President Zelenskyy Speaks to U.S. Congressional Delegation

President Zelenskyy Speaks to U.S. Congressional Delegation

23 Comments

This post is in: , ,

I found this very moving.

.

      WaterGirl

      @trollhattan: I believe, but I am not certain, that REPO is what is being referenced in the second part of the second tweet up top.

      I just have no idea if it’s really going somewhere.  It’s definitely getting more traction than some people thought it would.

      Betty

      So relieved to see this is finally getting done. President Zelenskyy has been so gracious in acknowledging the support after enduring the much too long wait.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      @Betty: Zelenskyy certainly knows how to be diplomatic – much more so than the man who tried to use the power of the Presidency to extort him into starting a bogus investigation into Joe Biden.

      He knows how to be diplomatic. But I’m confident he knows damn well who are his friends and who are his enemies, and who can be trusted farther than he can throw them.

      Baud

      April 20, 2024, 11:15 AM EDT
      By Anna Schecter, Natasha Lebedeva and Matt Bradley

      The House passed a foreign aid package Saturday as well as what’s called the REPO Act, which would allow the Biden administration to confiscate billions of dollars’ worth of Russian assets sitting in U.S. banks and transfer them to Ukraine for reconstruction.

      Baud

      @TBone:

      The administration lost below and requested Supreme Court review. I’m not telling you to be hopeful, but it’s a good thing that they agreed to decide it.

      Another Scott

      Another bit of good news today:

      Phys.org:

      For the first time since November, NASA’s Voyager 1 spacecraft is returning usable data about the health and status of its onboard engineering systems. The next step is to enable the spacecraft to begin returning science data again. The probe and its twin, Voyager 2, are the only spacecraft to ever fly in interstellar space (the space between stars).

      Voyager 1 stopped sending readable science and engineering data back to Earth on Nov. 14, 2023, even though mission controllers could tell the spacecraft was still receiving their commands and otherwise operating normally. In March, the Voyager engineering team at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California confirmed that the issue was tied to one of the spacecraft’s three onboard computers, called the flight data subsystem (FDS). The FDS is responsible for packaging the science and engineering data before it’s sent to Earth.

      The team discovered that a single chip responsible for storing a portion of the FDS memory—including some of the FDS computer’s software code—isn’t working. The loss of that code rendered the science and engineering data unusable. Unable to repair the chip, the team decided to place the affected code elsewhere in the FDS memory. But no single location is large enough to hold the section of code in its entirety.

      […]

      The team started by singling out the code responsible for packaging the spacecraft’s engineering data. They sent it to its new location in the FDS memory on April 18. A radio signal takes about 22.5 hours to reach Voyager 1, which is over 15 billion miles (24 billion kilometers) from Earth, and another 22.5 hours for a signal to come back to Earth. When the mission flight team heard back from the spacecraft on April 20, they saw that the modification had worked: For the first time in five months, they have been able to check the health and status of the spacecraft.

      […]

      45 hour ping. NASA should upgrade their internet service.

      ;-)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Aziz, light!

      Russia says that Ukraine is Russia, so I don’t see any problem with releasing the frozen accounts to the Ukrainian part of Russia.

