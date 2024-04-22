Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

A Couple of Congressional Updates

by | 21 Comments

This post is in: 

First, MTG is too chickenshit to pull the trigger on getting rid of Pastor Johnson.  I think Josh Marshall has it right:

Majorie Greene was on social media all weekend going completely berserk on Johnson, threatening him, denouncing him, everything. And yet she still hasn’t pulled the plug on his Speakership, which she could do at any moment. Maybe this will all change tomorrow or the next day. But at the moment Johnson has totally stood her and her crew down. It was all talk basically.

One possible rejoinder is that she isn’t doing it because Johnson has a deal with Democrats to backstop his Speakership. So what’s the point of her calling the vote?

Maybe. But in her position making him retain the Speakership with Democratic votes is like making him drink from a poisoned chalice. So why not do it? The best answer is that Republicans are already facing a very challenging election in the House. A month of chaos looking for yet another Speaker only makes that worse. And none of her colleagues really want that. She probably doesn’t even want it. I think we underestimate the degree to which last October’s spectacle was driven by the personal and impetuous actions of a single man: Matt Gaetz. Others joined once he did it. But it’s not clear to me that the others were ever going to pull to do it themselves.

On last week’s Josh Marshall podcast, he also made the point that Marge isn’t a suicide machine like Gaetz:  she wants to wield power, and being a spoiler at this particular moment is going to hurt her future in the House.

Let’s turn to Ronald Reagan’s party of the big tent in Colorado, specifically CO-4 where Boebert is trying to parachute in.  Dave Williams, the chair of the party, has filed a subpoena of one of Boebert’s opponents in CO-4 as part of a lawsuit to stop unaffiliated voters from voting in the primary, even though a 2016 ballot proposition allows them to.  Unaffiliated voters are 40% of voter registration statewide.   Williams is also a candidate for the now open seat in CO-5, which is basically Colorado Springs.  He is accused of using state party money to finance his congressional campaign.  Need I say he’s the MAGat in that race?

Polls show Boebert in a lead in the primary contest, but I would put little or no stock in them, since it is a safe Republican district that was never worth polling.  When I posted about Boebert’s endorsement from the state party, some Coloradans in the comments thought that the endorsement meant nothing, and the voters of CO-4 would reject Boebert.  What’s for sure is that the Republicans in CO-4 are in deep disarray and showing their natural desire to disenfranchise voters.

(Democrats are also fighting over the CO-4 seat, with the eligibility of the Democrat chosen to run in the special election being challenged by a voter who won’t say who’s backing him. )

  • Baud
  • cmorenc
  • Elizabelle
  • gvg
  • HumboldtBlue
  • Jeffro
  • JPL
  • Leto
  • Martin
  • matt
  • MazeDancer
  • p.a.
  • Poe Larity
  • rikyrah
  • TBone
  • trollhattan

    21Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      TRIANGLE, Virginia (AP) — President Joe Biden marked Earth Day by announcing $7 billion in federal grants for residential solar projects serving 900,000-plus households in low- and middle-income communities — while criticizing Republicans who want to gut his policies to address climate change.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Martin

      I’ve hear the rumors of Republicans threatening to quit now from more reliable sources. I don’t know if it’s true or not, but members of Congress believe it’s true and that’s all that matters because it threatens to kill the hostage that MTG doesn’t want killed.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      matt

      Republicans are folding on the issue as a group and don’t need someone like Cro-Marge barking about it. I’m sure they’ve let her know.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Leto

      In a more forthright media environment, it’d be “Republicans in Disarray!”, morning, noon, and night for at least the past 6 months. The Chaos Caucus would be presented as they are: the dysfunctional, do nothing, national threat that they are. But I guess that would be “liberal bias”, and would threaten important book deals, luncheons, and golf trips.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Jeffro

      I’m starting to see polling breakouts between “registered voters” and “likely voters” and of course the latter is more important…AND…is looking better every week for President Biden!  Good stuff!!

      Reply
    6. 6.

      JPL

      @Leto:  Imagine a situation where Lauren’s stature is rising and Marjorie’s is falling.   The MSM will not be able to ignore that fight.  It’s been a long, long time since we had a duel in the House.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      rikyrah

      @Baud:

      TRIANGLE, Virginia (AP) — President Joe Biden marked Earth Day by announcing $7 billion in federal grants for residential solar projects serving 900,000-plus households in low- and middle-income communities — while criticizing Republicans who want to gut his policies to address climate change.

       

      That’s my President. Always doing the work.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      gvg

      I think Marge doesn’t have the votes. Johnson will not automatically lose if she pulls the trigger, all it does is cause a vote. I know the margin is thin, but I don’t think it’s 1 vote yet. She needs 2or 3 others besides Democrats.

      And even if it is only 1, and she was, she could only win if all the democrats agreed. How would that look, Marge winning with only democrats votes..That could end her career as much as anything.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      HumboldtBlue

      Donald Trump has a long track record of getting volcanically angry—often allowing his rage to dictate political, legal, & policy decisions. His rage during the 1st week of his NY criminal trial was “maxed out, even for him,” 3 sources close to him tell Rolling Stone. He’s been fuming over everything from reports of his dozing off, to how the court sketch artist renders him, to late-night talk show hosts joking about his legal troubles.

      DJT has been especially bitter towards NYT reporter Maggie Haberman, who reported he was visibly nodding off while in court. Despite his dozing being widely reported by others, the former guy has laid much of the blame for that detail going viral at Haberman’s feet.

      But it’s not just Haberman inflaming DJT. He’s also asked people close to him if they agree the courtroom sketch artist is out to get him.

      “None of these sources know what the hell they’re talking about & clearly have no access to any type of factual information,” says DJT’s odious spox Steven Cheung. “These are the types of losers who will try to peddle fantasy as fact because they live miserable existences.”

      DJT has also been voraciously monitoring media & entertainment coverage of the trial. He seems especially upset w/ Jimmy Kimmel, whom Trump has long despised—to the point of trying to get his WH staff to pressure Disney, which owns ABC, to force Kimmel to stop making fun of him.

      He’s also savagely annoyed about the memes & social-media mockery rejected jurors had posted, which he was forced to engage w/ in court. Trump ranted to reporters outside the courtroom that “people are allowed to speak about me & I have a gag order, just to show you how much more unfair it is,” before calling the people who continue to talk about him “real scum.”

      To those who’ve known DJT a long time, or who used to work for him, it’s no surprise the gravity & process of this criminal trial would uniquely & severely grate on him. Stephanie Grisham, Trump’s former WH press secretary, commented on his complaints of the courtroom being cold, saying, “In his normal world, someone would have jumped up & run, not walked, to get the temperature perfect for him. This entire experience must be beyond uncomfortable for him—not just the fact that it dives into such personal details, but that he has absolutely no control for probably the 1st time since he was a young child.”

      Grisham adds that the past week reminded her “that not only in the WH, but every facet of his life—be it at Mar-a-Lago or Trump Tower or Bedminster—he has a group of people that cater to his every whim. At Mar-a-Lago, people literally stand & applaud him just for walking into the room. In court, he has to sit there quietly while some people talk about how much they don’t like him. I can’t imagine how hard it has been for him not to get up & storm out of the place like a 5-year-old.”

      HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Leto

      @JPL: Hmm, I’m sure they would each try to draw their guns… but… they should do the more time honored tradition of caning. Not sure if an official smack with a glove needs to be done, or just “I caught you unawares, so now I’m gonna cane ya” type approach… I’ll have to think about that.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      cmorenc

      Might the reason Trump is nodding off in court be related to whatever mood-stabilizing meds his docs are giving him to try to contain his volcanic temperament in court?  That, on top of Trump being a 77 yo man in physical and mental decline.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      MazeDancer

      Just read there is an encampment that has been set up next to Hillel at MIT. (And we send peaceful Passover thoughts to Tom Levenson)

      Now, Hillel has to move their seder.

      This is not 1970.

      When the strike was to stop an unjust war and racial hatred. A war that did not begin with a violent attack, except from Nixon, JFK, and Johnson.

      And these anti-Semites would have been the enemy then.

      And there is, certainly, no Sam Brown

      Reply
    16. 16.

      JPL

      @MazeDancer: Wonder how much republican money is flowing to keep it up.   Actually, that is a conspiracy theory that I could believe.  The movement is not helping Gazans.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      TBone

      @HumboldtBlue: For this very reason, I hope trial takes the full 6 weeks that Judge Merchan originally estimated.  In excruciating detail.  I’ve been waiting a long time to see him squirm and my patience during his suffering is endless.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      p.a.

      Just got an email from Angus King (first ever, & I don’t live in Maine), asking for an election donation that he’ll split with his good friend (his words) Jon Tester, for his Montana race which is rated “toss up”.

      I’ve seen organizations which tell me they’ll split the money, but I’m really thinking hard and do not remember a poll telling me before hand that’s what they’ll do.  Not saying never, but none spring to mind.

      Reply

