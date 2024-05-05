I am glad to see this, and it doesn’t surprise me.

I mean, how many times could Bibi tell Biden to fuck off before we were going to get here?

🚨🚨Scoop: — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) May 5, 2024

U.S. put a hold on an ammunition shipment to Israel (Axios)

The Biden administration last week put a hold on a shipment of U.S.-made ammunition to Israel, two Israeli officials told Axios. Why it matters: It is the first time since the Oct. 7 attack that the U.S. has stopped a weapons shipment intended for the Israeli military. The incident raised serious concerns inside the Israeli government and sent officials scrambling to understand why the shipment was held, Israeli officials said. President Biden is facing sharp criticism among Americans who oppose his support of Israel. The administration in February asked Israel to provide assurances that U.S.-made weapons were being used by Israel Defense Forces in Gaza in accordance with international law. Israel provided a signed letter of assurances in March. State of play: The Israeli officials said the ammunition shipment to Israel was stopped last week. The White House declined to comment. The Pentagon, the State Department and the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office didn’t immediately respond to questions. Driving the news: The Biden administration is highly concerned Israel will invade the southern Gaza city of Rafah where more than one million displaced Palestinians have been taking shelter.

