And scattered about… were the Martians – dead! Slain by the putrefactive and disease bacteria against which their systems were unprepared; slain, after all man’s devices had failed, by the humblest things that God, in his wisdom, has put upon this earth. (HG Wells, 1897) pic.twitter.com/92hphFg4wV — Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman) April 29, 2024

John Wilkes Boothe: vicious cycle as several generations of maltreated peacocks belonging to the Romanovs. Recently ousted as Chairman of Project Veritas. https://t.co/4P5mHQLhDY — zeddy (@Zeddary) April 30, 2024

In a great bit of NASA oral history, flight director Jay Greene recalls the Shuttle flight that then-congressman Bill Nelson finagled himself onto. Nelson of course is now NASA Administrator. pic.twitter.com/Zbglqvo1Ct — Pinboard (@Pinboard) April 22, 2024

“Why are these bollard things, anyway?!?”