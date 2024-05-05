Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Medium Cool – Out of Step!

17 Comments



Medium Cool is a weekly series related to popular culture, mostly film, TV, and books, with some music and games thrown in.  We hope it’s a welcome break from the anger, hate, and idiocy we see almost daily from the other side in the political sphere.

Arguments welcomed, opinions respected, fools un-suffered.  We’re here every Sunday at 7 pm.

I am happy to say that I have no idea who any of these people are.

Are there books, movies, TV shows, plays, musicals that other people seemed to love but you did not?  And the reverse!  Books, movies, TV shows, plays, musicals that you love, but others don’t?

I’ll go first.

I simply cannot understand the draw of The Simpsons, South Park, anything horror, anything with snakes, and *all reality shows.  Anything I like is, of course, beloved by everyone.  (Not intended as a factual statement.)

*baking shows excepted

One final thought from me.  When there’s a mismatch, are you out of step with the world, or is the world out of step with you?

    17Comments

    2. 2.

      hueyplong

      I don’t get the Rocky or Star Wars franchises.

      Don’t have a problem with fans of either one. Just not in the club.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      VFX Lurker

      I stopped watching Game of Thrones midway through the first season. Not sure if I’ll finish it or not. I’m so behind on so many shows.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      strange visitor (from another planet)

      IMO zack snyder is the most overrated filmmaker working today. i don’t understand his appeal AT ALL. he doesn’t seem to understand how his characters work or how characters work in general

      @Albatrossity: out of step. minor threat, 1983. good tune.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Suzanne

      Things I hate that others love: the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Everybody Loves Raymond, Two and a Half Men, Ford F-series trucks, matte lipstick.

      ETA: low-rise pants. GTFO of here.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Leto

      Villeneuve’s Dune. Just misses the mark. Glad people are enjoying it, hope they read the books, past that… yup. Just about every reality TV show* is also off the list.

       

      *except baking shows

      Reply
    7. 7.

      piratedan

      I don’t wanna be in the cool kids club.  I like what I like, I want to share the joy of what I like with others who also find joy in that subject.  I don’t need to be the top geek, I don’t have to compete in my fandom.

      What I enjoy about these threads is how we share our joy with each other and inspire others to try new shows that we might otherwise have passed on.

      sometimes it’s cool to revisit something in the past that you forgot was awesome the first time: Farscape

      something all the cool kids liked that I never connected with: Lost

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Eyeroller

      The first five seasons of The Simpsons were brilliant, especially for late Boomers/early GenX who would get the references.  Enshittification set in very rapidly after that.  They’ve been bad for much longer than they were good IMnsHO.

      South Park was kind of amusing the first couple of seasons till it went full glibertarian/fash-curious.  Again IMnsHO.

      Other than that I have no opinion, since I’ve watched no new media, other than a few documentary series, since approximately 2001.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Leto

      @strange visitor (from another planet): agree with that. Snyder’s universe of movies are just bad. He needs to go back and watch, continuously, the original Batman The Animated Series if he wants to understand “dark” but still relatable/loved. The fact that Netflix backed up the Brinks trucks for those two shitty movies of his is just mind boggling.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      delphinium

      Never could get into The Sopranos or Monk either (though I like Tony Shalhoub in other things).

      Liked the series Wolf Hall but didn’t care for the Hilary Mantel books it was based on.

      Adored the movie Moulin Rouge but most people I know couldn’t stand it. Different strokes for different folks and all that : ).

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Jackie

      Never understood the Harry Potter love. My entire family was addicted. I’m not a sci-fi fan, so I didn’t read the books, nor watch the movies.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Eyeroller

      @Suzanne: And you’re relatively young and slim.  For us olds, low-rise pants just result in muffin-top and try to pull themselves down. I have to buy my pants from the “old women in Florida” catalogs to get pants that hit at my waistline or just a little below.  (Also Florida is something that a lot of people like that I hate, sorry Betty C, though my hate is more due to the politics and climate than the natural environment, which is pretty neat, except for the pythons.)

      Reply
    17. 17.

      RSA

      I haven’t watched more than a sampling of The Sopranos, The Wire, Breaking Bad, Game of Thrones… you may see a thematic similarity. I’ve chatted with friends about the shows, about my initial impression that the world would be a better place on balance if all the characters were killed off in the first episode. I wasn’t questioning the artistic value of the shows but rather why I should invest myself in stories about bad characters doing bad things… My friends did convince me that watching could give insight into the human condition. I’m not up for it yet.

      Reply

