Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Republicans can’t even be trusted with their own money.

The new republican ‘Pastor’ of the House is an odious authoritarian little creep.

I’m just a talker, trying to find a channel!

Just because you believe it, that doesn’t make it true.

The frogs are rarely mistaken.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

It’s not hopeless, and we’re not helpless.

There are more Russians standing up to Putin than Republicans.

Hi god, it’s us. Thanks a heap, you’re having a great week and it’s only Thursday!

People are complicated. Love is not.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Anyone who bans teaching American history has no right to shape America’s future.

Quote tweet friends, screenshot enemies.

It is possible to do the right thing without the promise of a cookie.

Hey Washington Post, “Democracy Dies in Darkness” is supposed to be a warning, not a mission statement.

Trump’s legal defense is going to be a dumpster fire inside a clown car on a derailing train.

Let’s show the world that autocracy can be defeated.

Dead end MAGA boomers crying about Talyor Swift being a Dem is my kind of music. Turn it up.

Republicans are radicals, not conservatives.

He wakes up lying, and he lies all day.

In short, I come down firmly on all sides of the issue.

The arc of history bends toward the same old fuckery.

Boeing: repeatedly making the case for high speed rail.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – way2blue – Aitutaki, Cook Islands [3 of 3]

On The Road – way2blue – Aitutaki, Cook Islands [3 of 3]

by | 1 Comment

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

way2blue

Aitutaki has a string of small islands, motu, along the outer rim of the lagoon.  We were able to visit a handful on a day trip.  Plus we hopped in the water at a couple snorkel stops.  The water was a bit cloudy at the first stop.  The second stop was glorious.  Several thriving coral heads to paddle around.  One of the other passengers had a frame she snapped her iPhone into that allowed her to take photos underwater.  Very cool, albeit, for me trying to take photos of darting fish would be too distracting.

On The Road - way2blue - way2blue [3 of 3] 8
Motu Tavake

More linear hard grounds.  What can I say…

On The Road - way2blue - way2blue [3 of 3] 7
Motu Tavake

Our skipper, Cap’t Cook, explaining the plan to plant coconut palm sprouts on a new island to help stabilize it.

On The Road - way2blue - way2blue [3 of 3] 6
New Motu

En route to the new island.

On The Road - way2blue - way2blue [3 of 3] 5
New Motu

Our sprout in the foreground.

On The Road - way2blue - way2blue [3 of 3] 4
New Motu

Amongst a field of sprouts.

On The Road - way2blue - way2blue [3 of 3] 3
New Motu

Shallow channel in the island.  (N.B., I have endless photos of sand, water & sky with islands in the distance.)

On The Road - way2blue - way2blue [3 of 3] 2
Maina Island

While we were planting our sprouts, our skipper, who I took to calling Cap’t Awesome Cook rather than simply Cap’t Cook, prepared our lunch.  During lunch he told us the story behind the name ‘One Foot Island’ as he stamped my passport »

A father & son fleeing from warriors wanting to kill them came ashore at One Foot Island (Tapuaetai Island).  The father had his son walk in his footprints so it would look like only one person came ashore.  Then his son hid in a tree.  The father was killed but not the son.  And so it goes

On The Road - way2blue - way2blue [3 of 3] 1
Leaving Maina Island

On to our second snorkeling stop where a giant fish showed up.  I kept my distance, but apparently he’s well known and shows up a lot at this stop.  George thankfully moved slowly.  I also spotted a cannon resting on the sea floor.  From a colonial era ship.

On The Road - way2blue - way2blue [3 of 3]
Port of Arutanga

Passing by the port on the way back to our landing spot (i.e., jump in the water & wade ashore).  As I mentioned in a comment in my earlier Rarotonga OTR series, ‘Kia Orana’ is the traditional greeting in the Cook Islands.  Meaning, ‘May you live long’.  Kia Orana.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1Comments

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.