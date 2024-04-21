Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Medium Cool is a weekly series related to popular culture, mostly film, TV, and books, with some music and games thrown in.  We hope it’s a welcome break from the anger, hate, and idiocy we see almost daily from the other side in the political sphere.

Arguments welcomed, opinions respected, fools un-suffered.  We’re here every Sunday at 7 pm.

Let’s talk about music.

Music that gets you fired up.  Music that gets you through.  Protest music that inspires you.  Music that helps you heal.  Music that makes the rest of the world disappear.  Music that reminds you of another time.  Music that’s a balm for your soul.  Music that helps you connect with other people. Music that helps remind you of who you are, who you used to be, who you want to be.

Or is music just music?  And you like a piece or you don’t.

What’s your relationship with music?

 

    1. 1.

      BigJimSlade

      I just got up off the couch from listening to some Schnittke – the first concerto gross and first cello concerto. Some pretty amazing work. To me this music that… makes me think the best classical music is the pinnacle of art. I never would’ve thought that when I was younger, and there are many types of art and music that still represent fantastic pinnacles of human achievement, but this impresses me the most.

    2. 2.

      SiubhanDuinne

      When my mother was dying, in 1975, I listened constantly to Dvořák’s “American” Quartet. Its combination of  introspection, earthiness, and exuberance helped get me through a very bad week.

      Don’t know why. I don’t think I chose it. But I love the piece, and while it reminds me of that time nearly half a century ago, it still lifts my spirit.

    3. 3.

      azelie

      Music that comforted me as a recent widow: Nancy Griffith, “Other Voices, Other Rooms” especially “Across the Great Divide.”  My late husband and I were both fans of Americana and he introduced me to Nanci Griffith’s music.

      Music that helped me feel energy again: Neko Case, “Fox Confessor Brings the Flood” and PJ Harvey, ” Rid of Me” and “Stories from the City, Stories from the Sea”

    4. 4.

      Phylllis

      I have Sirius & keep it on either 60’s Gold or the 70’s channel. I particularly enjoy having the 60’s channel on with my husband in the car. He can usually ‘name that tune’ in two-three bars.

    5. 5.

      Mr. Prosser

      When I want to be up and running it’s jazz/blues. The best I can recommend as samples are the sessions with Jimmy Smith on organ, Kenny Burrell on guitar and Stanley Turrentine on tenor sax. Marvelous, been listening to them since the late 60s and they never get old. Try Midnight Special and Back to the Chicken Shack.

    7. 7.

      frosty

      My relationship with music is that I wish I could play it better. Do I have to goof a chord, a lyric, or a solo EVERY time I do an Open Mic?

      I read that amateurs practice until they get it right, pros practice until they can’t get it wrong … I’m not gonna live that long! I also read play it slow until it’s right, then speed it up. I’m still playing it slow!

      But I’m having fun, and as my friend and occasional singer said “Music is ephemeral.”

      Back to the topic for the rest of you!

    8. 8.

      Prescott Cactus

      Quadrophenia, by the Who and written by Pete Townsend.

      The double album “rock opera” that followed their successful hit “Tommy”.  It’s got a story that’s not to hard to follow and ebbs / flows between ballads and hard rock. It’s my go to. No good for shower karaoke as it’s almost 2 hours.

      Corduroy, by Pearl Jam is a close second as far as music that “moves me” … Raises the heart rate and gets the synapses firing hot and bright.

    9. 9.

      BSR

      De-lurking as I missed the lurker thread last week…

      I take long (3-week) bike rides during summer when I’m off work (public school). I have a playlist of 3K+ songs that are mostly 60s-70s classic rock/some blues/old-school rap & lots of 80s that is my riding playlist.

      But when I’m working and I want to get things done, I have a playlist called “work” that is Mozart’s Requiem, several Bach works (Magnificat, Goldberg Variations, Cello Suites), some Handel, and it veers into very different with Rimsky-Korsakov, Prokofiev & Philip Glass. Always gets me through the day!

    11. 11.

      Xavier

      If I had to choose between no food or no music, I’d try to negotiate for bread and water. If an asteroid wiped out life on earth, I think the biggest loss to the universe would be our music.

    13. 13.

      BSR

      @WaterGirl:

      It’s not too hard when I see there have only been 7-8 comments instead of arriving after 200+ and don’t think I could really add to that. But thanks!

    15. 15.

      Alce _e_ardillo

      I’m wildly eclectic in my musical tastes, but the music that can most reliably put me in a trance that I won’t want to come out from is Mozart piano concertos. Next might be Allman Brothers Band Live at Fillmore East, and Eat a Peach. Duane Allman and Dickie Betts, before Allman died and Betts fried his brain cells with drugs and alcohol, were incomparable….

    17. 17.

      Juju

      @SiubhanDuinne: Dvořák’s New World Symphony, especially the 2nd Mvt (Cor Anglais Solo) makes me tear up. It was played at my father’s funeral as well as the Naval Hymn, which also makes me teary eyed. I can’t watch “ The Perfect Storm” all the way through to the end because they play the Naval Hymn in that movie.

    18. 18.

      p.a.

      Saw Michael Doucet & Beausoleil last night.  Love cajun & zydeco music.  Graham Parker solo 4/10, my favorite R&R guy.  Small venues, reasonable bedtimes 😂.

    19. 19.

      PaulB

      My comfort music is the Simple Gifts CD, arrangements of Shaker melodies by William Coulter and Barry Phillips. Guitar, cello, flute, violin, and a couple of other instruments. Listening to these lovely melodies is the audio equivalent of soaking your cares away in a warm tub. Here is a link to a YouTube playlist.

    20. 20.

      zhena gogolia

      My “pep aria” is La mamma morta from Andrea Chenier in Renata Scotto’s performance. (You may know it from Tom Hanks in Philadelphia, but that’s Maria Callas.) It always makes me burst into tears and feel better afterwards. Takes a while to get going, but stick with it to the end!

    21. 21.

      Peke Daddy

      @Prescott Cactus: Agree with you about Quadrophenia, a hero’s journey ending on a note of hopeful redemption fortifies me. For quiet compilation, Bach’s “Jesus, Heart of Man’s Desire” and “Sheep May Safely Graze” hits the spot. For get up and go, Townshend’s work does it, along with Beethoven’s Ninth and rousing movie soundtracks. Magnificent Seven and Star Trek 1-6 right now. On a Mozart binge right now.

    23. 23.

      Tehanu

      Ursula K. LeGuin said that music is the art that is made with time.

      Music that’s meant the most to me:

      • “In Memory of Elizabeth Reed”
      • Wagner’s Ring – especially the first half of “Die Walkure”
      • The Chichester Psalms
      • “Riders on the Storm” and “L.A. Woman”
      • The B Minor Mass
      • “Baker Street”
      • “Any Day Now”
    24. 24.

      Math Guy

      Pat Metheny got me through grad school. Put on a few albums for background music, then immersed myself in math for a few hours: almost all of my dissertation results were obtained that way.

    25. 25.

      Craig

      Got back from Vancouver on Friday. Went to BeatStreet records before the airport. Great store. Never knew about The Gil Evans Orchestra plays Jimi Hendrix. Mainly kind of cheesy late 60s smooth jazz, but the version of 1983 is incredible. Also picked up a bootleg of Ornette Coleman live at some hall in NYC. Side 2 is called The Ark and it is smoking hot. Otherwise listening to old Black Flag records because there are few things more intense than Black Flag.

    26. 26.

      West of the Rockies

      Is it okay if I say that if I never hear Piano Man or Uptown Girl again, that would be fine?

    30. 30.

      glc

      I attended one of Dylan’s first concerts in Spring 1963, and one of Leonard Cohen’s last, at Madison Square Garden, and they were both memorable. In Dylan’s case I didn’t know who he was, and just showed up to usher. He talked quite a bit, introducing the songs.

      As for Leonard Cohen, the physical vigor of that very long concert was in itself remarkable. He remarked at one point, “We may not pass this way again, and we’ll give it all we’ve got!”

      At this point, between the two, I’d say I’m more on the Leonard Cohen side of things. Then there’s Glenn Gould, who perhaps was even more like Leonard Cohen in some ways than Leonard Cohen was.

    32. 32.

      Jack Canuck

      Been on a bit of a classical binge with concerts lately – Mozart and Beethoven plus some others. Bach is my classical comfort music, especially when it’s Glenn Gould on piano. For daily life, I’ve just acquired a fairly new Sony (digital) walkman that, with a suitable SD card, can fit my entire ripped collection of ~1000 CDs with ample room to spare – loving having everything with me to choose from! The latest addition to the collection is three remastered CDs by These Immortal Souls (an offshoot from Nick Cave/the Birthday Party, centred on guitarist Rowland S. Howard).

      On the other hand, I spend a lot of my limited free time working on my own stuff, and I’m currently looking for other musicians to collaborate with, whether that’s in a full-blown band or something more limited. My Soundcloud page is linked in my nym (I think); here’s the most recent song I put up there.

    33. 33.

      Prescott Cactus

      @Peke Daddy:

      Classical doesn’t move me in a … classical sense. It un-moves me, relaxes and is great for de-stressing. I enjoy it, but don’t partake enough.

      Field of Dreams is my fav movie soundtrack. Ups, downs and playful, so to speak.

    34. 34.

      Laura

      I feel like I always have some melody running in my head. I try to expand my listening but seem to always end up back with favorites – classic rock, music from the 60s and 70s. I think I listen to something by Steely Dan (or Donald Fagan) everyday. Been listening to a lot of yacht rock and learning of some new groups that have that sound. And yes – Baker Street is fabulous!

    36. 36.

      NotMax

      @Prescott Cactus

      Speaking of soundtracks, while recently looking up something I came across a movie music credit from so early in his career he is credited on film as Johnny Williams.
      ;)

    38. 38.

      Brachiator

      There was a 1981 Japanese film about a 19th century social protest movement marked by partying and songs.

      Ee ja nai ka was a complex of carnivalesque religious celebrations and communal activities, often understood as social/political protests, which occurred in many parts of Japan in 1867–1868.

      “Ee ja nai ka” is translated as “Why not?” But it might be more accurately translated as “Fuck it!”

      I love all kinds of music, but this topic brings to mind the long tradition of protest music I love, from Woody Guthrie to Bob Dylan, to the wonderful music of the anti-war era to Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On?”

      But one song that resonates with its ferocity and anger is Les McCann and Eddie Harris playing “Compared to What?”

      This song reminds me of how much I hate what Trump and his MAGA idiots have done to this country.

