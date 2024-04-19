Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The rest of the comments were smacking Boebert like she was a piñata.

The lights are all blinking red.

Why is it so hard for them to condemn hate?

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

T R E 4 5 O N

Marge, god is saying you’re stupid.

Bad news for Ron DeSantis is great news for America.

It’s a new day. Light all those Biden polls of young people on fire and throw away the ashes.

Republicans are radicals, not conservatives.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

‘Museums aren’t America’s attic for its racist shit.’

Whatever happens next week, the fight doesn’t end.

American History and Black History can not be separated.

Anyone who bans teaching American history has no right to shape America’s future.

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

Despite his magical powers, I don’t think Trump is thinking this through, to be honest.

Speaking of republicans, is there a way for a political party to declare intellectual bankruptcy?

They’re not red states to be hated; they are voter suppression states to be fixed.

Glad to see john eastman going through some things.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Israel is using food as a weapon of war. Unforgivable.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

Just Got Home – Slow News Day?

    3. 3.

      trollhattan

      Looks like we have a music festival delay on account of the venue being too soggy.

      The tragedies continue unabated.

    5. 5.

      Old Man Shadow

      Had a brief existential crisis because I’m turning 50 in a couple of weeks.

      I got better.

      I’ll get worse.

      I’ll get better…

      Repeat for another 1-50 years until I die and stop existing or discover an afterlife.

    6. 6.

      Jackie

      TIFG is still using his court time for napping.

      We now know he’s definitely not a morning person; and what Executive Time really means.

      ETA per Maggie Haberman, TIFG looks very messy today.

    8. 8.

      Harrison Wesley

      @Old Man Shadow: Last birthday that was problematic for me was when I turned 40.  I’ll be 73 next month.  Now if I could only figure out what’s happened in the last 30 years or so………………..

    13. 13.

      Old School

      @eclare: I thought I heard it was a double-album.

      I guess it doesn’t really matter.  My daughter, Middle School, is strongly anti-TayTay so I won’t have to listen to it anyway.

    14. 14.

      eclare

      Someone in the prior thread ( apologies, I can’t remember who) said roll call votes should start tomorrow on the aid packages around 1 or 1:30 EDT.

    15. 15.

      WaterGirl

      @Betty: Oh.  That’s sad.  Imagine how stressful it would be to be questioned for this particular trial.  And that’s without having the press there, reporting on you, and quite possibly blowing up your life.

      I am happy to see some people calling out the press for being so fucking irresponsible.  Angry Staffer for one.

      The Mark Summer guy who I never heard of before his awesome live blogging of the first day of the NY trial, is back again today. Not live blogging, but with a great summary of yesterday.

      Today Tyler McBrian is doing a stellar job of live blogging on twitter.  He is apparently with Lawfare, as managing editor, but I had never heard his name before this week.

    20. 20.

      mrmoshpotato

      Just into Michigan, en route to Ann Arbor to see my brother’s family for the weekend and go to the Spring football game.

    21. 21.

      eclare

      @Betty:

      I don’t blame them one bit.  It’s like being on a jury in a mob boss trial.  Maybe worse with all of the press attention and so many in the cult.

