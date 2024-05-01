Branch Brook Park, Newark, NJ

So there were crowds out to see Branch Brook Park on the 6th and 7th, enough to tie up traffic throughout the North Ward, Meself, decided to get up early, beat crowds, Monday morn.

There are about 5.300 flowering cherry trees in Branch Brook Park, of 18 different varieties – here are some of them. These pictures are in order, roughly, earlier to later, going north to south thru the park.

Here’s the parking lot of the Cherry Blossom Welcome Center