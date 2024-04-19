Yesterday we opted to sit on the porch observing the antics of the local birds rather than plug into the outrage machine. So I’m just now seeing the news that Israel bombed Iran in retaliation for Iran’s attack on Israel last week, which was in response to Israel’s strike on Iranian personnel in Damascus blah blah blah.

According to CBS News, Iranian officials are “downplaying” the missile strikes, which perhaps signals they don’t intend to escalate. Or maybe not. The people in charge of both countries are goddamn nuts, so anything is possible. I’d rather look at windswept herons than think about that:

Not a great picture — we have Albatrossity for that — but it shows how the bird is harnessing the breeze to complete his grooming routine. Before that, he was standing in a not-so-shallow spot taking a full-on bath. Date night!

Open thread.