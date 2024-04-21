Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Night Open Thread: The Media Horserace Touts Are *Very* Unhappy. Good.

It’s actually a whinge post by his partner Mike Allen, with bylines by three other Axios ‘reporters’ — “How Biden, Trump favor safe spaces”:

Why it matters: Call it the safe-space election. Biden is more likely to talk to mainstream outlets, and Trump to echo chambers. But both pop up for questioning with sycophants, supporters and sympathetic journalists.

The big picture: It wasn’t always so. Biden and Trump not long ago loved mixing it up with more serious reporters. But whether it’s age or bitterness about coverage, they’re hiding in their own witness protection program…

Case in point: This is the first time in 60+ years that the sitting president has stiffed the newsroom of The New York Times for a formal interview. (The White House regularly engages with the paper behind the scenes.)…

Reality check: New York Times readers aren’t the voters who’ll decide the election…


Journalists act like the Times and the Post have some divine right to interviews with the president no matter how they treat him in coverage, and when he objects, its grounds for more of the coverage driving him away from them.

[image or embed]

— The Fig Economy (@figgityfigs.bsky.social) Apr 21, 2024 at 7:36 AM

This isn’t to say that presidents shouldn’t get challenging coverage. What the Times and Post have been doing, abdicating their roles as papers of record, is different than that, even as it intersects so that they can squint and say it’s what they’re doing.

— The Fig Economy (@figgityfigs.bsky.social) Apr 21, 2024 at 7:37 AM

This honestly feels sort of like incel stuff. “We are entitled to you and if you do not recognize and accede to that entitlement then I guess we will have to neg you.”

— The Fig Economy (@figgityfigs.bsky.social) Apr 21, 2024 at 8:47 AM

Well, VandeHei finds space for the truly significant details of Trump’s courtroom antics…

  • Another Scott
  • Chet Murthy
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • ewrunning
  • geg6
  • Gin & Tonic
  • HumboldtBlue
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Martin
  • piratedan
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Scout211
  • Shalimar
  • zhena gogolia

    20Comments

    1. 1.

      Another Scott

      That verdverm tweet is [ chef’s kiss ].  It really is perfect.

      Thanks, AL, for all you do.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Martin

      I saw CNN fact checking a Biden speech, saying he misrepresented some stuff. They don’t do that for Trump because Trump lies non-stop and there’s no way to cover it. So, CNN, not knowing any other way of operating, casts Biden as the liar and by omission Trump the one that tells the truth.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      lowtechcyclist

      I remember how angry Nixon was at the Washington Post for running all those Watergate stories.

      And Biden won’t sit down for an interview with the FTFNYT after they do a zillion stories about him being old.

      Both sides! //

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Shalimar

      I am guessing the other big thing Trump and Biden have in common is that the NY Times, Washington Post, and Wall Street Journal coverage of both of them is equally mostly negative.  I would do an actual study of articles but I refuse to give any of those 3 publications my subscription money.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Scout211

      @Another Scott: You beat me to it!  I was about to post the same thing.  But let me just highlight that tweet.

      The problem is that you no longer ask good questions. The press has become a never-ending quest for click bait & rage bait because the internet broke your business model and you have no clue how to deal with it. You’ve optimized incorrectly

      AL, what a nice collection of whiny tweets from whiny reporters.  Do they really think that essentially calling Biden a coward would make him want to be interviewed by them!?

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Gin & Tonic

      Biden and Trump not long ago loved mixing it up with more serious reporters

      Somebody remind me when Trump sat for even a semi-adversarial interview with a “serious” reporter. Was it in this century?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Scout211

      @Gin & Tonic: Somebody remind me when Trump sat for even a semi-adversarial interview with a “serious” reporter. Was it in this century?

      I remember there was “blood coming out of her whatever.”

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Shalimar

      @Martin: I don’t watch CNN so I have no idea how much they use him anymore or what he is reporting on, but they did hire the excellent Daniel Dale half a dozen years ago because he was so good at fact-checking Trump’s word salad.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      lowtechcyclist

      And look how the FTFNYT and the WaPo have covered the economy under Biden.  The bottom 50% are doing way better than they have in eons, manufacturing jobs have come back bigly, you’d better book that vacation the year before you’re going because places are filling up that early, and all they talk about is inflation.

      They had plenty of time for Decaying Rust Belt stories back when, but now that it’s booming, they take no notice of it.

      And they think that they’re entitled to the time of day from this Administration, as if it’s some God-given right that they be the inner circle around the king, even as they fart in his direction. Fuckem.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      piratedan

      yeah, the idea that Biden needs to sit down with WaPo and NYT because… when they do such a stellar job of reporting his failures, or rather his perceived failures rather than talk about his policy those passed and that still on the table and the repercussions of that policy seems just a tad disingenuous.  If Dark Brandon sat down for a chat with them, they’d likely ignore 85% of what he shared with him and instead drop back to their tell tale vibes and age impressions.

      You want good faith, you gotta give some in return.  All he’s doing is making a call on past behavior and they’ve got a long history of publishing all sorts of shit sans context and JB is nothing but a guy who is is fully aware of context.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      zhena gogolia

      @Shalimar: I can assure you that the NYT never has a positive HEADLINE about Biden, even if the story ends up being mostly positive. He’s always “struggling,” “trying,” “hitting roadblocks,” etc., while Big Daddy Trump is always boldly doin stuff. The emphasis in the Business section is on how Norwegian towns are suffering because Biden’s energy policy has moved the clean-energy industry to the USA. Today the screaming headline on the Opinion section was (advertising Kristof): GAZA IS BIDEN’S WAR NOW

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Shalimar

      Also, speaking solely about the New York Times, when was the last time they weren’t relentlessly negative covering completely irrelevant bullshit about a Democratic presidential candidate?  I can’t think of any particularly stupid stories about Mondale, but he didn’t really need any help self-imploding.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      HumboldtBlue

      I enjoyed wandering through those various threads today. Just clueless navel-gazing whining. It’s the arrogance of it all, as if these people have been anointed by some cosmic force to be the keepers of record, and now that they’re being treated in a manner more befitting the quality, or lack thereof, of their political coverage, they whine like a hit dog.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      ewrunning

      Who are these “more serious reporters” of which they speak? They’re a bunch of insufferable jerks. Also, let’s hear about all the lengthy interviews with “more serious reporters” done by W, Bush pere, and Reagan. They’re full of it.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Shalimar

      @ewrunning: It’s disappointing to see Jane Mayer, probably the best long-form investigative journalist currently working, complaining about how both sides are equally bad.  Of course, she somehow can’t find any significant scandals to investigate the last 3+ years that I can remember, so maybe she’s hoping that getting Trump back will be good for her career.

      Reply

