Medium Cool – Ch-Ch-Ch-Changes

Medium Cool is a weekly series related to popular culture, mostly film, TV, and books, with some music and games thrown in.  We hope it’s a welcome break from the anger, hate, and idiocy we see almost daily from the other side in the political sphere.

Arguments welcomed, opinions respected, fools un-suffered.  We’re here every Sunday at 7 pm.

Let’s talk music!  Always evolving, it seems.

🎶

I loved Buckingham Nicks.  So many favorite songs from that album.

And then they joined Fleetwood Mac.

I don’t recall all the details, but I think they were playing musical chairs, and when the music stopped they all changed partners.  That made for one great album!

A whole gaggle of musicians got together to honor Bob Dylan.

I was so happy to see George Harrison and all the others playing again on that stage, and I realized George had surely been playing for all these years since The Beatles and I had somehow missed it.   You can just feel how much fun it was for all of them to be playing together.  I dare you to watch Neil Young and Tom Petty sharing a mic and not feel your heart sing.

I hear Different Drum and I immediately think of Susanna Hoffs and Matthew Sweet, but you may think of Linda Ronstadt or The Stone Ponies, and some of them moved on to become The Eagles.

Neil Young has had all sorts of musical lives, and I think now he’s back on tour with Crazy Horse.  

And the son of someone I worked with asked him one day, “Dad, did you know that Paul McCartney was in a band before Wings?”

If that’s not enough, we can talk about backup bands and who they first opened for, or backup bands who ultimately became more famous or just as famous as the artist they opened for.

