Late Night Open Thread: The State Dinner for Prime Minister Kishida

Per the Associated Press:

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida cracked jokes and invoked a touchstone of American culture as he quoted from “Star Trek” at Wednesday’s state dinner, telling guests at the White House that he hoped the “unshakable relationship” between his country and the U.S. would “boldly go where no one had gone before.”…

Kishida, who spoke in English, and President Joe Biden exchanged warm toasts to each other and the decades-long, alliance between their nations as top figures from business, sports and politics — including an ex-president — looked on. The two leaders, who expressed a genuine friendship, pledged to continue to knit together their countries’ interests in the face of global challenges.

Biden, 81, said he and Kishida, 66, came of age as their countries forged a strong bond in the decades after they were pitted against each other in World War II.

“We both remember the choices that were made to forge a friendship,” Biden said. “We both remember the hard work, what it has done to find healing.”

“Tonight,” Biden continued, “We pledge to keep going.”…


Hiroshi Mikitani, founder & head of the Rakuten Group:

Special guests, Teachers of the Year (bless Dr. Biden):

There’s always one guy doesn’t get the memo… Look, when you’ve worked so hard & spent so much money, you want to show off the merchandise to best effect. And I’m sure Ms. Sanders felt the same way.

… [Paul] Simon is one of Jill Biden’s favorite artists, the White House said, adding that she chose him as a special tribute to Kishida because the prime minister also admires his music…

      Tony Jay

      Yet another advert for why Democrats are far better at the ‘Government of a country’ thing than whatever the Republicans are now.

      Rusty

      I look at these pictures and think how I am glad that we again have a president and first lady (and VP and second gentleman! ) that represent our better selves.  I’m generally against the hero worship and mythology making around leaders, but I am glad to have leaders that I feel my children could look up to and want to emulate, that they represent our better selves.  Thank you Mr. President.

      Jay

      Sorry, not sorry.

      I am not going to go off on Lauren Sanchez for her “style”.

      It’s a whole “thing” these days, for older women on a Red Carpet.

      yes, my wife watches TMZ.

      Tony Jay

      @Jay:

      Is that who Cleavage Gulch lady is?

      In these situations I always ask myself the same question. Would I complain if Diane Guerrero turned up in the same dress?

      And the answer is always no. No, I would not.

      Tony Jay

      @Jay:

      It’s all part of the give and take of a healthy relationship and how we build up a resistance to Get Off My Lawn syndrome in later years.

