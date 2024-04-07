Insurrections have consequences – and they are catching up with certain prominent Arizona Republican ELECTION DENIERS. It couldn’t happen to a nicer bunch of people.

We all know that Arizona is a critical swing state in 2024. But things are not going well for its clownish Republican party. Here’s one more example.

Arizona State Attorney General Mayes has been quietly working behind the scenes to assemble ironclad cases against Arizona’s slate of fake electors and their enablers, including two Arizona Republican Congressmen. She may soon be ready to make her move. My favorite part of the article below is one of the headlines.

Fake elector says Mayes ‘weaponizing our justice system’

So sad!

(azcentral) Attorney General Kris Mayes again said her investigation of the Republican electors who falsely claimed Donald Trump won Arizona in 2020 would wrap up “very soon” as new details came to light about the broadening reach of the probe. “As I’ve said all along, we are engaged in a very serious, very professional investigation into what happened with the fake electors,” Mayes told reporters on Thursday following a news conference on a different topic. “I’m not ready to stand before you here today and announce anything, but we will have something for you on that front very soon.”

Odious Congressman Andy Bigg and Paul Gosar are also in the AG’s crosshairs for their role in the state’s fake elector scheme. AG Mayes subpoenaed both Congressmen to testify before the grand jury, although that doesn’t necessarily mean she will bring charges against them. Yet.

I hope Paul Gosar is as distressed about that as he looks in this photo. That probably makes me a bad person. :: shrug ::

Both congressmen were closely tied to the plan to create slates of alternate electors — so-called fake electors — to keep Trump in the White House over the will of voters. Gosar was outlining his argument for challenging Arizona’s election result when rioters overtook the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Biggs, in text messages to Trump aide Mark Meadows three days after the election, said in “states where there’s been shenanigans” he should submit alternate electors for Trump and have Republican-led legislatures formally support him.

Paul Gosar, you may recall, is in a competition with RFK Jr. to see how many family members will disavow their candidacy.

Attorney General Mayes is not stopping there. She is hauling insurrectionists before the Grand Jury even if they signaled an intent to do nothing other than plead the fifth. I applaud her decision to make them sit there squirming as they take the fifth over and over and over. Plus, to this non-lawyer, it seems that would make an impression on the jury, and I’m all for that.

(Politico):

In recent weeks, Mayes’ office has sent out a wave of grand jury subpoenas. She also has required Arizona Republicans who falsely claimed to be the state’s presidential electors to assert their Fifth Amendment rights in front of the grand jury — an unusual step that has generated criticism from some former prosecutors.

This is proof of concept that some state and local races can have national consequences.

Kris Mayes won her race by only 400 votes against Republican Abe Hamedeh (who has kept himself busy in defeat by gardening and filing frivolous lawsuits to overturn the election). Further, Arizona was Biden’s narrowest win in 2020 – a margin of only 10,457 votes earned him the state’s 11 electoral votes. These margins are miniscule in a state with 7.4 million people and over four million registered voters.

Yeah, you read that right. Mayes won by only 400 votes in a state with 4 million registered voters.

In the last cycle, Balloon Juice funded a Worker Power GOTV team for three weeks in October 2022 in Maricopa County. We helped fund Four Directions’ registration and GOTV push in the Native communities. And, when the races were down to the wire, we directly funded several state and local candidates in Arizona, including AG Mayes! Four Hundred Votes. It’s hard to believe that Balloon Juice didn’t make a difference.

We have an external match and we still have Balloon Juice Angels for both Arizona and Nevada, which means that anything you donate up to $50 will turn into 4x the amount you donate.

To count toward the match, let us know about your donation in the comments, or you can drop me an email message if you prefer. Let me know which state or state in the comments.

ARIZONA

NEVADA