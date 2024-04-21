It’s actually a whinge post by his partner Mike Allen, with bylines by three other Axios ‘reporters’ — “How Biden, Trump favor safe spaces”:

… Why it matters: Call it the safe-space election. Biden is more likely to talk to mainstream outlets, and Trump to echo chambers. But both pop up for questioning with sycophants, supporters and sympathetic journalists. The big picture: It wasn’t always so. Biden and Trump not long ago loved mixing it up with more serious reporters. But whether it’s age or bitterness about coverage, they’re hiding in their own witness protection program… Case in point: This is the first time in 60+ years that the sitting president has stiffed the newsroom of The New York Times for a formal interview. (The White House regularly engages with the paper behind the scenes.)… Reality check: New York Times readers aren’t the voters who’ll decide the election…

It’s you, Jim. You’re the problem. It’s YOU. We know you love your traditional journalism narrative bullshit but many of us are over it. Biden will gain nothing from talking with you. The fact that you think Biden & Trump are the same in any way says everything. — Rachel Vindman 🌻 (@natsechobbyist) April 21, 2024

Nixon is when Joe Biden gives lots of interviews to a wide range of people but not me or my friends https://t.co/EifbZqdHbl — The okayest poster there is (@ok_post_guy) April 21, 2024

Biden knows where to find the voters he needs. Podcasts attract a younger audience than legacy media. Besides the publications mentioned barely mention Biden’s accomplishments and try and normalize trump. Why on earth would he give them an opportunity to do more of that. — Kevin (@TheBondGuy2) April 20, 2024





The problem is that you no longer ask good questions. The press has become a never-ending quest for click bait & rage bait because the internet broke your business model and you have no clue how to deal with it. You’ve optimized incorrectly — verdverm (@verdverm) April 20, 2024

Journalists act like the Times and the Post have some divine right to interviews with the president no matter how they treat him in coverage, and when he objects, its grounds for more of the coverage driving him away from them. [image or embed] — The Fig Economy (@figgityfigs.bsky.social) Apr 21, 2024 at 7:36 AM

This isn’t to say that presidents shouldn’t get challenging coverage. What the Times and Post have been doing, abdicating their roles as papers of record, is different than that, even as it intersects so that they can squint and say it’s what they’re doing. — The Fig Economy (@figgityfigs.bsky.social) Apr 21, 2024 at 7:37 AM

This honestly feels sort of like incel stuff. “We are entitled to you and if you do not recognize and accede to that entitlement then I guess we will have to neg you.” — The Fig Economy (@figgityfigs.bsky.social) Apr 21, 2024 at 8:47 AM

My understanding is that Jane Mayer is good friends with Susan Glasser and Both Sides Baker.

That is what is clouding her judgment.

(also, WSJ is Murdoch owned, WaPo's new publisher is a former Murdoch henchman and we all know how horrible the NYT's political reporting is) — Art Martin (@gartmartin9) April 21, 2024

There's no Maggie Haberman because Biden isn't a bottomless hole of human need so thoroughly terrified of being alone with his thoughts that he'll dump his entire twisted subconscious to any reporter who'll nod, transcribe and save the most incriminating stuff for a book. pic.twitter.com/9htLda7xcj — zeddy (@Zeddary) April 21, 2024

The Biden era offered up the chance to go back. With big stories hopeful and tragic and complex happening far from Twitter and DC. Instead you kept the millionaire stenographers, infotainers and talking heads whose only prism is DC gossip and the endless horserace. — zeddy (@Zeddary) April 21, 2024

Imagine waking in the morning after the first week of Trump’s criminal trial And making this comment Imagine thinking you’re so important that it matters to the voters that Biden make the media happy. As if he could. — Seeking Justice (@combienDUtemps) April 20, 2024

Well, VandeHei finds space for the truly significant details of Trump’s courtroom antics…