Good game so far.
2.
Te-Hina Paopao is lit!
3.
Iowa gave up an 11 point lead, now trails by 3.
SC leads on offensive boards 12 to 4 and they’ve taken 12 more shots.
Both teams really running. A lot of contact. Can they keep it up for two more quarters?
4.
The size and depth of South Carolina are gonna win out I suspect. Great matchup so far.
5.
Five female sports announcers! That’s new.
6.
So woke!
7.
While North Carolina women’s NCAA title in 1994, todag It is the lady gamecocks Of South Carolina who are undefeated playing in the national championship game You might need to change the post title
8.
Great game, great panel of female basketball analysts. But yeah, I think South Carolina’s bench (and coaching) will be the difference in the end. They are solid.
9.
My neighbor was just telling me about this game. He was walking from bar to bar around the area. He said they were full of young women cheer them on.
10.
If I wasn’t such an Iowa fan I would agree with you. That South Carolina bench is deep.
-
13.
@Carolina Dave: Oh, I didn’t even notice that. WaterGirl, South Carolina.
14.
@Betty: They are analysts not announcers. Ryan Ruocco (play-by-play), Rebecca Lobo (color analyst) are the announcers.
15.
South Carolina
17.
Shout out to South Carolina’s coach, Dawn Stahley, for defending trans women playing sports. Love her attitude, knowing it will bring out the haters.
18.
My first grade granddaughter says that a bunch of boys in her class are wearing Caitlin Clark #22 jerseys. It I’d Iowa, but I’ve not been aware of little boys having women sport heroes before.
19.
Damn. I turned away for a second and it’s all SC.
20.
@Albatrossity: The feed on ESPN is interesting with Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi .
eta Sue is married to Megan Rapinoe.
21.
@raven: Te-Hina Paopao went from an Oregon Duck to a South Carolina Gamecock. She put her name in the transfer portal last year and was pleasantly surprised to be recruited by Dawn Staley. A few weeks ago, Paopao announced she’s coming back to S.C. next year.
22.
Any medical professionals around? Mine are out of the country, and I have a question. I’ve got two scans scheduled tomorrow (CT and MRI). One is first thing in the morning and the other around 1 PM.
Instructions on both say “nothing to eat or drink 4 hours prior to exam but should drink water to ensure hydration.” I take that to mean drinking water is okay prior to both.
Is that right? The wording could be clearer, e.g., “nothing to eat or drink except water.” I don’t want to fuck up because it would be impossible to reschedule without delaying some other upcoming (necessary) horror show.
23.
@Geminid: I was reading about her.
24.
Not a professional, but staying hydrated seems pretty important.
25.
It should be Carolina Dave I’m on a Obsolete table. An Occasional commentator long time lurker on this site Dating back to when John was a svelt Young man
27.
Clark seems to be cold in this quarter.
29.
@Betty Cracker: That is really badly worded. I would not be able to advise you — I think you need to somehow talk to someone in the profession. I hope someone turns up. I could interpret that either as “You can drink water right up until the procedure, but nothing else as of four hours before” or “Drink a lot of water but stop four hours before.” So infuriating.
This is why we need to teach writing in school!
ETA: If I were you, I’d probably drink lots of water UNTIL four hours before. I don’t know how dehydrated you can really get in 4 hours.
30.
End of the 3Q, SC is up 68-59.
SC 29 of 58, Iowa 20 of 50
Clark is 8 of 21, 4 of 10 from 3PT
31.
For a minute I thought you guys were talking about me!
32.
@WaterGirl: Done. High level game. South Carolina is a team for the ages. Obviously Undefeated, beat my Tar Heels on the 2nd round by 40. So glad to see women’s basketball get some recognition when it shows up in popular culture like the cold open for Saturday Night Live it’s a good sign
33.
@Betty Cracker: Not a medical professional but from what I am reading on medical sites, if either one of the procedures is done with contrast, it is recommended you have no food or drink for 4 hours prior (except your medication with a sip of water). If you can’t get someone on the help line today you can ask the staff at the first procedure for more clear instructions for the second one. My guess is they will recommend some water but to stop drinking 4 hours prior to your next procedure.*
*added: or as close to four hours prior as you can, but to drink some water.
34.
This game is intense.
36.
@Carolina Dave: That was a funny skit. 😂😂
I wish my sister had lived to see this. She played all kinds of sports, but basketball was one of her favorite sports. It was something she shared with my dad. She would be so happy to see women playing at this level, and being more popular than the men! I wish I could watch this game with her.
37.
@WaterGirl: Thanks. Fixed, I think.
39.
Lotta talk about great women players but I haven’t heard four time Gold Medal Winner Teresa Edwards name!
-
40.
It’s a shame one of these teams has to lose.
41.
Every time Iowa looks out of it they make a run. Great game.
43.
@WaterGirl: Maybe you’re suggesting that Betty drink water as soon as the morning procedure is done, but stop drinking water 4 hours before the second one?
Yes, that is what I think they will suggest. But I am not a medical professional. So hopefully, she can ask the staff after the first procedure, if not today.
-
44.
Just started the 3rd quarter here. Go Hawkeyes!
45.
Oh well.
46.
@HumboldtBlue: I think you called it.
47.
@zhena gogolia: I SHOULDN’T BE OFFERING ADVICE!
48.
Well done, South Carolina.
Clark leaves the game. 😢 What a college career.
49.
Dawn Staley is making me cry. What a coach.
50.
Dawn Staley spent time in Philly…happy for her.
51.
@Soprano2: Think Jill will want to invite them both?
52.
@Scout211: I thought it was nice that they let the injured player in for a little bit. I like that both teams have women coaches. That’s good to see.
53.
Great game. Great teams.
Much respect to coach Dawn Staley.
54.
As always, a full service blog. Sports and social commentary and medical guidance. Just need some pet or garden anecdotes to check all the boxes
55.
@raven: Probably. I would want to meet both teams. What a game!
56.
@Anyway: She didn’t just spend time there, she’s from there.
57.
@Soprano2: It was a big mistake that she won’t make again.
58.
Congratulations to Dawn Staley and SC.
My choice for MVP: Kamilla Cardoso 15 pts, 17 rebounds. She dominated.
59.
@Melancholy Jaques: Without a doubt she’s player of the game.
60.
@raven: [Dawn Staley is from Philly]
Ah, thanks. I couldn’t remember the details and was lazy to look it up.
61.
@Melancholy Jaques: Or Raven Johnson, who made the best player in the country work very very hard for her shot. All of the players who took a turn guarding Clark did a pretty good job, but she was exceptional.
