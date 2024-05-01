And scattered about… were the Martians – dead! Slain by the putrefactive and disease bacteria against which their systems were unprepared; slain, after all man’s devices had failed, by the humblest things that God, in his wisdom, has put upon this earth. (HG Wells, 1897) pic.twitter.com/92hphFg4wV
— Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman) April 29, 2024
John Wilkes Boothe: vicious cycle as several generations of maltreated peacocks belonging to the Romanovs. Recently ousted as Chairman of Project Veritas. https://t.co/4P5mHQLhDY
— zeddy (@Zeddary) April 30, 2024
In a great bit of NASA oral history, flight director Jay Greene recalls the Shuttle flight that then-congressman Bill Nelson finagled himself onto. Nelson of course is now NASA Administrator. pic.twitter.com/Zbglqvo1Ct
— Pinboard (@Pinboard) April 22, 2024
“Why are these bollard things, anyway?!?”
It’s the ‘gotta get the car rewrapped’ for me. She’s hitting everything all the time. GTA cars go longer without damage. https://t.co/tGC3rherCc
— zeddy (@Zeddary) April 21, 2024
