill Arnold

      Amy Goodman (democracy now) interviews Yuval Abraham about his +972 Magazine/Local Call “Lavender” piece.
      Lavender & Where’s Daddy: How Israel Used AI to Form Kill Lists & Bomb Palestinians in Their Homes (APRIL 05, 2024)
      It addresses the IDF denials (snippet):

      Contrary to claims, the IDF did not use an artificial intelligence system that identifies terrorist operatives or tries to predict whether a person is a terrorist. Information systems are merely tools for analysts in the target identification process.

      with

      YUVAL ABRAHAM: I read this response to some of the sources, and they said that they’re lying, that it’s not true. And I was surprised that they were — you know, usually they’re not so, you know, blatant in saying something that is false.
      I think this can very easily be disproven, because, you know, a senior-ranking Israeli military official, the head of the 8200 unit’s AI center, gave a public lecture in last year, in 2023, in Tel Aviv University — you can google it, anybody who’s listening to us — where he spoke about, quote — I’m quoting him in that lecture — “an AI system that the Israeli military used in 2021 to find terrorists.” That’s what he said. So, to have that on record, to have — I have the presentation slides showing how the system is rating the people — and then to get a comment from the IDF spokesperson saying, “We do not have a system that uses AI to…” I really don’t know. Like, I almost thought, “Do I put this in the piece or not?”

      That’s unusual; Israeli military sources are agreeing quite vigorously that the IDF spokespeople are lying.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      MazeDancer

      Ridiculously, NYS Emergency Management blasted an alarm about the earthquake. An hour and a half after it happened.

      Screaming alarm noise. AI voice yelling.

      Way scarier than the earthquake

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Brachiator

      Oh, right.  Trump is going to host a fundraiser at MAL for the Legal Defense Fund of his apparent friend and soulmate Tim Ballard, who is being sued by multiple women for sexual assault.  You can’t make this stuff up!  (Do we think this is why the earthquake hit?)

      Is it a bad thing that I don’t know who Ballard is?

      But even so, fuck Trump.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      geg6

      If it’s true that the epicenter of the quake really was Trump National, I may have to become at least agnostic. Hilarious.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Ken

      Do we think this is why the earthquake hit?

      There are so many Trump sins to choose from, why that particular one? But if God has decided to get back into the smiting business, Trump is going to end up like the character in Edmond Hamilton’s “The Earth-Brain”, triggering earthquakes every time he sets foot to ground.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Eolirin

      As a New Yorker I find it hilarious that an earthquake that happened in Jersey is being widely refered to as “the NYC earthquake”

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.