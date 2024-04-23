Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Relentless negativity is not a sign that you are more realistic.

Hey Washington Post, “Democracy Dies in Darkness” is supposed to be a warning, not a mission statement.

Ron DeSantis, the grand wizard, oops, governor of FL.

Every reporter and pundit should have to declare if they ever vacationed with a billionaire.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

The arc of history bends toward the same old fuckery.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

The next time the wall street journal editorial board speaks the truth will be the first.

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

It’s not hopeless, and we’re not helpless.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

The truth is, these are not very bright guys, and things got out of hand.

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

Bark louder, little dog.

Fight for a just cause, love your fellow man, live a good life.

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires Republicans to act in good faith.

You come for women, you’re gonna get your ass kicked.

You don’t get to peddle hatred on saturday and offer condolences on sunday.

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Their boy Ron is an empty plastic cup that will never know pudding.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Tuesday Late Night Open Thread

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Marmot
  • Narya
  • NotMax
  • piratedan
  • RaflW
  • rikyrah
  • SpaceUnit
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    11Comments

    3. 3.

      RaflW

      I mean, the “Dean scream” was really illustrative of how the media can be manipulated (and can be complicit in the manipulation) in pursuit of a colorful story that drives readership rather than advancing the truth.

      See, also, Al Gore “inventing” the Internet, and many similar.

      Funny how it’s almost always Democrats who get caught in these things (not freakin funny at all).

      Reply
    6. 6.

      piratedan

      so leading up to today, there was an awful lot of chatter from the legal punditry that Bragg’s case would be difficult to prove considering the nuance of showing how the money mattered and showing of intent to defraud and mislead the country in defiance of the law.

      Does the testimony offered today alleviate any of those fears?  Apparently Pecker stated that this was the specific agreement that he had with Trump and alleged that there are written notes from Trump confirming this plan?  Can it be true that Trump actually took notes on outlining this criminal conspiracy?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      SpaceUnit

      I don’t know.  So far I haven’t heard anything from this trial that sounds criminal, technically speaking.  Sleazy, shameless, and deceptive?  Yep.  But nothing that Fox News hasn’t been doing for years.  I don’t think a media outlet being in the tank for one candidate or one party constitutes a crime, however outrageous and unprincipled as it is.

      ETA:  And though it makes trump look scummy as hell, his supporters will never see it in the news that they watch.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Marmot

      @RaflW: That’s a lot like how I was thinking today about how many times the Serious Press gamely pursued a false Repub allegation.

      My personal favorite is when Wen Ho Li was alleged a Chinese Communist spy. But then there’s how Ahmed Chalabi and Judith Miller helped them allege Iraq was hiding WMDs!

      But also, that time Bill Barr pre-empted the  Mueller Report with a summary all “oh, it’s nothing really”—and somehow permanently set the thing’s historical meaning.

      More recently, most Special Counsel Robert Hur alleges Biden can’t remember events that he actually did remember, about which the NYT runs what—80 articles mentioning it over two weeks.

      And that’s just off the top.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      piratedan

      @WaterGirl: ty for the confirmation.  So Bragg, via Pecker’s testimony, has shown that there was intent to deceive proving motive.  That’s one helluva hurdle for day one.  With the testimony of the guys who moved the money, that confirms that crime with the known caveat that they are convicted criminals.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.