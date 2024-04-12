On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
way2blue
Aitutaki has a string of small islands, motu, along the outer rim of the lagoon. We were able to visit a handful on a day trip. Plus we hopped in the water at a couple snorkel stops. The water was a bit cloudy at the first stop. The second stop was glorious. Several thriving coral heads to paddle around. One of the other passengers had a frame she snapped her iPhone into that allowed her to take photos underwater. Very cool, albeit, for me trying to take photos of darting fish would be too distracting.
More linear hard grounds. What can I say…
Our skipper, Cap’t Cook, explaining the plan to plant coconut palm sprouts on a new island to help stabilize it.
En route to the new island.
Our sprout in the foreground.
Amongst a field of sprouts.
Shallow channel in the island. (N.B., I have endless photos of sand, water & sky with islands in the distance.)
While we were planting our sprouts, our skipper, who I took to calling Cap’t Awesome Cook rather than simply Cap’t Cook, prepared our lunch. During lunch he told us the story behind the name ‘One Foot Island’ as he stamped my passport »
A father & son fleeing from warriors wanting to kill them came ashore at One Foot Island (Tapuaetai Island). The father had his son walk in his footprints so it would look like only one person came ashore. Then his son hid in a tree. The father was killed but not the son. And so it goes…
On to our second snorkeling stop where a giant fish showed up. I kept my distance, but apparently he’s well known and shows up a lot at this stop. George thankfully moved slowly. I also spotted a cannon resting on the sea floor. From a colonial era ship.
Passing by the port on the way back to our landing spot (i.e., jump in the water & wade ashore). As I mentioned in a comment in my earlier Rarotonga OTR series, ‘Kia Orana’ is the traditional greeting in the Cook Islands. Meaning, ‘May you live long’. Kia Orana.
