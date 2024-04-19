Catch me up, please!
by WaterGirl| 21 Comments
Old School
It’s a slow news day. Everyone is listening to the new Taylor Swift album.
Attempted Chemistry
@Old School: with her new hit, “OK, but you’d better not lose any ring I get you”
Edit: ah, crap, I thought it was Travis and not Jason.
trollhattan
Looks like we have a music festival delay on account of the venue being too soggy.
The tragedies continue unabated.
Villago Delenda Est
He’s napping in court again.
Old Man Shadow
Had a brief existential crisis because I’m turning 50 in a couple of weeks.
I got better.
I’ll get worse.
I’ll get better…
Repeat for another 1-50 years until I die and stop existing or discover an afterlife.
Jackie
TIFG is still using his court time for napping.
We now know he’s definitely not a morning person; and what Executive Time really means.
ETA per Maggie Haberman, TIFG looks very messy today.
Doc Sardonic
@Old Man Shadow: wait ‘til you start getting all the ‘it’s time to consider your Medicare options’ shit in the mail, in your voicemail, in your email.
Harrison Wesley
@Old Man Shadow: Last birthday that was problematic for me was when I turned 40. I’ll be 73 next month. Now if I could only figure out what’s happened in the last 30 years or so………………..
Betty
Several potential jurors have broken down in tears because they are so anxious about being on this jury.
@Old Man Shadow: You will never be as young again as you are today. Enjoy today!
eclare
Ahem, albums. She released not one, but two, overnight.
Geminid
@Harrison Wesley: Since 73 is a Prime Number, if someone asks you your age you’ll be able to reply, “Let’s just say I’m in my Prime.”
eclare
Someone in the prior thread ( apologies, I can’t remember who) said roll call votes should start tomorrow on the aid packages around 1 or 1:30 EDT.
@Betty: Oh. That’s sad. Imagine how stressful it would be to be questioned for this particular trial. And that’s without having the press there, reporting on you, and quite possibly blowing up your life.
I am happy to see some people calling out the press for being so fucking irresponsible. Angry Staffer for one.
The Mark Summer guy who I never heard of before his awesome live blogging of the first day of the NY trial, is back again today. Not live blogging, but with a great summary of yesterday.
Today Tyler McBrian is doing a stellar job of live blogging on twitter. He is apparently with Lawfare, as managing editor, but I had never heard his name before this week.
eclare
Wow! Marching to the beat of her own drummer.
Baud
I hope for reasons other than she’s a budding MAGA.
Baud
Someone said something about procedure where they were going to vote on all four bills at once. But maybe that was about today’s rule vote.
mrmoshpotato
Just into Michigan, en route to Ann Arbor to see my brother’s family for the weekend and go to the Spring football game.
