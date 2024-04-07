Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The choice is between normal and crazy.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

Jack be nimble, jack be quick, hurry up and indict this prick.

Their boy Ron is an empty plastic cup that will never know pudding.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Fuck the extremist election deniers. What’s money for if not for keeping them out of office?

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

If you are still in the GOP, you are either an extremist yourself, or in bed with those who are.

Dead end MAGA boomers crying about Talyor Swift being a Dem is my kind of music. Turn it up.

Cole is on a roll !

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

Republicans choose power over democracy, every day.

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

The Giant Orange Man Baby is having a bad day.

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

We’re not going back!

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

There are no moderate republicans – only extremists and cowards.

Fani Willis claps back at Trump chihuahua, Jim Jordan.

Despite his magical powers, I don’t think Trump is thinking this through, to be honest.

Stamping your little feets and demanding that they see how important you are? Not working anymore.

New McCarthy, same old McCarthyism.

Authoritarian republicans are opposed to freedom for the rest of us.

The line between political reporting and fan fiction continues to blur.

You are here: Home / Sports / Seems Wrong Not To Have a Post for the Big Women’s Basketball Game!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Albatrossity
  • Anyway
  • Baud
  • Betty
  • Betty Cracker
  • Brachiator
  • Carolina Dave
  • Geminid
  • HumboldtBlue
  • japa21
  • Jeffg166
  • Melancholy Jaques
  • mrmoshpotato
  • Nelle
  • raven
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Scout211
  • Soprano2
  • WaterGirl
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    61Comments

    3. 3.

      Melancholy Jaques

      Iowa gave up an 11 point lead, now trails by 3.

      SC leads on offensive boards 12 to 4 and they’ve taken 12 more shots.

      Both teams really running. A lot of contact. Can they keep it up for two more quarters?

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Carolina Dave

      While North Carolina women’s NCAA title in 1994, todag It is the lady gamecocks Of South Carolina who are undefeated playing in the national championship game You might need to change the post title

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Albatrossity

      Great game, great panel of female basketball analysts. But yeah, I think South Carolina’s bench (and coaching) will be the difference in the end. They are solid.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Jeffg166

      My neighbor was just telling me about this game. He was walking from bar to bar around the area. He said they were full of young women cheer them on.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      WaterGirl

      @CCarolina Dave: I just approved your comment.  I can’t tell if it’s a first comment on the site, or if there’s a typo in Carolina, with an ! in Carolina?

      If you are new, welcome!

      edit: going with “!” was not a typo.  :-)

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Betty

      Shout out to South Carolina’s coach, Dawn Stahley, for defending trans women playing sports. Love her attitude, knowing it will bring out the haters.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Nelle

      My first grade granddaughter says that a bunch of boys in her class are wearing Caitlin Clark #22 jerseys.  It I’d Iowa, but I’ve not been aware of little boys having women sport heroes before.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Geminid

      @raven: Te-Hina Paopao went from an Oregon Duck to a South Carolina Gamecock. She put her name in the transfer portal last year and was pleasantly surprised to be recruited by Dawn Staley. A few weeks ago, Paopao announced she’s coming back to S.C. next year.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Betty Cracker

      Any medical professionals around? Mine are out of the country, and I have a question. I’ve got two scans scheduled tomorrow (CT and MRI). One is first thing in the morning and the other around 1 PM.

      Instructions on both say “nothing to eat or drink 4 hours prior to exam but should drink water to ensure hydration.” I take that to mean drinking water is okay prior to both.

      Is that right? The wording could be clearer, e.g., “nothing to eat or drink except water.” I don’t want to fuck up because it would be impossible to reschedule without delaying some other upcoming (necessary) horror show.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Carolina Dave

      It should be Carolina Dave I’m on a Obsolete table. An Occasional commentator long time lurker on this site Dating back to when John was a svelt Young man

      Reply
    26. 26.

      WaterGirl

      @Betty Cracker: Those two things are totally contradictory; so not helpful!

      Does your hospital or health center have a “patient advisory nurse” ?  That’s what they call it here in Illinois, anyway.

      Maybe call them if there is position like that?  Here it’s a 24-hour thing, so you could call even on a Sunday.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      WaterGirl

      @Carolina Dave:  You’ll want to correct that before you post your next comment.

      Then that comment and the ones going forward will be correct.

      I can change the comments you have made so far

      edit: nym changed in all the comments in this thread.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      zhena gogolia

      @Betty Cracker: That is really badly worded. I would not be able to advise you — I think you need to somehow talk to someone in the profession. I hope someone turns up. I could interpret that either as “You can drink water right up until the procedure, but nothing else as of four hours before” or “Drink a lot of water but stop four hours before.” So infuriating.

      This is why we need to teach writing in school!

      ETA: If I were you, I’d probably drink lots of water UNTIL four hours before. I don’t know how dehydrated you can really get in 4 hours.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Melancholy Jaques

      End of the 3Q, SC is up 68-59.

      SC 29 of 58, Iowa 20 of 50

      Clark is 8 of 21, 4 of 10 from 3PT

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Carolina Dave

       

      @WaterGirl: Done. High level game. South Carolina is a team for the ages. Obviously Undefeated, beat my Tar Heels on the 2nd round by 40. So glad to see women’s basketball get some recognition when it shows up in popular culture like the cold open for Saturday Night Live it’s a good sign

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Scout211

      @Betty Cracker: Not a medical professional but from what I am reading on medical sites, if either one of the procedures is done with contrast, it is recommended you have no food or drink for 4 hours prior (except your medication with a sip of water). If you can’t get someone on the help line today you can ask the staff at the first procedure for more clear instructions for the second one.  My guess is they will recommend some water but to stop drinking 4 hours prior to your next procedure.*

      *added: or as close to four hours prior as you can, but to drink some water.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Soprano2

      @Carolina Dave: That was a funny skit. 😂😂

      I wish my sister had lived to see this. She played all kinds of sports, but basketball was one of her favorite sports. It was something she shared with my dad. She would be so happy to see women playing at this level, and being more popular than the men! I wish I could watch this game with her.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      raven

      Lotta talk about great women players but I haven’t heard four time Gold Medal Winner Teresa Edwards name!

      Reply
    42. 42.

      WaterGirl

      @Scout211: Hmm.  I thought maybe you were missing the NOT.

      Maybe you’re suggesting that Betty drink water as soon as the morning procedure is done, but stop drinking water 4 hours before the second one?

      My guess is they will recommend some water but NOT for 4 hours prior to your next procedure.*

      *added: or for as close to four hours prior as you can, but to drink some water.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Scout211

      @WaterGirl: Maybe you’re suggesting that Betty drink water as soon as the morning procedure is done, but stop drinking water 4 hours before the second one?

      Yes, that is what I think they will suggest.  But I am not a medical professional.  So hopefully, she can ask the staff after the first procedure, if not today.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Soprano2

      @Scout211: I thought it was nice that they let the injured player in for a little bit. I like that both teams have women coaches. That’s good to see.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Carolina Dave

      As always, a full service blog. Sports and social commentary and medical guidance. Just need some pet or garden anecdotes to check all the boxes

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Melancholy Jaques

      Congratulations to Dawn Staley and SC.

      My choice for MVP: Kamilla Cardoso 15 pts, 17 rebounds. She dominated.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.