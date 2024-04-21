Medium Cool is a weekly series related to popular culture, mostly film, TV, and books, with some music and games thrown in. We hope it’s a welcome break from the anger, hate, and idiocy we see almost daily from the other side in the political sphere. Arguments welcomed, opinions respected, fools un-suffered. We’re here every Sunday at 7 pm.

Let’s talk about music.

Music that gets you fired up. Music that gets you through. Protest music that inspires you. Music that helps you heal. Music that makes the rest of the world disappear. Music that reminds you of another time. Music that’s a balm for your soul. Music that helps you connect with other people. Music that helps remind you of who you are, who you used to be, who you want to be.

Or is music just music? And you like a piece or you don’t.

What’s your relationship with music?