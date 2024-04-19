Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

DeSantis transforming Florida into 1930s Germany with gators and theme parks.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Russia bombs Ukraine’s maternity hospitals; Republicans in the House can’t sort out supporting Ukraine.

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

Give the craziest people you know everything they want and hope they don’t ask for more? Great plan.

There are no moderate republicans – only extremists and cowards.

A consequence of cucumbers

Jack be nimble, jack be quick, hurry up and indict this prick.

Motto for the House: Flip 5 and lose none.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Republicans don’t want a speaker to lead them; they want a hostage.

“Why isn’t this Snickers bar only a nickel?”

They’re not red states to be hated; they are voter suppression states to be fixed.

No Justins, No Peace

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

Hi god, it’s us. Thanks a heap, you’re having a great week and it’s only Thursday!

Peak wingnut was a lie.

It’s easy to sit in safety and prescribe what other people should be doing.

This must be what justice looks like, not vengeful, just peaceful exuberance.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Republicans: “Abortion is murder but you can take a bus to get one.” Easy peasy.

He imagines himself as The Big Bad, Who Is Universally Feared… instead of The Big Jagoff, Who Is Universally Mocked.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

Republicans don’t lie to be believed, they lie to be repeated.

You are here: Home / Politics / Biden Administration in Action / TGIFriday Morning Open Thread: When Are We Finally Gonna Get A *Slow* News Week?!?

TGIFriday Morning Open Thread: When Are We Finally Gonna Get A *Slow* News Week?!?

by | 75 Comments

This post is in: , ,


(That’s my Rep!)

Uncontroversally (I hope) good news:

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • Betty
  • Betty Cracker
  • cain
  • comrade scotts agenda of rage
  • dmsilev
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • eclare
  • Eunicecycle
  • Frankensteinbeck
  • geg6
  • Geminid
  • Hamlet of Melnibone
  • JWR
  • Ksmiami
  • Lapassionara
  • Layer8Problem
  • Marmot
  • narya
  • NotMax
  • Old Man Shadow
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • p.a.
  • RevRick
  • rikyrah
  • sab
  • Scout211
  • sdhays
  • SFAW
  • sixthdoctor
  • smith
  • Soprano2
  • TBone
  • Tom Levenson
  • Tony Jay
  • Wag
  • Warren Senders

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    75Comments

    2. 2.

      NotMax

      Too raw metal for my usual taste (and maybe for this time of morning) but the choices so on point are a bit limited. Judge and Jury.

      I cringe when I hear your name
      It makes me feel so sick inside
      ;)

      Reply
    3. 3.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      Years ago, Driftglass called David Fucking Brooks a “Republican Testicle Cozy”.

      It still fits.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      SFAW

      @comrade scotts agenda of rage:

      Years ago, Driftglass called David Fucking Brooks a “Republican Testicle Cozy”.

      It still fits.

      Of course, he’d probably have to be Eddie-Gaedel-size to fit TFG.

      ETA: NotMax, being old, may be the only one to get the ref.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      SFAW

      Off topic, but: at 7:35 AM, the SFAW-ette called the slumbering Mrs. SFAW and me to let us know that Tay-Tay had dropped 31 new tracks — TWO ALBUMS’ WORTH!!! — yesterday (or last night or whenever).

      I was going to harsh her mellow by asking if she was upset about Jason Kelce (Travis’s brother) losing his Super Bowl ring, but decided against that.

      For those not following All Things Kelce: apparently Jason lost it in a pool of chili. [I have no idea if this was an Olympic-sized inground pool, or a five-foot-diameter above ground pool. But either way, it elicited a “WTAF?” comment from me when I read the teaser/headline.]

      Reply
    12. 12.

      dmsilev

      Shouldn’t David Brooks go back to what he does best, overpaying for airport booze and then trying to blame Joe Biden for the price of hamburgers?

      Reply
    13. 13.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Not to step on Betty C’s toes but…

      A round table on abortion rights, hosted by Florida’s Democratic Senate candidate Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, has only just begun, and already she finds herself comforting a woman in tears with a very personal story to tell.

      The woman is from Colombia, and speaks softly in Spanish as she tells the intimate gathering of the Miami-Dade Hispanic Democratic Caucus about the distressing decision her daughter had to make to terminate a pregnancy after learning the fetus was not developing.

      “In Colombia, which tends to be a very conservative country, she was glad supportive medical professionals were there for her daughter in the decision, and grateful she had access to good-quality healthcare for it,” said Mucarsel-Powell.

      “It was traumatic and painful, but at least they could rely on that healthcare. I’m just seeing outrage, from men and women, that here, families are faced with having to live in a state where you will not be able to get that care, because most women don’t even know they’re pregnant at six weeks.”

      She was referring to the ruling by Florida’s supreme court earlier this month that will allow a six-week abortion ban, with few exceptions for rape or incest, to take effect on 1 May. It will end the state’s position as a bulwark of access to the procedure in the south-eastern US.

      Yet it has also acted as rocket fuel to the campaign of Mucarsel-Powell, an Ecuador-born former congresswoman and mother of two daughters. She seized on the issue to launch a statewide Freedom Tour championing the protection of abortion rights and exposing the “unapologetic and proud” support for the ban on the part of her opponent in November, the incumbent Republican senator Rick Scott.

      Him him again. and again. and again.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      sdhays

      Republicans saying abortion won’t make much of a difference in the next election seem like the Black Knight in Monty Python and the Holy Grail. They keep saying it, and keep being proven wrong when an election actually occurs.

      T’is but a scratch!

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Scout211

      @SFAW: Tay-Tay had dropped 31 new tracks — TWO ALBUMS’ WORTH!!! — yesterday (or last night or whenever).

      I have been having fun this morning reading all the news about Taylor Swift’s double album release on all of the online news sites.  For CNN, NBC and all of the others to feature news and live updates about her new release right next to news stories the bombing of Iran sites is just crazy.  But for me, a nice respite.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      eclare

      @SFAW:

      Saw that about Jason’s ring…I have questions, too.

      Thirty one songs is amazing, her next tour can be based on just those two albums.  And whew, I would not want to be Joe Alwyn today.  Travis, you are on alert, treat her nicely.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      cain

      @comrade scotts agenda of rage:

      Imagine him arguing that abortion won’t make a difference when every special election the GOP has lost – or that Arizona is now leans Dem not toss up.

      The man is an utter fool – I can’t believe he makes as much money as he does. The man knows nothing about women, life, or salad bars.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Soprano2

      @sdhays: It’s wishful thinking on their part. They finally got what they thought they wanted, and then found out it was electoral poison because when they get out of the Fox News bubble they see that their “ban all abortion” position is not popular with ordinary people. So they lie about the position they’ve been advocating for decades!

      I’m still pretty freaked out about my nephew-in-law’s death yesterday. His wife (my niece) lives here, but most of his family lives in Michigan. On top of the horror of his death, she’ll have to decide where he’s buried. I don’t envy her that. I sure hope they can figure out why he died, most 39-year-olds don’t just keel over.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      cain

      @RevRick: Even better when the GOP gets spanked – they’ll only keep going down the well and get even more extreme. Stripping off even more GOP people because ultimately that will just lead to even more dysfunction and in-fighting.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Scout211

      @Soprano2: It’s wishful thinking on their part. They finally got what they thought they wanted, and then found out it was electoral poison because when they get out of the Fox News bubble they see that their “ban all abortion” position is not popular with ordinary people. So they lie about the position they’ve been advocating for decades!

      This.

      But unlike the Republicans who are walking back their extreme positions, the Arizona legislature has refused to repeal the ancient anti-abortion law, twice!

      I don’t understand this. Can anyone who knows Arizona politics explain this to me? How in the world do they think this ancient law remaining in effect results in some sort of political advantage to them?  It makes zero sense to me.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Lapassionara

      @Soprano2: Some do. I know a 39 year old who had to have an arterial stent implanted to fix his heart. The doc told him he had “the widow-maker.”

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Layer8Problem

      “Long-lost first model of the USS Enterprise from ‘Star Trek’ boldly goes home . . . ”

      Those warp nacelles are looking a little droopy, but it comes by it honestly. It’s not the years, it’s the mileage.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Layer8Problem

      @Scout211:  Elect unquestioning nuts, get unquestionably nutty reactions.  “Our positions aren’t wrong, it’s the voters that are wrong.”

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Soprano2

      @Lapassionara: They went on a safari to Africa last year. He had a seizure the first or second day they were there. The doctors don’t know why it happened; he had never had a seizure before. My SIL told me he had been texting his doctor for a refill of the anti-seizure meds they put him on, but hadn’t gotten them yet. I sure do hope that’s not what killed him. I also hope they figure out what happened, because not knowing is the worst outcome.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Soprano2

      @Scout211: I know, this makes no sense to me either. They’re all saying they don’t want that law to take effect, yet they won’t vote to repeal it either. I bet they want to pass something like a 6-week ban in its place.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Wag

      Off topic, but has anyone read any commentary about Don the Con’s sartorial choices at the trial?  Ditching his trademark white shirt and red tie for a blue shirt and navy tie?  Does he think he’s invisible in the new outfit?  Does he think the change to blue will fool voters into thinking a Democrat is on trial instead of him?

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Another Scott

      +1 on the first tweet.  It’s a masterful little video and everyone should see it.

      Especially folks in rural America.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      NotMax

      @https://balloon-juice.com/2024/04/19/tgifriday-morning-open-thread-when-are-we-finally-gonna-get-a-slow-news-week/#comment-9169035

      Love the anecdote about the opening for the original Star Trek.

      Apparently no one was happy with the initial (pre-airdate) takes of the opening credits and Alexander Courage, the composer of the theme music, asked them to run it again. That time he stood at the microphone, scrunched up his lips and went “Whoosh” each time the ship crossed the screen. That version stayed in.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      smith

      I believe that after the alternate jurors are picked today, they will hold a Sandoval hearing on TFG’s previous bad acts the prosecution intends to bring up in cross examination if he chooses to testify. The list is a doozy.  Here’s hoping he stays true to form and ignores his lawyers’ advice not to testify. I’m guessing that a substantial proportion of the jurors are unfamiliar with some of these, and making him answer questions about them should have quite an impact.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      NotMax

      Fixy fix.

      @Layer8Problem

      Love the anecdote about the opening for the original Star Trek.

      Apparently no one was happy with the initial (pre-airdate) takes of the opening credits and Alexander Courage, the composer of the theme music, asked them to run it again. That time he stood at the microphone, scrunched up his lips and went “Whoosh” each time the ship crossed the screen. That version stayed in.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      TBone

      @Betty Cracker: anyone who buys into fElon’s cons deserves what they get. I’ve only seen the cars here so far, with driver invariably distracted by his dashboard video.  We honk loudly, catch their attention, and then I flip the bird and laugh right in their faces.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Eunicecycle

      @TBone: I hate listening to him, so is that where he was complaining about being cold? That doesn’t seem like a thing a “real man” would complain about. Such a sissy.

      ETA And I am always cold and am a sissy about it.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      narya

      While I’m hoping that the fight over abortion helps us in the fall, I think we have a long slog ahead of us. “Fetal personhood” has entered the chat and I suspect that’s what various states will use to override anything voters pass.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      sab

      I went to see our family lawyer yesterday. I have known him since we were both in junior high school in the late 1960s. He has always been an active Republican. Not any more. He is beyond anti-Trump. He doesn’t even identify as Republican any more. He’s just disgusted with them.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Geminid

      From Axios correspondent Barak Ravid:

         The Biden administration is going to announce today a third round of sanctions against extremist settlers who are involved in violent attacks against Palestinians in the West Bank, two US officials told me.

      Ravid will likely have an Axios article later today. He also writes about these matters for the Israeli news site Walla.

      I think the US announced this sanctions regime in February. France and the UK quickly followed suit, and Germany did a couple days later.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      TBone

      @Eunicecycle: nope he held forth this morning complaining about how everyone else gets to talk while he is gagged 😆 and some other grievances I can’t remember because I was laughing so hard.  He’s not gonna be able to keep his trap shut without ever-larger doses of whatever sedative they’re giving him.

      ETA But his complaining about being cold yesterday is also delicious!

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Tony Jay

      @TBone:

      The problem where the shoddy aluminium casing around the accelerator slips off and wedges under the weird footwell to pin the accelerator down?

      I wonder what Elon did with all that glue?

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Baud

      @Scout211:

      But unlike the Republicans who are walking back their extreme positions, the Arizona legislature has refused to repeal the ancient anti-abortion law, twice!

       
      No one is walking anything back. It’s the difference between talk and action. With talk, Republicans can lie. With action, they can’t.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Layer8Problem

      @NotMax:  Geez, that “whoosh” was Courage?  I’m floored.  We got his theme, and we got his vocalization!  And to think I as a callow youngster was not so big on the whoosh.  The mark of a classic is that every time you revisit it you find something new.  If memory serves they reorchestrated the theme after the first season.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Frankensteinbeck

      David Brooks can’t get pregnant and has never had to worry about getting pregnant.  Therefor, nobody cares about the issue.

      @Scout211:

      I don’t understand this. Can anyone who knows Arizona politics explain this to me? How in the world do they think this ancient law remaining in effect results in some sort of political advantage to them?

      They don’t.  They’re acting on principle.  Their principles are hideous, cruel and abominable, but they do have them.

      Also, lying to cover up the practical backlash from doing the ‘right’ thing is a no-brainer for them.

      EDIT – @Baud:

      No one is walking anything back. It’s the difference between talk and action.

      Also a good point.  They’re lazy fucking cowards with huge “No, I don’t wanna!” energy.  Sitting on their hands and doing nothing to allow horrible things to happen is their favorite way of doing things.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      sixthdoctor

      As it’s an open thread, just posting articles about the “nice” “moderate” Republican senatorial candidate in my state, Larry Hogan:

      GOP Senate Candidate’s Error-Laden Memoir Villainized Baltimore, Freddie Gray

      https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-features/larry-hogan-republican-senate-baltimore-freddie-gray-1235005837/

      And let’s not forget how nice moderate Larry stood solemn and respectful at Elijah Cummings’s funeral after killing funding for a Cummings project and steering the cash to benefit him.

      https://newrepublic.com/article/156183/popular-crook-america

      Reply
    68. 68.

      p.a.

      I would like to kick David Brooks in the yarbles, while at the same time I kinda-sorta can’t blame David Brooks: he keeps being given a forum.  If a liar lies in a forest does he make a sound?

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Old Man Shadow

      I guess we’re all just supposed to forget the time that Senate Republicans negotiated a border bill with Democrats where they got almost all of what they wanted and House Republicans tanked it?

      Reply
    74. 74.

      NotMax

      @Layer8Problem

      they reorchestrated the theme after the first season

      Yup. Added the triangle “ping” and extended it to fit in a credit for DeForest Kelley.

      (I may be one of a scant number who can recctie the lyrics later written by Roddenberry by heart on demand.)

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.