Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Speaking of republicans, is there a way for a political party to declare intellectual bankruptcy?

Republicans are radicals, not conservatives.

One of our two political parties is a cult whose leader admires Vladimir Putin.

The rest of the comments were smacking Boebert like she was a piñata.

Fight them, without becoming them!

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires.

Battle won, war still ongoing.

Republicans do not pay their debts.

with the Kraken taking a plea, the Cheese stands alone.

It’s a new day. Light all those Biden polls of young people on fire and throw away the ashes.

Every reporter and pundit should have to declare if they ever vacationed with a billionaire.

“Why isn’t this Snickers bar only a nickel?”

Republicans don’t want a speaker to lead them; they want a hostage.

You’re just a puppy masquerading as an old coot.

Fight for a just cause, love your fellow man, live a good life.

Democrats have delivered the Square Deal, the New Deal, the Fair Deal, and now… the Big Joe Biden Deal.

Bogus polls are all they’ve got left. Let’s bury these fuckers at the polls a year from now.

Relentless negativity is not a sign that you are more realistic.

In short, I come down firmly on all sides of the issue.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

This year has been the longest three days of putin’s life.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

Republican also-rans: four mules fighting over a turnip.

Late Night Open Thread: Dark (Dork) Humors

Late Night Open Thread: Dark (Dork) Humors

by | 12 Comments

This post is in: Humorous

“Why are these bollard things, anyway?!?”

    12Comments

    1. 1.

      piratedan

      while we were passionately getting outraged at each other in the earlier DJT Trial thread, what did happen in court today?   About the only event I gleaned was that they proved that Michael Cohen was an asshole while he was employed as Trump’s lawyer and that DJT/Pecker and Cohen went to the trouble of setting up a shell company to handle the money for paying off Ms. Daniels.

      Was there anything else significant?

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Poe Larity

      The least the Martians lasers could have done was have a bbq mode to make us more palatable or at least turn is into bollards.

      Also, too, the first thing I think when I hear a crunch and then freeze is to “keep on going.”

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Poe Larity

      Also also, too, after Sen. Jake Garns shuttle flight, future crews measured their space sickness levels in units of “garns.” It took weeks to clean Discovery.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      SpaceUnit

      Not sure what this post is actually about, but I think that pic at the top might just be of a charcoal grill.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Jay

      @SpaceUnit:

      Because of the green, it’s clearly a Martian Spacecraft from the crash at Roswell, NM, (the rust on the landing gear dates it)

      Webber Charcoal Grills are always red.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      VFX Lurker

      @opiejeanne: What is a GTA car?

      Grand Theft Auto, a video game series that rewards players with an “insane stunt bonus” for recklessly driving their cars.

      Reply

