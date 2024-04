No totality here, but it was lunchtime so I grabbed a colander to have some fun.

In unrelated to anything news, I just started listening to Leslie Fucking Jones which she reads (?) – honestly, it sounds like she’s having tea with you and telling you her story. Her energy and story have been balm for my soul, and I’m only 2 hours in. But I’d still recommend if you like her.

This is an open thread