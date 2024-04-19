What a moment 💙 pic.twitter.com/0MkhkLAL0e
— Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) April 18, 2024
Talked to hundreds of high schoolers in Las Vegas who are passionate about gun violence prevention.
Everybody deserves to be safe from gun violence.
Together, we can make that happen. pic.twitter.com/qZWZEiJmrt
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) April 18, 2024
House Minority Whip Katherine Clark on why Dems aren’t taking a position to save Mike Johnson’s job. “We’re waiting to see if he is going to allow us to save our global security and make sure that America has its security.”
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) April 19, 2024
(That’s my Rep!)
Biden’s new Title IX rules protect LGBTQ+ students, but transgender sports rule still on hold https://t.co/J3OaDcSLcj
— The Associated Press (@AP) April 19, 2024
But it's not just the economic gains (though they certainly hate us for that) that Republicans hate us for. It's for educating those they keep in the dark
— Nathan from Michigan (@NathanfromMI) April 18, 2024
.@nytdavidbrooks argued on the @NewsHour that abortion wouldn't make much of a difference to voters in November. @RuthMarcus replied with two words, "suburban women". Looks like Ruth was right. pic.twitter.com/LbwGngRMQW
— Mark Elliott (@markmobility) April 13, 2024
"Lawsuits by members of Congress and police officers against Donald Trump for his actions on Jan. 6 may advance despite the related criminal case against him in Washington, a federal judge ruled Thursday."https://t.co/Se2Q8Rz1nc
— Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) April 18, 2024
Uncontroversally (I hope) good news:
Long-lost first model of the USS Enterprise from 'Star Trek' boldly goes home after twisting voyage https://t.co/6ToBcP7sMO
— The Associated Press (@AP) April 18, 2024
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings