It wasn’t much of anything here because of the cloud cover. It just looked like it was going to rain, so basically it was like every other day here from February through May.
Reader Interactions
58Comments
-
1.
It looks like twilight here.
-
2.
Didn’t leave my office, but, just looked out the window. Could see when the sky turned dark. It’s over now.
-
3.
We took a collander to the botanical garden. About 88% totality, it made some interesting shadows
-
4.
I traveled to Missouri in 2017 with my youngest to see the eclipse. It was sort of a bust. We got about 30 seconds of seeing the totality because of the clouds. It was still a fun trip for what was supposed to be the first day of her Senior year. The drive back was supposed to be 7 hours and it took 12 because of the traffic.
This year she was here at the house and we watched from the backyard with my wife. This eclipse made more of an impression because of the slowly darkening skies leading to the totality.
The trip back took about 15 seconds.
-
5.
@zhena gogolia: It’s such a weird light.
-
6.
Watching the NASA feed as it travels across the US. Cheering across different time zones. It is kinda like New Year’s Eve, except based on a real event in nature. I love science.
-
7.
I’ve heard you can tell where a full eclipse is happening in the US because cops started shooting at the blacked out sun. Whatever eclipse we could see happened two hours ago, I was doing laundry.
-
8.
Here in the Philly area, we had 90% totality. A good bit of cloud cover, but as we misplaced our glasses that turned out to be a great thing. The darker clouds let you view the eclipse and it was pretty spectacular. Very cool thing to see.
Kind of amazing how dark it gets in the 100% totality areas, basically night. Also glad that most news is covering this and they had scientists on to talk about it. Science!
-
9.
It was weird, got dark and cooler and the birds were singing like it was early morning. Had about 97% totality.
-
10.
MSNBC currently showing Houlton, Maine and it looks like a scene from a Stephen King book. Bad time to be a clown performer.
-
11.
Got to about 85% here, was very cool! Set up a small telescope backwards to project onto a piece of paper, had glasses, all the neighbors came out, colander trick actually works. Never got that dark but the light got kind of weird and it did get quite a bit cooler.
-
12.
Never in a hundred years would I have imagined I would be interested. As a kid, my field trip to the Planetarium was the most boring place ever. Today, I am enthralled with this eclipse! My manager brought over glasses, so I had a ‘what the hell’ attitude. OMG, it was fantastic to watch!
-
13.
I was in the path of totality, almost right on the center line, and that was something else. So much better than partial eclipses I’ve seen in the past. Just amazing to look up at the sun completely blocked out by the moon.
-
14.
traveled to ohio to see it (have area family). totality was 30 mins ago. still in utter awe.
-
15.
and of course I chanted the magic words “Fuck you Donald Trump you fucking fucker” and the sun came back!
I saved you all, you’re welcome
-
16.
I enjoyed the partial eclipse here in Southern California. Family and friends in Texas got the Solar Eclipse Full Monty. Apparently it was spectacular.
I watched some of the ABC National Geographic “Eclipse Across America.” They were in Burlington, Vermont and the view was astounding.
ETA. So, what happens to solar panels during an eclipse?
-
17.
Should have driven here. Pretty spectacular. It’s only 97% totality but still very cool to watch.
-
18.
I was disappointed because it was mostly cloudy outside. I saw a few peaks of the sun before totality but then back behind the clouds. However, it was cool seeing it go to as dark as night within a few minutes. Jumped about a mile in the air when some people set off fireworks in my neighborhood. I should know these people by now.
My oldest is in college in Montreal, and it was sunny there, so he got a better look at things.
-
19.
@FastEdD: Love that!
We’ve had off and on clouds, but still with the glasses you can see the crescent shape.
@Trivia Man: So do you make a pinhole camera out of the colander or what? Just curious.
-
20.
Here in Indianapolis we had the full corona for nearly five minutes. It was amazing! It’s also incredible how the day appeared fully bright half an hour before totality, but with the glasses on the sun was already more than 90% eclipsed.
-
21.
@Lyrebird:
I just held up the colander and the shadow on the ground had little crescents rather than round holes!
-
22.
@mrmoshpotato: It’s a little like the white nights in Sweden or St. Petersburg.
-
23.
Totality in Cleveland through a hefty amount of cirrus. Corona suppressed, but great view of prominences, including a huge one at the bottom, like an angry, angry hemorrhoid.
-
24.
Here in Montgomery County, MD, I thought the cloud cover was too dense, but just before it reached its furthest extent (about 90%), it got dark and cooler, and the birds became VERY QUIET. As it started to leave, the birds became very noisy. Now they are normal and back at the feeder. I had proper glasses and a stool to watch the show.
-
25.
We had ALL the “technology”–I had glasses from Adler, astronomer friend affixed Mylar to his binocs, we had a colander . . . and it was very cool. we got to about 94%, and the light got very weird. I know totality is super cool, but I’m going to contend this was cool in a whole different way. Glad I’ve seen both this and totality.
-
26.
@Spanky: I should add that the cirrus actually enhanced the view of the shadow rushing in. And out.
-
27.
The ground got as dark as night, but the sky remained about as bright as dusk. Moved in stages. You’d see it visibly get darker and feel cooler. Only lasted a short span of time, but was neat all the same.
Was very, very cool.
-
28.
I went outside with a colander and saw the 30% shadow. It was meh.
PSA: Donate your eclipse glasses!
Astronomers Without Borders has been sending solar glasses for annular and total solar eclipse since 2008. From Africa, Asia, North and South America, our members, partners and National Coordinators helped to bring glasses to people who may not otherwise have a safe way to view the eclipse directly. Travellers from the United States graciously volunteered to bring them in their luggage and hand them out to local educators and organizers of public viewing events.
They have drop-off places, including all Warby Parker retail stores.
-
29.
OT in case people still care about this.
Biden’s new student loan forgiveness plan could erase up to $20,000 in interest for millions of borrowers
-
30.
Just got back from a bench out in our athletic campus. 100%, and totally clear. Amazing! Experience of a lifetime. All our kids are fanned out across the center of the path (Austin, Bloomington (that’s us), Ann Arbor, Burlington) so we’ll be comparing notes. There were a lot of people in our stadium, but we were about 1/2 mile away, so nice and quiet. Just amazing.
-
31.
We were 50%ish here which, if you weren’t watching for it would have gone by unnoticed–the local critters seemed unmoved.
Got nice pics on account of rare for us clear sky today–breezy and cloudless. Sunspots show on the disc.
Anyhoo, y’all with better coverage, enjoy! Seen you again in…shit…I’ll be blind if not further impeded.
Bro reporting from Maine where it’s clear. Got to love a plan that comes together–he made it to Oregon in ’17, so a veteran. My only claim to eclipse fame is the annular eclipse in…’12? Dead center, and it was damn cool.
-
32.
So do you make a pinhole camera out of the colander or what? Just curious.
See TaMara’s post down one.
-
33.
It got dim and eerie, and a dude walked by reeking of weed.
-
34.
I had a lot of trouble in 2017 finding the proper eye protection, so this time I ordered a package of 10 or 12 from Amazon. Except for the pair I was wearing myself, I ended up giving them all away today to various unprepared sky-watchers. I feel like an Eclipsian Saint Francis of Assisi.
We had only 85-90% totality here, but it was incredibly cool to gaze up at the sun and watch the moon turn it into a thin, beautiful crescent.
I’ll be 102 the next time North America experiences a total solar eclipse. My new goal is to live (physically and mentally healthily) long enough to travel to the PNW of Western Canada to see and enjoy it in 2044.
-
35.
One of the weirdest things I’ve ever seen – outside lights coming on, twilight at 3, white ring around black circle…..
-
36.
@Lyrebird: So do you make a pinhole camera out of the colander
Yes. Every hole in your colander makes its own pinhole camera. It casts a cool pattern of many eclipses on the sidewalk.
-
37.
MA, about 93% coverage.
Close to the maximum (3:28) it got distinctly colder and the light and sky were really weird. But I think you would have to know what was happening to really register those effects.
-
38.
The eerie thing is how quiet everything gets during the eclipse.
-
39.
It was pretty much a bust here in NYC. I was able to see the sliver up in the sky, but it got only a bit dark. More like cloudy.
Really upset the rapture didn’t happen. Imagine being rid of all those assholes!
-
40.
Yes, weird light. Here in Threadkill Lane it got overcast, and then for the couple of minutes on each side of “totality” (whch was about 87% here in my corner of NoVA) there was a weird combination of overcast and brightness. I could feel my brain sort of glitching to process it. Is it dark? Is it light? It can’t be both? Can it?
I did go outside for five or 10 minutes, but I didn’t have glasses, so I didn’t look at the sun. There were four or five people who did have glasses checking out the scene.
-
41.
Yes! It got pretty dark, the birds stopped singing and even the road traffic (we live on a heavily traveled road) stopped. Eerie.
-
42.
Really upset the rapture didn’t happen. Imagine being rid of all those assholes!
The problem with that is that if the Rapture did occur, it would prove that those assholes were right and that God really is an evil sadist who wants to torture us all for sport.
-
43.
And here the birds were singing like it was early morning.
-
44.
@Brachiator: we hit about 88% and totality was about the top of the hour. We get a reading every 15 minutes, input dropped from 3.3 to 0.4 in the lead up, rising again now.
-
45.
Lovely here in Barton, Vermont. Enough high cirrus to hide the outer corona, but just lovely. Will post a couple of pictures tomorrow.
now for the traffic jam back to Boston
-
46.
NWS Boise (Twitter link)
Didn’t make it to see the path of totality? That’s OK, check out this view from space as the moon traverses through the south-central US
-
47.
We were in totality in Upper Sandusky OH for almost 4 minutes and it wasn’t long enough! Indescribable. No words. In a cool coincidence, our children all lived on the path, too. Texas to Ohio, we all ooed and awwed.
ETA it became noticeably colder and the wind started blowing. Very eerie!
-
48.
@Lyrebird: Tamara has a good view in the last thread
-
49.
The clouds parted for totality here west of Austin, a spectacular red flare and a fiery corona ring. Different from totality in Wyoming in 2017 and just as incredible.
-
50.
It was about 98% in my area, but almost completely cloudy. The zone of totality passed about five miles away from my house. I went outside and looked down my street and could see where the somewhat dark area became really dark. Really impressive. I was able to see the crescent for a few seconds whenever the clouds cleared a bit.
-
51.
@SiubhanDuinne: My goal is to live to be 100 so I can see Halley’s Comet again, because it was such a bust when it came around in the 1970’s. I’ll have to live til 2061 in order to see it again.
-
52.
@HeleninEire: I left totality where I live to attend a business meeting in Jersey City on the river. With the glasses the crescent was pretty cool. But, hoping two extra tourist days in NYC will make up for me leaving midwest totality. Up for NYC reccomendations, especially in the Village.
-
53.
We live out in the country and got totality at our land. The only birds making noises were cardinals that usually hit the feeders at dawn and dusk. The rest of the birds were quiet but the frogs, OMG were they noisy!!!! We could also hear humans cheering and yelling even way out here. They had a big party in town, apparently Batesville, IN was one of the best places to watch. So very cool. I saw one when I was a kid but mostly only partials and lunar eclipses so this was a real treat.
-
54.
Was in the path of totality, and it was one of the most spectacular things I.ve ever seen.
In the last few minutes before totality, the sky got dim like dusk, and the air still and cold. The sun was reduced to just a tiny crescent.
Then all of a sudden you could see the entire silhouette of the moon (lit be reflected earth glow), and then the moon was entirely black and you could see the corona of the sun.
Within a few seconds the sky was dark enough that you could make out several planets nearby the sun, just as if it was the night sky.
Definitely cool! Definitely worth it!
-
55.
ETA. So, what happens to solar panels during an eclipse?
The local news during the eclipse said electricity production dropped.
-
56.
We’re in a state park SW of Cleveland. Woke up to clouds which cleared to a completely sunny sky. High haze came in around noon and got thicker but the sun and eclipse cut through it. Seeing the Sun as a black hole is awesome. My second time. I think I may have to plan a trip to Spain for the next one.
Didn’t get pictures, you need the right gear. So it’s 3 or 4 minutes in the moment and then memories.
-
57.
@narya: I saw WGN was broadcasting from the planetarium. We’re you there?
-
58.
ABC and National Geographic followed the eclipse. Near the end of their program they showed a picture taken by the International Space Station of a huge shadow moving over part of North America resulting from the eclipse. It was damned eerie.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings