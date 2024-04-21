Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I'll Take Someone With Faith and a Plan, Any Day of the Week

I’ll Take Someone With Faith and a Plan, Any Day of the Week

by | 57 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

I am reminded of what we used to chant when marching or picketing: “People, united, will never be defeated.”  The Democratic party is united (mostly) and the Republican party is not.  Case in point.

I think I’m a fairly patient person, mostly, but Biden has me beat by a mile.

If this dithering  and lack of Ukraine funding was maddening for all of us, it was surely worse for President Biden, but Biden and the rest of our leadership must have been endlessly planning, pushing and pulling to get us to this point.  Biden, Jeffries, Schumer and more.

You can’t tell me that Republicans came up with the rules to vote on and the method to get there without a filibuster and sabotage being possible.  Democrat leaders were thinking and strategizing and planning, and brought along Republicans as they could.

I imagine it was breaking Biden’s heart to leave President Zelenskyy and Ukraine hanging.  Things take as long as they take, sometimes, and this took too damn long, but Biden hung in there, working to move things in the right direction.  While the middle east was exploding.

Planning and preparing for the moment there would be a breakthrough.  A good portion of weaponry stored just across the border in Poland.  That takes faith and good planning, and a willingness to see a possible positive outcome.

Proud to be a Democrat.  Open thread.

 

 

    5. 5.

      H.E.Wolf

      Faith and planning and patience and collaboration… and preparation to act quickly and effectively, when the moment arrives.

      We’re seeing that from the Democrats on the national stage, and here at the grassroots with our fundraising and other activities for GOTV groups.

      It works.

    9. 9.

      Martin

      I admire Zelenskyy for resisting the urge to book a flight to DC for his best sniper to solve the problem.

    12. 12.

      WaterGirl

      I think that photo up top might be the best photo I have ever seen of Marge.  She looks kind of happy instead of hateful.  Possibly because she is wearing the headless headdress of her people?

    13. 13.

      Omnes Omnibus

      No matter how well you plan and prepare for something, no matter how many times you rehearse possible scenarios, once you start to actually do it, you have to hope that what you have done is enough.  You have to hope that nothing goes wrong that you can’t fix.  Hope is built into every strategy.

    16. 16.

      WeimarGerman

      Am I missing something, or doesn’t this have to pass the Senate before it’s completed?

      If so, wont Rand Paul, Tommy T and others just block it?

    23. 23.

      frosty

      You can count on the NY Post for a good headline. Looks like they’ll toss their ideology for one. Everyone’s all time favorite, though:

      Headless Body In Topless Bar
      (Doo Dah Doo Dah)

    24. 24.

      Another Scott

      Jake Sherman
      @JakeSherman
      3h

      The House Republican Conference is spending the days after passing the foreign aid package in open war with each other on social media.

      [ Wonka ] stop. don’t. [ / Wonka ]

      (via Fritschner)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    26. 26.

      gene108

      @WaterGirl:

      That wasn’t a typo, that was autocorrect. :-)

      There are no longer any typos*, it’s always autocorrect.

      *Unless you’re submitting info in Excel, which doesn’t have autocorrect. Numbers all look the same after awhile…

    32. 32.

      oldgold

      Dunning and Kruger called the top level of overconfidence in combination with utter incompetence the Peak of Mount Stupid.

      There can be no question that atop this Peak now stands Marjorie Taylor Greene.

    34. 34.

      gene108

      @Another Scott:

      I doubt Republican infighting will have as much of an effect come November, as I think it should. They’ve gerrymandered themselves into enough safe Republican seats to never lose control of the House for long.

    36. 36.

      lowtechcyclist

      @WaterGirl:

      Pretty sure this crew could raise the money for their plane tickets in 15 minutes or less.

      As long as they renounced their US citizenship so they couldn’t come back.

    37. 37.

      Jay C

      @WaterGirl:

      This. I’m guessing Chuck Schumer (who is turning out to be a much better Dem Leader than I would have expected) has been “in the loop” with the Biden Admin to make sure that the chances of  unpleasant surprises in the Senate are minimized…

    41. 41.

      Another Scott

      @WeimarGerman: The way the House action was structured, it’s an amendment to the Senate supplemental bill.  So it can’t be filibustered the same way a new bill could be (because the Senate has already gone through the “motion to proceed” stuff on this bill).

      See Fritschner on Twitter/nitter/etc for more.

      Note what was in TheHill.com recently:

      While [Sen. Ron] Johnson said there is a great deal of “sympathy” for both Ukrainians defending their country against Russia’s invasion and Israel’s right to defend itself, he expressed concern about not being able to debate the aid in the Senate.

      “We’re not going to get a chance to debate that, we’re not going to be able to get a chance to debate the humanitarian aid that’s going to flow to Hamas,” Johnson said.

      There’s only so much gravel they can throw in the gears on this. It’s going to happen soon.

      Some are saying it will be approved by the Senate on Tuesday. Some are saying “mid-week”. It almost certainly will be in the next few days.

      Slava Ukraini!!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    42. 42.

      lowtechcyclist

      @smith:

      It’s been configured as an amendment to the bill that the Senate already passed. There will have to be a vote, but no filibuster is allowed.

      OK, this is the part I don’t understand. I understood that the original Senate bill was all set to pass, but once Donny Dimwit told them he was against it, the Rethugs didn’t give it enough votes for cloture, so it didn’t pass.

    49. 49.

      JoyceH

      When the Ukraine aid passed the House, I suddenly remembered that moment shortly after the Russian invasion, the first indication we’d received that there was one world leader who’d come from the entertainment industry who was going to be able to rise to the occasion – Zelenskyy’s response to the US offering him and his family transportation and safe haven, “I don’t need a ride, I need ammunition.”

    57. 57.

      JoyceH

      @WaterGirl: Speaking of the National Enquirer – something I’ve been wondering about. The trial is going to get into the catch and kill scheme to bury negative stories about Trump. Will they also get into the completely bogus negative stories about Trump rivals that they ran? I remember one alleging that Hillary had some terminal condition, with a doctored cover photo that made her look about a hundred. If those stories were discussed and coordinated with Trump or the Trump campaign, wouldn’t that be a campaign contribution in kind and illegal?

