President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his wife Yuko Kishida by the Grand Staircase for tonight’s state dinner at the White House. pic.twitter.com/H5YeaH2C0i — Reda (@RedaMor_) April 11, 2024

STAR TREK STATE DINNER: Japan PM Fumio Kishida: "Let me conclude with the line from Star Trek: To boldly go where no one has gone before. By the way, @GeorgeTakei who played Hikaru Sulu, the helmsman of the USS Enterprise, also has roots in Hiroshima … Boldly go. Cheers!" pic.twitter.com/FJGPRdMH5K — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) April 11, 2024

Per the Associated Press:

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida cracked jokes and invoked a touchstone of American culture as he quoted from “Star Trek” at Wednesday’s state dinner, telling guests at the White House that he hoped the “unshakable relationship” between his country and the U.S. would “boldly go where no one had gone before.”… Kishida, who spoke in English, and President Joe Biden exchanged warm toasts to each other and the decades-long, alliance between their nations as top figures from business, sports and politics — including an ex-president — looked on. The two leaders, who expressed a genuine friendship, pledged to continue to knit together their countries’ interests in the face of global challenges. Biden, 81, said he and Kishida, 66, came of age as their countries forged a strong bond in the decades after they were pitted against each other in World War II. “We both remember the choices that were made to forge a friendship,” Biden said. “We both remember the hard work, what it has done to find healing.” “Tonight,” Biden continued, “We pledge to keep going.”…

Among those at head table with Bidens and Kishidas for Japan state dinner: Hunter Biden's daughter Finnegan, Hillary and Bill Clinton, fruits and nuts billionaires Lynda and Stewart Resnick, singer Ikuta Lilas, Robert De Niro, US ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel's daughter Ilana,… pic.twitter.com/ndh7qoJw0c — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) April 11, 2024





Tonight's fabulous State Dinner with VP and Second Gentleman ?? ???? ???? pic.twitter.com/monIUvmQW8 — KAMALA NATION (@KamalaNation) April 11, 2024

Of course, it’s nice everyone noting how wonderful and happy she looks. But it’s hard not to see her and think that, in a just world, this should be her State Dinner in the 8th year of her presidency. pic.twitter.com/QapDsZJxqA — Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) April 11, 2024

Hiroshi Mikitani, founder & head of the Rakuten Group:

Special guests, Teachers of the Year (bless Dr. Biden):

Ummmm… The 2024 ToYs are headed to a State dinner @ the White House w/ President Joe Biden & First Lady Dr. Jill Biden! The most brilliant, genius, compassionate educators I’ve ever known. This #ILTOY24 can’t believe she gets to be in the same room as them! @ISBEnews @estl189 pic.twitter.com/NVaoWlfqoj — Bri Morales #ILTOY24 (@queenh0neyb) April 11, 2024

There’s always one guy doesn’t get the memo… Look, when you’ve worked so hard & spent so much money, you want to show off the merchandise to best effect. And I’m sure Ms. Sanders felt the same way.

Fuckin' bezos arriving at the WHITE HOUSE for a state dinner.

The White House is not mar-a-lago, jeff. Put some clothes on your mail-order date…

No fucking class. pic.twitter.com/oN5aHZj6t6 — Roger ZenAF (@RogerZenAF) April 11, 2024

Clintons, De Niro, and more attend White House state dinner https://t.co/j90eT5bGQ8 pic.twitter.com/uSB0OIPbXl — TIME (@TIME) April 11, 2024

WH State dinner April10/24 for Japanese PM Kishida and his wife. Menu: California roll/Rib eye steak/fricassee of fava beans, morels and cipollini/ sesame oil sabayon/salted caramel pistachio cake/cherry ice cream pic.twitter.com/flyLYf0xbg — Ed Kwok? (@kwok_xian) April 11, 2024

… [Paul] Simon is one of Jill Biden’s favorite artists, the White House said, adding that she chose him as a special tribute to Kishida because the prime minister also admires his music…