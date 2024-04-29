The 2Raw2Real dude doesn’t get enough credit for his work:

There was another app that was banned by the Feds unless they divested from China successfully-and they divested and are still extant. So it’s not like there’s no precedent for this https://t.co/UDayG0nkz4 — Bowiegrrl🥁🇺🇦🇮🇱Biden2024 (@Bowiegrrl1) April 29, 2024

TikTok owner ByteDance would reportedly prefer shutting down its app in the U.S. rather than sell it to a potential American buyer if all legal options fail

A shutdown would have limited impact on its business while not having to give up its core algorithm [image or embed] — Phil Lewis (@phillewis.bsky.social) Apr 25, 2024 at 1:33 PM

I’m told TikTok is the ultimate PERFORMATIVE! app, so I guess it makes sense its ‘owners’ (CCP frontmen) are going full LEAVE BRITTNEY US POOR LIL SMOLBEANS ALOOOOOONE!!!… although, frankly, it doesn’t make me *less* suspicious of its data-harvesting potential, elderly Cynic that I am.

Reuters, last week — “ByteDance prefers TikTok shutdown in US if legal options fail, sources say”:

TikTok owner ByteDance would prefer to shut down its loss-making app rather than sell it if the Chinese company exhausts all legal options to fight legislation to ban the platform from app stores in the U.S., four sources said. The algorithms TikTok relies on for its operations are deemed core to ByteDance’s overall operations, which would make a sale of the app with algorithms highly unlikely, said the sources close to the parent… TikTok’s CEO Shou Zi Chew said on Wednesday the social media company expects to win a legal challenge to block legislation signed into law by President Joe Biden that he said would ban its popular short video app used by 170 million Americans. The bill, passed overwhelmingly by the U.S. Senate on Tuesday, is driven by widespread worries among U.S. lawmakers that China could access Americans’ data or use the app for surveillance. Biden’s signing sets a Jan. 19 deadline for a sale – one day before his term is poised to expire – but he could extend the deadline by three months if he determines privately owned ByteDance is making progress.…

Reuters interviewed more than half a dozen investment bankers who said it was tough to value how much TikTok is worth compared with like-for-like competitors Meta Platforms, Facebook and Snap, as TikTok’s financials are not widely available nor easy to access. ByteDance’s 2023 revenues rose to nearly $120 billion in 2023 from $80 billion in 2022, said two of the four sources. TikTok’s daily active users in the U.S. also make up just about 5% of ByteDance’s DAUs worldwide, said one of the sources…

This sounds, to me, like the very epitome of the ancient political art of ‘kicking the can down the road’. And IMO it’s the right move from Biden, at this particular moment in time; it’s not as though he didn’t have more pressing matters to spend his time on.

How TikTok grew from a fun app for teens into a potential national security threat https://t.co/XEDnnrlmlk — The Associated Press (@AP) April 27, 2024