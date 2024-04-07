Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Insurrections Have Consequences, and Elections Do Too!

Insurrections have consequences – and they are catching up with certain prominent Arizona Republican ELECTION DENIERS.  It couldn’t happen to a nicer bunch of people.

We all know that Arizona is a critical swing state in 2024.  But things are not going well for its clownish Republican party.   Here’s one more example.

Arizona State Attorney General Mayes has been quietly working behind the scenes to assemble ironclad cases against Arizona’s slate of fake electors and their enablers, including two Arizona Republican Congressmen.  She may soon be ready to make her move.  My favorite part of the article below is one of the headlines.

Fake elector says Mayes ‘weaponizing our justice system’

So sad!

(azcentral)  Attorney General Kris Mayes again said her investigation of the Republican electors who falsely claimed Donald Trump won Arizona in 2020 would wrap up “very soon” as new details came to light about the broadening reach of the probe.

“As I’ve said all along, we are engaged in a very serious, very professional investigation into what happened with the fake electors,” Mayes told reporters on Thursday following a news conference on a different topic. “I’m not ready to stand before you here today and announce anything, but we will have something for you on that front very soon.”

Odious Congressman Andy Bigg and Paul Gosar are also in the AG’s crosshairs for their role in the state’s fake elector scheme.  AG Mayes subpoenaed both Congressmen to testify before the grand jury, although that doesn’t necessarily mean she will bring charges against them.  Yet.

I hope Paul Gosar is as distressed about that as he looks in this photo.  That probably makes me a bad person.  :: shrug ::

Both congressmen were closely tied to the plan to create slates of alternate electors — so-called fake electors — to keep Trump in the White House over the will of voters.

Gosar was outlining his argument for challenging Arizona’s election result when rioters overtook the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Biggs, in text messages to Trump aide Mark Meadows three days after the election, said in “states where there’s been shenanigans” he should submit alternate electors for Trump and have Republican-led legislatures formally support him.

Paul Gosar, you may recall, is in a competition with RFK Jr. to see how many family members will disavow their candidacy.

Attorney General Mayes is not stopping there.  She is hauling insurrectionists before the Grand Jury even if they signaled an intent to do nothing other than plead the fifth. I applaud her decision to make them sit there squirming as they take the fifth over and over and over.  Plus, to this non-lawyer, it seems that would make an impression on the jury, and I’m all for that.

(Politico):

In recent weeks, Mayes’ office has sent out a wave of grand jury subpoenas. She also has required Arizona Republicans who falsely claimed to be the state’s presidential electors to assert their Fifth Amendment rights in front of the grand jury — an unusual step that has generated criticism from some former prosecutors.

This is proof of concept that some state and local races can have national consequences.

Kris Mayes won her race by only 400 votes against Republican Abe Hamedeh (who has kept himself busy in defeat by gardening and filing frivolous lawsuits to overturn the election).  Further, Arizona was Biden’s narrowest win in 2020 – a margin of only 10,457 votes earned him the state’s 11 electoral votes.   These margins are miniscule in a state with 7.4 million people and over four million registered voters.

Yeah, you read that right.  Mayes won by only 400 votes in a state with 4 million registered voters.

In the last cycle, Balloon Juice funded a Worker Power GOTV team for three weeks in October 2022 in Maricopa County.  We helped fund Four Directions’ registration and GOTV push in the Native communities.  And, when the races were down to the wire, we directly funded several state and local candidates in Arizona, including AG Mayes!  Four Hundred Votes.  It’s hard to believe that Balloon Juice didn’t make a difference.

We have an external match and we still have Balloon Juice Angels for both Arizona and Nevada, which means that anything you donate up to $50 will turn into 4x the amount you donate.

To count toward the match, let us know about your donation in the comments, or you can drop me an email message if you prefer.  Let me know which state or state in the comments.

ARIZONA

 

NEVADA

    42Comments

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      Not everyone reads the top post, so I’ll copy this here:

      In the last cycle, Balloon Juice funded a Worker Power GOTV team for three weeks in October 2022 in Maricopa County.  We helped fund Four Directions’ registration and GOTV push in the Native communities.  And, when the races were down to the wire, we directly funded several state and local candidates in Arizona, including AG Mayes!  Four Hundred Votes. 

      It’s hard to believe that Balloon Juice didn’t make a difference in Arizona.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      SiubhanDuinne

      OMG, that photo!! Gosar was a dentist. Can you imagine being in his chair, your mouth jammed open, staring into that face!? I think I’ve given myself nightmares for the next month.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      RaflW

      Being Politico, I had to look a little deeper into their claim that making subjects plead the fifth is “an unusual step that has generated criticism from some former prosecutors.”

      In the linked article, Paul Charleton was a Bush Jr. appointee prosecutor. That’s the only former prosecutor cited as a critic. Politico goes heavy for an AZ criminal defense lawyer for quotes, and also hits up Renato Mariotti, the only other former prosecutor cited, who calls it a ‘departure’ from normal, but thinks those called up to testify would have slim luck using a bias claim if the Grand Jury indicts the fifth-pleaders.

      So, yeah, what I’d expect. Mayes is stepping out a bit, but these fake elector cases are damn serious, and observing the normal niceties of a defense atty sending a letter saying “my client will plead the fifth” and having the AG say, “okay, maybe next time” are not what defending democracy needs. IMO.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Central Planning

      @WaterGirl: I think you have a double negative on BJ’s impact on the races. If you cancel them out, it makes it hard to believe BJ had an impact.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      WaterGirl

      @RaflW: In a podcast I listened to at some point in the last week, they were saying – not in reference to this – that prosecutors often to don’t bring people before the Grand Jury if all they are going to do is plead the fifth.  So i think that probably is a thing, generally.

      I am super glad she is going to make them repeat that over and over to the Grand Jury.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Suzanne

      Further, Arizona was Biden’s narrowest win in 2020 – a margin of only 10,457 votes earned him the state’s 11 electoral votes.   These margins are miniscule in a state with 7.4 million people and over four million registered voters.

      Thank you for pointing this out.

      As I have said in multiple threads, Arizona is not a blue state. Dems have gotten lucky with their opponents in recent cycles. But non-MAGA Republicans have been successful in their elections. Arizona has a large LDS voting contingent that doesn’t align neatly to Trump, but also isn’t liberal.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      Something to understand about the dominant class.of Republicans; to them, crime is more about vibes* than statutes.

      *Addmittedly charitable interpretation

      Reply
    19. 19.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @WaterGirl: But for Republicans, no criminal act is required to prove criminality. They, instead, raise a miasma if innuendo designed to fit in the gaps of knowledge everyone, inevitably, has.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      JoyceH

      @WaterGirl: I’m glad too. Being excused on a vow of global fifth-taking can be spun as general noncooperation with the process. It’s a lot more impactful for the jury to hear each specific question that the guy is refusing to answer on the grounds that it might incriminate him.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      SomeRandomGuy

      If I heard correctly, it’s odd to have an indictment target testify before a grand jury. I suppose the reason to do it in this case is to lead the grand jury to the specifics of the charge. In this case, where so many partisans are simply lying to everyone’s face, it’s in the public interest to make sure you can show the grand jury considered every element and agreed that all such elements seemed to be reasonable allegations.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @WaterGirl: My favorite example of this is Hunter Biden. His purported financial criminality by way of trading on his name was extensively investigated before it even reached broad public notice. No crime was committed.

      I’ll eagerly agree that politicians’ relatives shouldn’t be able to trade connections for financial success and the laws could likely use tightening.   A responsible governing party would focus on changing the law rather than, for their own convenience, focusing on one individual and trying to assert criminality where it does not exist.

      Besides, I want to party with Hunter.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      wjca

      @SomeRandomGuy: There is also the benefit that taking the 5th when under oath can counter the flood of lies made by the same person in public statements.

      Not unlike when TIFG’s lawyers would stand on the courthouse steps and declaim “proof of electoral fraud!”  And then, when in court, say “Oh no, your honor, we are not alleging electoral fraud.”

      EDT for clarity

      Reply
    31. 31.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @wjca: Not unlike when TIFG’s lawyers would stand on the courthouse steps and declaim “proof of electoral fraud!” And then, when in court, say “Oh no, your honor, we are not alleging electoral fraud.”

      Funny how their tune changes when there are consequences for lying.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      TBone

      A clarion call that might’ve fit better in a previous thread, but people should see it so here it is.  Joyce Vance went hard against this on xitter but you can read/view here without giving fascists clicks:

      https://crooksandliars.com/2024/04/new-video-far-right-financier-supporting

      Trump posted a video on his Truth Social platform this Saturday titled “Trump’s Virtues,” featuring far-right financier Thomas Klingenstein that ought to scare the crap out of every single sane American still left in our country.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      RaflW

      Here’s some insane fuckery afoot in Ohio (Vanity Fair): Biden Might Not Appear on the Ohio Ballot in November Due To Technicality

      Biden may face eligibility issues on the Ohio ballot in November. At least that’s according to a letter from the Ohio Secretary of State’s office, which informed the state’s leading Democrats that this summer’s Democratic National Convention may take place too late for Biden to appear on the ballot on Election Day. …

      “The Democratic National Convention is scheduled to convene on August 19, 2024, which occurs more than a week after the August 7 deadline to certify a presidential candidate to the office,” Paul Disantis [chief legal counsel for Ohio’s Republican Secretary of State, Frank LaRose] wrote.

      Note that the 2020 Democratic Convention was held Aug 17-20 & GOP’s was Aug 24-27.
      The GOP moved theirs much earlier, to July 15-18 this year. I’m sure the contemptible Ohio GOP legislature cooked up this shit to fit the current facts. Bastards.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      azlib

      I agree with Suzanne as a fellow Arizonan that the 2020 margin was razor thin. However, Maricopa County which contains 60% of the State’s voters is trending blue. I predict Biden will carry Arizona by a wider margin this year given the disarray the State Republican Party apparatus is in among other factors. But to get to that result will still take a lot of hard work.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      WaterGirl

      @RaflW: There are ways to deal with that without moving the convention.  Still, it seems important to know how this happened.

      What several of us were wondering about yesterday was whether this was a fuckup on the part of the Dems or was this fuckery from the OH legislature.

      Does anybody know?

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Another Scott

      @TBone@WaterGirl:

      Something, something Adolph loved his dogs and Pol Pot was anti-corruption and …

      No click from me.

      “Republicans don’t lie to be believed – they lie to be repeated.”  –  LOLGOP.

      Beautiful day here in NoVA.  I’m finally going to cut the grass.

      Have a good afternoon, everyone.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply

