I found this very moving.

Today, I welcomed a bipartisan delegation of the United States Congress. I am grateful for this visit following a very powerful and critically important decision for us. The people of Ukraine were counting on this decision. We are glad that the United States remains with Ukraine,… pic.twitter.com/wCSbYIjqi9

Equally important: the passage of the $61B aid package AND the potential dedication of the $300B in seized Russian assets to help rebuild Ukraine from the war crimes committed by Putin.

This is a very good day for my friends in Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/3B0jJmdWZs

— Mark Hertling (@MarkHertling) April 20, 2024