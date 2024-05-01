Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We still have time to mess this up!

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

The gop couldn’t organize an orgy in a whorehouse with a fist full of 50s.

… gradually, and then suddenly.

Baby steps, because the Republican Party is full of angry babies.

Incompetence, fear, or corruption? why not all three?

A lot of Dems talk about what the media tells them to talk about. Not helpful.

Israel is using food as a weapon of war. Unforgivable.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

They are lying in pursuit of an agenda.

“What are Republicans afraid of?” Everything.

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

Quote tweet friends, screenshot enemies.

The frogs are rarely mistaken.

The rest of the comments were smacking Boebert like she was a piñata.

Republicans do not pay their debts.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Let me file that under fuck it.

Republicans don’t want a speaker to lead them; they want a hostage.

The Supreme Court is corrupt. Democrats must win in November and force court reform.

Give the craziest people you know everything they want and hope they don’t ask for more? Great plan.

Trump makes a mockery of the legal system and cowardly judges just sit back and let him.

Republicans choose power over democracy, every day.

New McCarthy, same old McCarthyism.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – JAFD – Cherry Blossoms of Newark, part 1

On The Road – JAFD – Cherry Blossoms of Newark, part 1

by | Leave a Comment

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

JAFD

The cherry blossoms here reached peak on Easter Saturday and Sunday. Then we were hit by a three-day nor’easter. Was afraid might knock them down, but the flowers stayed up well.

 

 

On The Road - JAFD - Cherry Blossoms of Newark, part 1 9
Entrance, new Essex County CourthouseApril 7, 2021

01 Taken in ’21, at the entrance to the new Essex County Courthouse.
If you would like to join Ms. Rosa Parks for our bus ride …

On The Road - JAFD - Cherry Blossoms of Newark, part 1 8
In my neighborhoodApril 8, 2024

In my neighborhood …

This style of residential architecture has been used often, in North Jersey in recent decades, for buildings from single-family homes to 5-unit apartments. They’re known, colloquially, as ‘Bayonne boxes’.

 

On The Road - JAFD - Cherry Blossoms of Newark, part 1 7
In my neighborhoodApril 8, 2024
On The Road - JAFD - Cherry Blossoms of Newark, part 1 6
In my neighborhoodApril 8, 2024

‘Tis the season …

On The Road - JAFD - Cherry Blossoms of Newark, part 1 3
Branch Brook Park, Newark, NJApril 8, 2024

So there were crowds out to see Branch Brook Park on the 6th and 7th, enough to tie up traffic throughout the North Ward, Meself, decided to get up early, beat crowds, Monday morn.

There are about 5.300 flowering cherry trees in Branch Brook Park, of 18 different varieties – here are some of them. These pictures are in order, roughly, earlier to later, going north to south thru the park.

Here’s the parking lot of the Cherry Blossom Welcome Center

On The Road - JAFD - Cherry Blossoms of Newark, part 1 2
Branch Brook Park, Newark, NJApril 8, 2024

and the Welcome Center building, behind a playground

On The Road - JAFD - Cherry Blossoms of Newark, part 1 1
Branch Brook Park, Newark, NJApril 8, 2024

Saplings in bloom

On The Road - JAFD - Cherry Blossoms of Newark, part 1
Branch Brook Park, Newark, NJApril 8, 2024

Blossoms around the curve.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.