JAFD
The cherry blossoms here reached peak on Easter Saturday and Sunday. Then we were hit by a three-day nor’easter. Was afraid might knock them down, but the flowers stayed up well.
01 Taken in ’21, at the entrance to the new Essex County Courthouse.
If you would like to join Ms. Rosa Parks for our bus ride …
In my neighborhood …
This style of residential architecture has been used often, in North Jersey in recent decades, for buildings from single-family homes to 5-unit apartments. They’re known, colloquially, as ‘Bayonne boxes’.
‘Tis the season …
So there were crowds out to see Branch Brook Park on the 6th and 7th, enough to tie up traffic throughout the North Ward, Meself, decided to get up early, beat crowds, Monday morn.
There are about 5.300 flowering cherry trees in Branch Brook Park, of 18 different varieties – here are some of them. These pictures are in order, roughly, earlier to later, going north to south thru the park.
Here’s the parking lot of the Cherry Blossom Welcome Center
and the Welcome Center building, behind a playground
Saplings in bloom
Blossoms around the curve.
