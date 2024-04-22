On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
Albatrossity
This will be the last installment of the account of a trip to the Palouse in 2015; next week will probably be images from the quickening spring migration period. In May we are headed to Costa Rica (I’ve never been there, but I hear they have some nice birds), and I am greatly looking forward to it. So there will be those in the future as well. But for now, springtime birds from eastern WA are the menu today.
There was an image of the Black-headed Grosbeak (Pheucticus melanocephalus) in a previous installment, but I think these guys are pretty enough for a re-run. Interestingly, I have quite a few images of this species, but very few pictures (and no good ones) of our local congeneric, the Rose-breasted Grosbeak. I do have this amusing low-res video from my bird-banding days, where a grosbeak would seemingly rather chomp on the bander’s hand than fly away free… Bloodthirsty, they are! Click here for larger image.
Cedar Waxwings (Bombycilla cedrorum) are a favorite species for many, including me. I like this image because to accentuates the lemon-yellow tones in their coloration, and also really shows off the porcelain-smooth texture of their plumage. Click here for larger image.
Sparrows, of all species, can be tricky to ID, and the youngsters make that even trickier, since they all have very different plumage patterns than the adults. This juvenile Dark-eyed Junco (Junco hyemalis) was being fed by an adult, so that made the ID easier. But since this is a plumage I don’t see in Flyover Country, it would have probably been a puzzlement without that clue. Click here for larger image.
Song Sparrows (Melospiza melodia) have a couple dozen field-identifiable subspecies, and the western birds can look pretty different from those in the eastern USA. But much of the variation in plumage is clinal, with one plumage type blurring to another as a function of geography. This may be M. m. merrilli, but that subspecies has been dismissed by some authorities as merely a clinal form between two other more diverse versions. But at least I readily recognized it as a Song Sparrow, which has not been the case with some of the other subspecies I have run across! Click here for larger image.
We get Spotted Towhees (Pipilo maculatus) here in Flyover Country in the winter, but those probably come from the northern Plains states. There are a couple dozen identifiable subspecies of this bird as well, but many of those are small isolated populations in Mexico. Interestingly this is probably P. m. arcticus, which is the same subspecies as those that breed in the Dakotas and winter in my part of the country. Click here for larger image.
Another Western Tanager (Piranga ludoviciana) was featured in a previous installment of this series, but I included this one today since it has the fully red head of the adult male plumage, and wanted to contrast that with the bird in the next image. Click here for larger image.
This Western Tanager, with the yellowish tones and reduced red on the head, is a younger male, in its second summer on the planet. Like the other Piranga species, the young males can be identified by plumage, whereas second-summer females look pretty much like older females in all of these species. Click here for larger image.
This is a bird that is familiar to birders across North America, Central America, and the Caribbean. Indeed, there is a subspecies that breeds in the Galápagos Archipelago. Yellow Warbler (Setophaga petechia), and a male, based on the red streaking of the upper chest. Click here for larger image.
