On The Road – arrieve – Saudi Arabia, part 2

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

arrieve

The second day in Jeddah I took a walking tour of Al Balad, the old town of Jeddah. It became a thriving port in the 7th century, and because it is less than 50 miles from Mecca, Al Balad was, and Jeddah is, a gateway city for pilgrims. The 650 buildings in the district—now a UNESCO World Heritage site—mostly date from the 19th century; many were built from blocks of coral carved out of the nearby Red Sea, with distinctive wooden balconies called rawasheen.

The tour was a little haphazard but this was so much more interesting than all the jewelry stores and construction sites on the previous day.

Jeddah, Saudi ArabiaJanuary 3, 2024

Many of the buildings are dilapidated and some are in danger of collapsing, as the steep cost of upkeep led to many of the families leaving for the newer, more modern living options in Jeddah’s suburbs. The Ministry of Culture has now financed a full restoration project, and the streets were full of construction crews when we were there.

Many of the architectural details in Al Balad are this bright blue, or a slightly more subdued green.

Jeddah, Saudi ArabiaJanuary 3, 2024

An example of the green rawasheen. This building has obviously been renovated.

January 3, 2024January 3, 2024

And some of the rawasheen are left in the natural wood color. This building is obviously still waiting for the construction crews to arrive.

Jeddah, Saudi ArabiaJanuary 3, 2024

Another building awaiting some TLC.

Jeddah, Saudi ArabiaJanuary 3, 2024

This building shows what the natural brown rawasheen look like when they’ve been renovated.

Jeddah, Saudi ArabiaJanuary 3, 2024

The minaret of the Al Shafi mosque. It is the oldest mosque in Jeddah, dating from the 13th century, though it has undergone extensive renovations.

Jeddah, Saudi ArabiaJanuary 3, 2024

The outdoor seating area of a cafe honoring Muhammad Ali.

As a world-famous Muslim, Ali was very popular in Saudi Arabia. He visited many times, first making the Hajj in 1972.

I saw a lot of upholstered furniture outdoors in Jeddah and Yanbu—not furniture designed for the outdoors, but ordinary sofas and armchairs, sometimes creating ad hoc meeting places for the local men (men only, we were told). I know it’s a desert and they probably don’t have to worry about mildew, but I never quite got used to it.

Jeddah, Saudi ArabiaJanuary 3, 2024

At one point our guide hustled the group into a bookstore and had us gather around this picture. It shows the tomb of Eve, as in “Adam and…” (We had previously been in Ephesus where there is a house allegedly belonging to the Virgin Mary, but I think Eve trumps Mary.)

Even the city name Jeddah may have come from Jiddah, “grandmother,” since Eve is referred to in the Quran as the grandmother of us all. Unfortunately, we have to make do with the picture, because the tomb was destroyed in 1928, and in 1975 the religious authorities had it filled with concrete to discourage pilgrims.

Jeddah, Saudi ArabiaJanuary 3, 2024

Our Days of Bliss is a small museum which recreates the interior of the old houses of Al Balad as they looked a hundred years ago.

They served us Saudi coffee, which is very different from the Turkish or Greek-type coffee I was expecting. This was made from very lightly roasted beans that were still green, so the beverage looked more like green tea than coffee, and it had cardamom and other spices in it. It was delicious.

Jeddah, Saudi ArabiaJanuary 3, 2024

The kitchen in Our Days of Bliss.

Next: More Al Balad

    2Comments

    1.

      Baud

      Cool architecture. I would have thought SA would have enough slush funds to keep the old buildings preserved.

    2.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Baud: Where do you think trump is getting the money for all his appeals bonds?

      eta: Love the old Islamic architecture/art.

