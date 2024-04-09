Taking away people’s right to make their own bodily decisions isn’t very smart.
Rage away…
by TaMara
I hope Dems start focusing on 1) the forced to bear your rapist’s child aspect — saw news there’s been 26,000+ such cases in Texas since they banned abortion, and 2) the health dangers posed by pregnancies gone wrong when abortion is no longer a treatment option. As Kay has said, forced birth laws really founder on the latter.
dr. luba
Is this about Arizona?
The Arizona Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld a 160-year-old abortion ban that could shutter abortion clinics in the state, saying the law that existed before Arizona became a state could be enforced going forward.
The ruling indicated the ban can only be prospectively enforced and the court stayed enforcement for 14 days……
The pre-statehood law mandates two to five years in prison for anyone aiding an abortion, except if the procedure is necessary to save the life of the mother.
And, yes, abortion rights will be probably be on the ballot in November.
@Sister Golden Bear: And a lot of those cases are minors who were raped by family members.
sab
@Sister Golden Bear: And those rapists could well demand visitation rights.
@sab: From what I remember, some of them have — and were granted visitation rights.
Cheryl from Maryland
@Sister Golden Bear: Not just visitation rights, BUT CUSTODY. Here’s an account from 2021 where the rapist was prosecuted, convicted, AND JAILED in Michigan for multiple sex crimes., but still received custody.
I keep on waiting for any Democrat to just go on a Tapper, or any of the rest of those clowns and just say this:
” Please find 25 cases (rape, incest, life of the mother) in Red States where these bans are in place, where ABORTION HAS BEEN ALLOWED. Not 2500. Not 250. 25. When you can’t find the 25, please begin to tell the American women the truth – THAT THE GOP ALLOWS FOR NO EXCEPTIONS. So, stop with the bullshyt. There is no BOTH SIDES. Do your phucking job.”
JoyceH
What’s astonishing is that the SC and the GOP thought they could get away with this. That women would just forget we once had rights. Imagine – it’s 1915 and a Supreme Court and a bunch of state legislatures try to reinstate slavery.
Pink Tie
I posted about having sought abortion care a few days ago, and I just CANNOT with this shit. It’s worse every day. The craziest to me is all of these men talking about their “position on abortion” when they don’t understand why women need it, when it usually happens, what the circumstances are, etc. or really anything about women’s lives, bodies, prospects, physical or mental heath. I mean… TFG is still out there claiming that abortion providers *execute* babies even after birth…? Who the fuck thinks that ever happens and where is the pushback on that utter bullshit? Killing a newborn? I suppose the obvious answer is that low-info voters might believe it, and the more cynical RW politicians and strategists know it isn’t true but let it fly. I pray that Americans are waking up and getting outraged at this.
RandomMonster
Remember, remember the 5th of Roe-vember…
Bupalos
@Sister Golden Bear: Come on now. There were like 30,000 TOTAL abortions reported in Texas in 2021.
We won’t do ourselves any favors engaging in that kind of game. Rights are rights. The number of forced birth rape babies could be zero and abortion would still be a fundamental right.
Bostondreams
@Cheryl from Maryland: apparently the judge that issued the order was not aware of the circumstances and rescinded it a month later. https://www.cbsnews.com/amp/news/judge-rescinds-order-granting-rapist-joint-legal-custody-of-victims-child/
sure as heck doesn’t excuse it tho
ColoradoGuy
The parallels to slavery are very strong. This is about using heavily armed police, the statewide court system, and prison to threaten and coerce people. Worse, using all this power to impose someone else’s religion on members of the public.
It’s not “religious freedom”, it’s religious tyranny of the few on the many. It’s what many of our ancestors fled Europe trying to escape.
Dangerman
Roe your vote, not so gently, and I have a stream for Donald.
ETA: Eat, Drink, and do it Merrily.
narya
While it’s true that the rape, incest, and life/health of the mother cases are particularly dramatic (and horrifying in every aspect), it is also true that women should have the right to bodily autonomy. Some politician (who is at best unclear on conception, contraception, pregnancy, the risks of ANY pregnancy, and the economics of all of it) ought not have a right to decide whether a woman carries a pregnancy to term. Women get to decide. Full stop.
the attempts to make laws preventing pregnant women from leaving the state , and GOP Attorneys General trying to get out of state medical records on women….is very
‘ Fugitive Slave Law’ -esque
ChrisSherbak
@JoyceH: I don’t find it astonishing at all: they believe, and have always believed, that abortion is flat out murder and a person is created when an egg is fertilized. If you start there, and get the chance to enforce that rule (and bask in your righteousness that you are Doing The Right Thing) outlawing abortion is easy to justify. I have to think the “except for rape, incest and the life of the mother” stick in their craw every time it’s brought up. Because, for them, abortion = murder. Being a product of rape or incest is unfortunate, but does not justify killing an innocent.
The only question is how many people will vote the GOP OUT over the issue. Over tax breaks for the wealthy. Over gun rights. Over pwning “the libz.” Over cutting “welfare for freeloading it’s-never-whites.” I think it’s an easy call for many who believe “virtuous women never get abortions, so why do I care?” Over staying home “cuz there’s no difference between Dems and the GOP.” Let’s hope those numbers get to be a minority at voting time.
Brachiator
I hope Dems start focusing on 1) the forced to bear your rapist’s child aspect — saw news there’s been 26,000+ such cases in Texas since they banned abortion, and 2) the health dangers posed by pregnancies gone wrong when abortion is no longer a treatment option. As Kay has said, forced birth laws really founder on the latter.
There are all kinds of ways to approach this. But the message should always be simple, clear, and direct.
Women and their partners should be free to make decisions about having children without interference from the government.
State governments are not doctors. They cannot make healthcare decisions for women.
Anti-choice people make a fetish of “saving” babies. They are fanatics who don’t care about rape.
These people are also often religious freaks. They are anti medicine, and all about prayer and miracles. So, even if there is a dangerous pregnancy, the anti abortion freaks want to leave it in God’s hands. They don’t care if the woman or the child dies.
gvg
@ChrisSherbak: Pro Womens rights people for years threw it in their faces that they were hypocrites and did not “really” believe in the rights of embryos because they allowed exceptions for rape, the life of the mother and incest. Now they have shown us that they do believe nonsense. I think maybe we were wrong and they really did believe, at least the ones in later years. But we may have contributed to the extreme position by telling them that made us think they didn’t mean it.
We should not assume they don’t really believe what they say even if it is logically nonsense, or WE think it would be politically unwise. They have shown us that women’s rights are nothing to them and that they don’t care about how medicine really works. I don’t think they believe the stories about good women almost dying because of a natural miscarriage. And they only care about women they think are “good”.
They don’t have the right to judge women.
Parfigliano
That 26,000 number seems suspect to me.
Baud
Those are nice.
gvg
@rikyrah: And no penalties for false reporting, no penalties or accounting for some over officious busybody who makes up all kinds of nonsense in their minds. When I was younger there were at least 2 occasions where someone spread a rumor, I was pregnant. I wasn’t. Wasn’t even seeing anyone those times. As near as I could figure out, certain people don’t believe other people sometimes have boring lives. Time cleared that up, but what would happen now? What about people who actively want to mess with you now like ex’s?
I also read about a man that couldn’t get a prescription he needed because the pharmacist knew it could be an abortifact. It had multiple other medical uses and had caution language don’t take it if you might be pregnant. He was a male! Not that is would be ok to deny a woman, but common sense has left the building.
These people are crazy and never consider likely results.
Torrey
they believe, and have always believed, that abortion is flat out murder and a person is created when an egg is fertilized.
Friendly amendment. Much depends on who you mean by “they.” Evangelicals initially welcomed Roe, but were shifted by (to take one example) Jerry Falwell and other right-wingers who supported the Roman Catholic position, largely in order to gain political power.
(I don’t know anything about the history of Roman Catholic thinking on this topic, but I wouldn’t be surprised if it had changed over the centuries.)
First Ohio, now Alabama?
What is this bullshyt?
Alabama secretary of state says Democratic convention too late to get Biden on ballot this fall
By
Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen has notified the state and national Democratic parties that the scheduled date of the Democratic National Convention is a few days after the deadline for the party to put its nominees for president and vice president on the ballot for the general election in November.
Allen, who is a Republican, said state law requires parties to provide a certification of nomination for president and vice president no later than Aug. 15.
“It has recently come to my attention that the Democratic National Convention is currently scheduled to convene on August 19, 2024, which is after the State of Alabama’s statutory deadline for political parties to provide a certificate of nomination for President and Vice President,” Allen wrote in a letter to Randy Kelley, Chair of the Alabama Democratic Party. “If this Office has not received a valid certificate of nomination from the Democratic Party following its convention by the statutory deadline, I will be unable to certify the names of the Democratic Party’s candidates for President and Vice President for ballot preparation for the 2024 general election.”
The 82-day deadline has been in Alabama’s election law since 1975, according to the Allen’s office.
The Democrats are expected to nominate President Joe Biden for a rematch with the presumed Republican nominee, Donald Trump
https://www.al.com/news/2024/04/alabama-secretary-of-state-says-democratic-convention-too-late-to-get-biden-on-ballot-this-fall.html
sab
@Brachiator: I respectfully disagree with the “women
and their partners ” language, because back in my misspent youth as a fledgling lawyer I learned that marital rape is a not uncommon technique for bad husbands to stall or prevent a divorce.
