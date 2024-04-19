Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Squishable Pre-Dawn Open Thread

by | 17 Comments

Open Threads 

Yesterday we opted to sit on the porch observing the antics of the local birds rather than plug into the outrage machine. So I’m just now seeing the news that Israel bombed Iran in retaliation for Iran’s attack on Israel last week, which was in response to Israel’s strike on Iranian personnel in Damascus blah blah blah.

According to CBS News, Iranian officials are “downplaying” the missile strikes, which perhaps signals they don’t intend to escalate. Or maybe not. The people in charge of both countries are goddamn nuts, so anything is possible. I’d rather look at windswept herons than think about that:

Great Blue Heron on a windy day

Not a great picture — we have Albatrossity for that — but it shows how the bird is harnessing the breeze to complete his grooming routine. Before that, he was standing in a not-so-shallow spot taking a full-on bath. Date night!

Open thread.

    17Comments

    2. 2.

      satby

      I think the apparent downplaying of the attack by Iran is testament to the ongoing diplomacy Biden and Brinker have been doing in the Mideast to try to keep it from spiraling out of control. Israel and Iran are generally bad faith players though, so we’ll see if the diplomatic work done can keep the lid on more escalation.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Baud

      Yeah. I posted the same at the end of the overnight thread. Sounds like a minimal strike, and I haven’t seen reports of causalities or even much damage in Iran. Reminds me of blog arguments where every party wants to have the last word.  Fingers crossed.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Geminid

      Turkish journalist Ragip Soylu quoting a Reuters report:

      NEW– Iran has no plans for immediate plans against Israel, a senior Iranian official told Reuters Friday.

      “The foreign source of the incident has not been confirmed. We have not received any rxternal attack, and the discission leans toeards infiltration,” the Iranian official said.

      This incident may have been like a couple in the fall of 2022, when missile factories inside Iran were struck by drones launched from within Iran, presumably by Israeli proxies.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Tony Jay

      The Windswept Herons was what Tom Petty originally wanted to call The Heartbreakers, but they told him not to be so damned refined about their good old Rock and Roll.

      True fact? Damned if I know.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Baud: ​

      Reminds me of blog arguments where every party wants to have the last word.

      “Someone is wrong in the Middle East.”​

      ETA: We’ve truly gone through the looking glass when we can apparently convince Iran to act with more restraint than Israel.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Geminid

      @Baud: This morning’s Politico Playbook reported that the Rules Committee approved a Rule for voting on the 4(?) bills last night. Five Republican and four Democratic members voted for the rule, with Republicans Massie, Norman and Roy voting no.

      The plan is for the House to vote on the Rule today, then hold roll call votes on the bills tomorrow

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Geminid

      @Baud: Ukraine certainly is the nation that really needs this package. The “Indo-Pacific” component has more long-term implications, and right now it sure doesn’t look like Israel is running low on weapons.

      Reply

