Henry Would Like His Lunch Right Now, Please (Open Thread)

by | 48 Comments

This post is in: 

So, at 5:30 am, we were rudely awakened to the sound of the fire alarm screaming:

Fire!  Fire!  Fire! (pause)

Fire!  Fire!  Fire! (pause)

Fire!  Fire!  Fire! (pause)

repeat 20x

(Thankfully it was a false alarm, but it does get you out of bed, rounding up the pup and kitties, etc.)

I fed them at 7, which was too early, but we had all been up for 90 minutes by then, so it seemed only fair.

So of course Henry at 11 am, Henry decided it was lunchtime and would not be convinced otherwise.  Henry: 1, WaterGirl zero.

By 9 am, the 3 smoke detectors had been replaced, and hopefully that will be the end of the excitement for awhile.

Thought we could use a light open thread while waiting for the trial to come back in session.

Open thread.

    48Comments

    4. 4.

      HumboldtBlue

      Henry looks pissed, and he doesn’t seem to be in a fun, light mood. In fact, he looks like he might take a finger or two if you cross him even slightly.

      For a smile, he could go read the magats losing their fucking minds on Twitter now that mushroom dick is on trial.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      lowtechcyclist

      Makes me think of the Horn-Call of Buckland:

      AWAKE! AWAKE! FEAR! FIRE! FOES!

      Or the Bored of the Rings version:

      Awake! Awake! Fear! Foes! Flee!!

      Reply
    6. 6.

      narya

      So I was banging around in the kitchen this morning, and discovered a mouse having a snack in the kitchen sink. Fortunately, it hung around long enough for me to wake up my friend and ask him to kill it, and later we went to the hardware store and got some traps. We also saw one in the living room last night but were too slow to kill it. Others in the building had reported seeing a few, so I figured it was only a matter of time, but still . . . I also cleaned up the kitchen more thoroughly, which resulted in me throwing out a bunch of water filters that I’ve wanted to recycle but couldn’t find a place to do so.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      trollhattan

      Periodic Cali power grid update. On a workday (ugh) CAISO grid demand is 22.7GW, renewable supply is 19.4GW or 83%, nuke and large hydro combine for 8% and natural gas is 9%.

      2.5GW is charging batteries (for night use) and 700MW is being exported.

      A/C season not here yet.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Kathleen

      Apropos of nothing I type brand names into Giant Grocer Retailer systems and I had a “Betty Crocker” item and my initial  reflexive impulse was to type “Betty Cracker” but fortunately I kept brain engaged and I think (hope) our data base reflects that!

      So this is my day.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      H.E.Wolf

      @lowtechcyclist: ​Makes me think of the Horn-Call of Buckland:
      AWAKE! AWAKE! FEAR! FIRE! FOES!

       This is hilarious – thank you! I’ll remember it, the next time our alarm lets loose with its high-decibel “replace my batteries” shriek in the wee hours….

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Mousebumples

      I’m at work so missing stuff in threads today, but I noticed over lunch that APPARENTLY TRUMP FELL ASLEEP AT THE DESK IN HIS TRIAL? 😂

      Also laughing at the fact that Court Reporter Haberman is now actually reporting from court(room).

      Happy Monday, y’all

      Eta –

      https://bsky.app/profile/mitchellepner.bsky.social/post/3kq6ootf2ll2l (visible only if logged in)

      According to Maggie Haberman of the New York Times, Former President Donald Trump fell asleep at counsel table during this morning’s proceedings in the criminal trial against him in front of Justice Merchan.

      If it happened on day 1, I find it hard to imagine what he’ll do over two months.

       

      https://bsky.app/profile/publichealth.bsky.social/post/3kq6ovsanm724 (note – only visible if logged in)

      the headlines tomorrow better say “TRUMP FALLS ASLEEP IN FIRST HOUR OF OWN CRIMINAL TRIAL” because that’s exactly what they’d say if this was biden

      Reply
    14. 14.

      TBone

      The township finally came by with their portable mulcher this morning (it’s very loud).  Of course, neighbor is now out in front of my house replacing the pile of boughs just removed with an even larger, unsightly pile of branches and boughs.  It’s an eyesore placed directly in my line of view on the property of our Black neighbor while she is at work at local Uni. They use her street frontage as a dumping ground while she’s not at home.  I need a crossbow.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      beckya57

      I had a similar experience recently: crashed at 8 pm (2-3 hours before my usual bedtime), and naturally woke up at 4 am (1-2 hours before my usual wake up).  The cats realized I was awake, and demanded “FEED US NOW!!”  So of course they also wanted their dinner early, which of course they got…because #mycatownsme.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      BellaPea

      MSNBC has been showing close-up photos of the Orange Ass all morning. He looks like a crazed freak with clown make-up and beady, red-rimmed eyes. I can’t for the life of me understand what these MAGA idiots think, idolizing a stupid, ugly lunatic.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Soprano2

      That’s the look my cat has when he wants to be fed and is swatting at me and biting me. For some reason the past couple of months he’s taken to biting me when he wants something. It’s an unpleasant habit that I don’t know how to fix.

      I was talking to hubby yesterday a little bit when I brought him a glass of milk to drink. I’ve found it’s better if I just put things there, because then he’ll usually eat or drink them. He looked at me and said “You take such good care of me”. It was unusual for him to say that, he acts like he doesn’t need help most of the time. It made me tear up, so then he told me not to cry, which made me want to cry more. I try so hard not to cry in front of him, because I don’t want to upset him. I let him rest on the couch all day yesterday because we had a pretty active weekend – we went to the bar Friday night, to breakfast Saturday morning and to a ballgame Saturday night. My niece’s husband got permission to use his employer’s suite at the ballpark, and while no food was provided it was nice to be able to sit inside and have a private area. I thought it was good for him to see some of the family, too. I think it tired him out a lot, though, because it took him a long time to get dressed yesterday after he took a shower.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Mousebumples

      @smith: could be. Would totally believe that like a half dozen people all secretly gave him just a little Valium to chill him out.

      Oops? 😂

      Also, per #LawBluesky, Court is boring? The stories of lawyers falling asleep were amusing. (also, I guess this is one of the more interesting days of trial, so there may be more #NapTime in his future…)

      Reply
    36. 36.

      frosty

      @TBone: No, not Long COVID. Even with brain fog and fatigue they’ll wheel Thomas into court to vote. I can’t think of anything debilitating (like dementia) that would prevent that.

      What can we do? Impeach him? Hah!

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Mousebumples

      Seriously, between Trump, Thomas, and McTurtle… None of them strike me as super healthy. Maybe surviving on the tears and blood of innocents, sure, but not healthy

      Reply
    47. 47.

      TBone

      @Mousebumples: I fell asleep in the jury box once. I was suffering from Lyme fatigue and the case was dental malpractice.  It was really, really boring.  Thankfully, the judge didn’t notice.  I got to tell an old joke during jury deliberations.  Door #1 is you have to drink an entire bottle of Jack Daniels.  Door #2 is pull an abscessed tooth from a mountain lion.  Door #3 you have to satisfy a nymphomaniac.

      Contestant goes behind door # 1: glug glug glug!

      Goes behind door #2:  MEOWROAR!

      Comes out and says “Now, where’s the bitch with the abscessed tooth?”

      Reply

