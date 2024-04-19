Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

After dobbs, women are no longer free.

A lot of Dems talk about what the media tells them to talk about. Not helpful.

“Look, it’s not against the rules anywhere, but a black woman with power was dating and there has to be something wrong with that.”

I’m sure you banged some questionable people yourself. We’re allowed to grow past that.

You’re just a puppy masquerading as an old coot.

Whatever happens next week, the fight doesn’t end.

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

Fight them, without becoming them!

Fuck the extremist election deniers. What’s money for if not for keeping them out of office?

Democrats have delivered the Square Deal, the New Deal, the Fair Deal, and now… the Big Joe Biden Deal.

We’re not going back!

Republicans: The threats are dire, but my tickets are non-refundable!

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

‘Museums aren’t America’s attic for its racist shit.’

FFS people, this was a good thing. take the win.

Compromise? There is no middle ground between a firefighter and an arsonist.

Republicans would impeach Biden if he bit into a whole Kit Kat rather than breaking the sections apart.

There is one struggling party in US right now, and it’s not the Democrats.

Trump’s legal defense is going to be a dumpster fire inside a clown car on a derailing train.

In my day, never was longer.

Optimism opens the door to great things.

Fani Willis claps back at Trump chihuahua, Jim Jordan.

A consequence of cucumbers

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Workers Of The World, Unite!

Workers Of The World, Unite!

by | 14 Comments

This post is in: 

Very good news:

Volkswagen workers in Chattanooga, Tenn., passed a historic vote to join the United Auto Workers, the union said Friday, becoming the first Southern auto factory to approve a union with an election since the 1940s.

Workers Of The World, Unite!

The union’s unofficial vote count, which still must be confirmed by federal labor officials conducting the ballot, showed 73 percent of workers had voted yes by 10 pm E.T. on Friday night. It will take a simple majority for the vote to pass.

Republicans know what a big deal this is. On Tuesday, the day before voting at the Chattanooga plant began, six GOP governors put out a statement that was, frankly, an cry for help:

“We the governors of Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas are highly concerned about the unionization campaign driven by misinformation and scare tactics that the UAW has brought into our states. As governors, we have a responsibility to our constituents to speak up when we see special interests looking to come into our state and threaten our jobs and the values we live by.

As Jamelle Bouie pointed out in his column today, those “values” boil down to making damn sure a tiny sliver of wealthy and powerful people at the top of the Southern social hierarchy get to preserve the position they’ve held since the 17th century:

The history of Southern political economy is to a great extent a history of the unbreakable addiction of Southern political and economic elites to no-wage and low-wage labor. Before the Civil War, of course, this meant slavery. And where the peculiar institution was most lucrative, an ideology grew from the soil of the cotton and rice fields and sugar plantations, one that elevated human bondage as the only solid foundation of a stable society.

As Bouie writes, the end of slavery turned Southern elites’ efforts into creating the economy of slavery by other means.

Southern elites fashioned cultural traditionalism, anti-New Dealism and free market ideology into a new mantra of “free enterprise.” It was meant to stand athwart a supposed movement “away from individual responsibility, states’ rights and local and community self-government,” in the words of the Southern States Industrial Council, a business group organized in opposition to Roosevelt’s vision for the country.

There’s a whole history to the term “free enterprise,” and if my day job ever relaxes its talons I may try to gloss that tale here, but for now the point is simply that a mythologized picture of the individual as hero breaking through the constraints of society–that “Southern man” who doesn’t need Neil Young around anymore–was a vital part of the identity politics used to crush any collective action that might threaten the heirs to the slave economy.

Now workers in Tennessee have voted by almost three to one to pursue exactly that kind of collective power. No wonder those governors were terrified of what was about to happen.

As Bouie said in his conclusion, one victory in one plant isn’t enough to say that fundamental change is already visible. But to channel my inner Churchill, while this victory isn’t the beginning of the end, we can look upon it as the end of the beginning.

Take this as a damn good note with which to begin the weekend–and a thread as open as the tailgates in Chattanooga on the UTC Mocs home dates.

Image: Ramon Casas, Ramon Casas and Pere Romeu in an Automobile1901

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Dan B
  • eclare
  • Edmund dantes
  • Jackie
  • Librarian
  • Mike in NC
  • NaijaGal
  • NotMax
  • piratedan
  • scav
  • Steve in the ATL
  • Tom Levenson
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    14Comments

    4. 4.

      piratedan

      these are the kind of victories that give hope to others.  Post Dobbs, victories in Kansas and Ohio point the way, victories like this one in organizing labor means that while the playing field may be tilted, it can be overcome.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Dan B

      My father was transferred to a factory in small town Arkansas.  It was Freedom to work and Jim Crow.  Blacks were never seen on Main Street.  The white schools were new.  The black school was uninsulate corrugated sheet metal.  My father quit his job to get us kids out of the south.  This unionization is a beam of sunlight on a part of the world I will never see again.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Tom Levenson

      A shorter way of making the point I had in mind at the end of this post:

      One victory in one plant doesn’t mean the world has changed. It does show that it can change.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Librarian

      Now watch TN try to stop it in some way, like passing laws against unions. I wouldn’t put anything past them.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Steve in the ATL

      @Tom Levenson: true, but you may recall that when the UAW first made a run at this plant a few years ago, the union was rejected overwhelmingly.  And that was with VW leadership telling them to vote for it!

      I have negotiated several contracts in Chattanooga and, like everywhere these days, a shocking number of the union leaders are trumpists.

      But this is at least a bit of good news!

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.