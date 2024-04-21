I am reminded of what we used to chant when marching or picketing: “People, united, will never be defeated.” The Democratic party is united (mostly) and the Republican party is not. Case in point.

I think I’m a fairly patient person, mostly, but Biden has me beat by a mile.

If this dithering and lack of Ukraine funding was maddening for all of us, it was surely worse for President Biden, but Biden and the rest of our leadership must have been endlessly planning, pushing and pulling to get us to this point. Biden, Jeffries, Schumer and more.

You can’t tell me that Republicans came up with the rules to vote on and the method to get there without a filibuster and sabotage being possible. Democrat leaders were thinking and strategizing and planning, and brought along Republicans as they could.

I imagine it was breaking Biden’s heart to leave President Zelenskyy and Ukraine hanging. Things take as long as they take, sometimes, and this took too damn long, but Biden hung in there, working to move things in the right direction. While the middle east was exploding.

“A western official told the FT on Friday that a significant portion of the weaponry was stored just across the Ukrainian border in…Poland, suggesting it could be rushed to Kyiv in short order.” https://t.co/oJpjursYCM — Laura Rozen (@lrozen) April 21, 2024

Planning and preparing for the moment there would be a breakthrough. A good portion of weaponry stored just across the border in Poland. That takes faith and good planning, and a willingness to see a possible positive outcome.

Zelensky: “Democracy and freedom will always have global significance and will never fail as long as America helps to protect it.” pic.twitter.com/1Ut4R6DGWf — Frida Ghitis (@FridaGhitis) April 21, 2024

Proud to be a Democrat. Open thread.