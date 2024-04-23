I tried to find this on YouTube with no luck. This is Trae Crowder at his best.
ON DAVID PECKER AND THE NATIONAL ENQUIRER AND ALL THAT pic.twitter.com/230FG0Iam7
— Trae Crowder (@traecrowder) April 23, 2024
Open thread.
by WaterGirl| 11 Comments
This post is in: Open Threads
I tried to find this on YouTube with no luck. This is Trae Crowder at his best.
ON DAVID PECKER AND THE NATIONAL ENQUIRER AND ALL THAT pic.twitter.com/230FG0Iam7
— Trae Crowder (@traecrowder) April 23, 2024
Open thread.
NotMax
Repeating.
Balloon Juice EXCLUSIVE.
Captured backing up to a certain building on Fifth Avenue.
//
RaflW
I mean, the “Dean scream” was really illustrative of how the media can be manipulated (and can be complicit in the manipulation) in pursuit of a colorful story that drives readership rather than advancing the truth.
See, also, Al Gore “inventing” the Internet, and many similar.
Funny how it’s almost always Democrats who get caught in these things (not freakin funny at all).
piratedan
so leading up to today, there was an awful lot of chatter from the legal punditry that Bragg’s case would be difficult to prove considering the nuance of showing how the money mattered and showing of intent to defraud and mislead the country in defiance of the law.
Does the testimony offered today alleviate any of those fears? Apparently Pecker stated that this was the specific agreement that he had with Trump and alleged that there are written notes from Trump confirming this plan? Can it be true that Trump actually took notes on outlining this criminal conspiracy?
WaterGirl
@piratedan: yep! It’s Weiselberg that took all the specific notes about the payments to stormy, laying it all out!
SpaceUnit
I don’t know. So far I haven’t heard anything from this trial that sounds criminal, technically speaking. Sleazy, shameless, and deceptive? Yep. But nothing that Fox News hasn’t been doing for years. I don’t think a media outlet being in the tank for one candidate or one party constitutes a crime, however outrageous and unprincipled as it is.
ETA: And though it makes trump look scummy as hell, his supporters will never see it in the news that they watch.
Marmot
@RaflW: That’s a lot like how I was thinking today about how many times the Serious Press gamely pursued a false Repub allegation.
My personal favorite is when Wen Ho Li was alleged a Chinese Communist spy. But then there’s how Ahmed Chalabi and Judith Miller helped them allege Iraq was hiding WMDs!
But also, that time Bill Barr pre-empted the Mueller Report with a summary all “oh, it’s nothing really”—and somehow permanently set the thing’s historical meaning.
More recently, most Special Counsel Robert Hur alleges Biden can’t remember events that he actually did remember, about which the NYT runs what—80 articles mentioning it over two weeks.
And that’s just off the top.
piratedan
@WaterGirl: ty for the confirmation. So Bragg, via Pecker’s testimony, has shown that there was intent to deceive proving motive. That’s one helluva hurdle for day one. With the testimony of the guys who moved the money, that confirms that crime with the known caveat that they are convicted criminals.
Narya
@SpaceUnit: there was money involved, which makes it a donation to the campaign; records were falsified so it wasn’t recorded as such.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings