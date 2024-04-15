So, at 5:30 am, we were rudely awakened to the sound of the fire alarm screaming:

Fire! Fire! Fire! (pause)

Fire! Fire! Fire! (pause)

Fire! Fire! Fire! (pause)

repeat 20x

(Thankfully it was a false alarm, but it does get you out of bed, rounding up the pup and kitties, etc.)



I fed them at 7, which was too early, but we had all been up for 90 minutes by then, so it seemed only fair.

So of course Henry at 11 am, Henry decided it was lunchtime and would not be convinced otherwise. Henry: 1, WaterGirl zero.

By 9 am, the 3 smoke detectors had been replaced, and hopefully that will be the end of the excitement for awhile.

Thought we could use a light open thread while waiting for the trial to come back in session.

Open thread.