Late Night Open Thread: Tick, Tock…

The 2Raw2Real dude doesn’t get enough credit for his work:

TikTok owner ByteDance would reportedly prefer shutting down its app in the U.S. rather than sell it to a potential American buyer if all legal options fail
A shutdown would have limited impact on its business while not having to give up its core algorithm



— Phil Lewis (@phillewis.bsky.social) Apr 25, 2024 at 1:33 PM

I’m told TikTok is the ultimate PERFORMATIVE! app, so I guess it makes sense its ‘owners’ (CCP frontmen) are going full LEAVE BRITTNEY US POOR LIL SMOLBEANS ALOOOOOONE!!!… although, frankly, it doesn’t make me *less* suspicious of its data-harvesting potential, elderly Cynic that I am.

Reuters, last week — “ByteDance prefers TikTok shutdown in US if legal options fail, sources say”:

TikTok owner ByteDance would prefer to shut down its loss-making app rather than sell it if the Chinese company exhausts all legal options to fight legislation to ban the platform from app stores in the U.S., four sources said.

The algorithms TikTok relies on for its operations are deemed core to ByteDance’s overall operations, which would make a sale of the app with algorithms highly unlikely, said the sources close to the parent…

TikTok’s CEO Shou Zi Chew said on Wednesday the social media company expects to win a legal challenge to block legislation signed into law by President Joe Biden that he said would ban its popular short video app used by 170 million Americans.

The bill, passed overwhelmingly by the U.S. Senate on Tuesday, is driven by widespread worries among U.S. lawmakers that China could access Americans’ data or use the app for surveillance.

Biden’s signing sets a Jan. 19 deadline for a sale – one day before his term is poised to expire – but he could extend the deadline by three months if he determines privately owned ByteDance is making progress.

Reuters interviewed more than half a dozen investment bankers who said it was tough to value how much TikTok is worth compared with like-for-like competitors Meta Platforms, Facebook and Snap, as TikTok’s financials are not widely available nor easy to access.

ByteDance’s 2023 revenues rose to nearly $120 billion in 2023 from $80 billion in 2022, said two of the four sources. TikTok’s daily active users in the U.S. also make up just about 5% of ByteDance’s DAUs worldwide, said one of the sources…

This sounds, to me, like the very epitome of the ancient political art of ‘kicking the can down the road’. And IMO it’s the right move from Biden, at this particular moment in time; it’s not as though he didn’t have more pressing matters to spend his time on.

    1. 1.

      RaflW

      Banning TikTok is just another minor skirmish in problematic US-China relations.

      What matters is that the U.S. remains too corrupt (as in, fully in thrall to industry lobbyists) to pass even a baseline modern privacy law. That would be a far better approach than forcing divestiture for one app (while FB and all the others just scrape you for anything and everything they can monetize).

    2. 2.

      different-church-lady

      Another fuckin’ toy we shouldn’t care about that has inexplicably become “essential” to continued life on this planet.

    3. 3.

      Dangerman

      Does never using TikTok make me old? Weird? Missing something?

      Don’t TikTok. Don’t Facebook. Don’t tweet anything on my own.

      Get off my lawn.

    6. 6.

      Kristine

      TikTok is a popular marketing site for some authors/genres. I imagine other creators use it as well. I’m guessing it’s not a consideration but the removal will leave some folks scrambling.

      It’s the one social media site I’ve managed to avoid

    7. 7.

      Brachiator

      I’m told TikTok is the ultimate PERFORMATIVE! app, so I guess it makes sense its ‘owners’ (CCP frontmen) are going full LEAVE BRITTNEY US POOR LIL SMOLBEANS ALOOOOOONE!!!… although, frankly, it doesn’t make me *less* suspicious of its data-harvesting potential, elderly Cynic that I am.

      People use TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and other platforms because they like them and because they find the apps fun and useful. They tend to ignore privacy and data harvesting risks. This has pretty much always been the case.

      Also, I wonder if younger people, the biggest users of TikTok have much useful data to be harvested. And young people are especially fickle. They get older and move on to other apps. I think they may be like some young cousins of mine and their friends, who used Facebook in middle school to talk to classmates and get homework assignments, but who had all pretty much ditched the app by high school.

      There is little built-in loyalty when apps are free. And as they grow up, people accumulate new groups of friends and coworkers. There may be little to tie them to the apps they prefer.

      I’m far more concerned about the government wanting to get into our devices.

      ETA. Note that I don’t use TikTok or Facebook and also finally dumped Twitter some months ago. The only time I use Twitter is to view links embedded in front pager comments.

    8. 8.

      gene108

      @RaflW:

      I think more than being in thrall to industry lobbyists is the fact very few people who get into politics have an IT background. The younger members of Congress know how to get around the digital world relatively easily, as they grew up with the internet and later smart phones.

      I doubt they have much understanding of the backend of how algorithms work, what information is harvested and sold, etc. Like a lot of technical matters, it’s easy for industry lobbyists to run circles around lawmakers limited understanding of technical matters.

    9. 9.

      Another Scott

      @Kristine: I almost never pay attention to it (no account).

      A few years ago there was a viral TikyToky thing of some young russian woman telling people phrases to use with the police when they were hassled by at protests.

      “I’m American!!1”

      Stuff like that.

      I have no idea how useful it was, but it was an entertaining little video.  So, I can see the appeal.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    10. 10.

      gene108

      @Brachiator:

      Also, I wonder if younger people, the biggest users of TikTok have much useful data to be harvested. And young people are especially fickle.

      TikTok will be used until something better comes along. As far as the Chinese government trying to use the data harvested to subvert Americans, I’m not sure it really matters due to all the disinformation and misinformation floating around.

      Keep TikTok off of government phones, laptops, and computers as a precaution. It’s not relevant to any government work I’m aware of and avoids the risk of CCP hacking in via TikTok apps.

      Otherwise I don’t think it’s a big issue. BS will be spread via Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, X, etc., with or without TikTok.

      Content creators usually cross post across multiple social media platforms.

    12. 12.

      Xavier

      “How Tik Tok grew from a fun app to a potential national security threat.”

      The word “potential” is doing a lot of work there.

    13. 13.

      YY_Sima Qian

      Of course ByteDance would rather shut down TikTok in the US than sell TiKTok US.

      1st, the PRC has imposed export controls over AI algorithms. TikTok‘s (& ByteDance‘s) competitive advantage is in the recommendation algorithms that is quite adept at bringing niche communities together & give audience to even the most obscure creators, as opposed to Facebook/Instagram/YouTube whose recommendation algorithms tend to favor the mega-influencers because the monetize by selling ads. This is the case w/ Douyin, the PRC market version of TikTok, as well. That is the reason behind the viral popularity of TikTok in the world & Douyin in the PRC.

      2nd, even if the PRC government gives export license to ByteDance to sell TikTok‘s algorithm, along w/ the US operations, to a US based buyer, ByteDance doing so will be creating its own global competitor. A sold off TikTok US will not stay in the US, but will expand to compete w/ TikTok in the ROW. The US represents a small minority of TikTok‘s global user base, & TikTok represents a small minority of ByteDance‘s business.

      As for TikTok‘s ownership, 3 US based VC funds actually own 60% of ByteDance because they were early investors, 20% is owned by the founder & 20% owned by ByteDance employees (including those in TikTok US), a PRC state investment fund owns 1%, has a board seat & can exercise veto power. If your are wondering why the PRC government does not give a damn about ByteDance‘s market cap, that is why. Of course, the owner retains operational control, & thus can be subject to pressure from the CPC regime. (Not that ownership by US VC funds are necessarily better, they represent the spectrum from the kleptocratic to the reactionary.) Relations between PRC internet platform oligopolies such as ByteDance & the CPC regime have been strained. Xi & the CPC leadership think such oligopolistic players distract from efforts to build the real economy & hard tech., & undermine its legitimacy w/ their ruthless rent seeking (exploiting their users & gig workers that use these platforms).

      Even if TikTok US is somehow sold off to a US entity w/ the algorithm, it will not close off the platform as an attack vector for influencing operations from the PRC or any other foreign government (including nominal “friends” such as Israel & the KSA). See Twitter today. Russia executed its influencing operation in 2016 via Facebook, which was & is not Russian owned. One of the groups lining up to purchase TikTok US is headed by Steve Mnuchin, Trump’s Treasury Secretary. I suspect TikTok US would prove more corrosive to US polity under that ownership than the current one. Then there is the fact that USG has forced TikTok to partner w/ Oracle to manage the storage & processing of US based data, & Jeff Yass’ Susquehanna International Group is one of the 3 US based VC funds w/ substantial investment into ByteDance. Larry Ellison (& many of Oracle‘s top leadership) & Yass have reactionary political views, close ties to the ultra-right wing in Israel & likely the Mossad.

      As for addressing data security, the legislation does no such thing. Even under new ownership, the PRC government, Russia, Israel, the KSA & US intelligence agencies & domestic law enforcement can purchase TikTok user data from the data brokers w/o much hinderance.

      IMO this effort is a waste of time, & at best a distraction from any endeavor to actually address data security, disinformation, resilience against influence operation (foreign or domestic), etc. & there is no electoral upside for Dems, only potential downside.

    14. 14.

      Gretchen

      Kansas legislature tried to ban gender-affirming care for minors. Our rock-star Democratic governor, Laura Kelly, vetoed it, and the House failed to overcome the veto. I hear some national dems are going to spend some money here in Kansas to at least break the supermajority. I hope so!

