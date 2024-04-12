Maina Island

While we were planting our sprouts, our skipper, who I took to calling Cap’t Awesome Cook rather than simply Cap’t Cook, prepared our lunch. During lunch he told us the story behind the name ‘One Foot Island’ as he stamped my passport »

A father & son fleeing from warriors wanting to kill them came ashore at One Foot Island (Tapuaetai Island). The father had his son walk in his footprints so it would look like only one person came ashore. Then his son hid in a tree. The father was killed but not the son. And so it goes…