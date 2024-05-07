Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

DeSantis transforming Florida into 1930s Germany with gators and theme parks.

Happy indictment week to all who celebrate!

He seems like a smart guy, but JFC, what a dick!

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

I desperately hope that, yet again, I am wrong.

Jack Smith: “Why did you start campaigning in the middle of my investigation?!”

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Second rate reporter says what?

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

We need to vote them all out and restore sane Democratic government.

There are some who say that there are too many strawmen arguments on this blog.

He imagines himself as The Big Bad, Who Is Universally Feared… instead of The Big Jagoff, Who Is Universally Mocked.

Let’s not be the monsters we hate.

Republicans do not pay their debts.

We know you aren’t a Democrat but since you seem confused let me help you.

The next time the wall street journal editorial board speaks the truth will be the first.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

“What are Republicans afraid of?” Everything.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

There’s always a light at the end of the frog.

Wake up. Grow up. Get in the fight.

    7. 7.

      rikyrah

      Will those ‘ you’re just trying to use Project 2025 to scare us’ crowd finally wake the phuck up?

       

      Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) posted at 10:38 AM on Tue, May 07, 2024:
      Mike Johnson says Republicans must take total control of government so they can enact their Project 2025 agenda, including a national abortion ban, or else America is “facing very serious threats” https://t.co/g3s4Nzve6F
      (https://x.com/BidenHQ/status/1787869591839875495?t=VLqLLSo_XHO1i2C_oyXuWw&s=03)

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Bupalos

      Trump in his little post-court rant suggests that 3.5% inflation is going to lead to the United States breaking up into little pieces, just like Nazi Germany.

      Also pretty clear he’s pursuing a fall-back election strategy of saying he would have won if not for the legal harassment that is keeping him from campaigning. That the operation of the judicial system is ‘election interference.’ He’s already positioning for more big-lie democratic destabilization, win or lose. “I was winning before they tied me up in court.”

      Reply
    13. 13.

      rikyrah

      If the GOP Can’t Keep Voters from Putting Abortion on the Ballot, They Will Try To Trick Voters. They Will Cheat.
      The “Decline to Sign” movement is gaining traction in GOP-dominated states

      JESS PIPER

      MAY 6

       

       

      The event to raise money for local Crawford County candidates was held inside an auction house right off the highway. It was a BBQ supper, with a silent auction, and a Bluegrass band. The event also had petitions at the ready for several amendments, including the abortion petition.

      As I pulled into the parking lot, I noticed a minivan and a woman stopping each person going down the drive. She was standing next to her van, while a man sat in the driver’s seat. She had what looked like paper tickets in her hand — I assumed she was checking in guests for the event. As I stopped, she smiled and asked if I wanted information on the petition to put abortion on the ballot in Arkansas?

      I returned her smile and said, “sure.” She handed me a piece of cardstock with a QR code. I was really excited to scan it, because I thought Arkansas may have a way to electronically sign the petition, and I could share it with my Arkansas friends…

      Oof. I was way off.

      When I scanned the code, it took me straight to a Google drive. I was hesitant immediately. The first folder in the drive is titled, “Arkansas Abortion Amendment Myth vs. Fact” and that was pretty much a dead giveaway; the lady stopping folks headed to an event intent on signing the abortion petition was going to hit them with disinformation first.

      Another folder in the Google drive was something called “Decline to Sign.” This graphic included bulleted points. Among them:

      …………………………………………

       

      Was the woman standing in that parking lot just some solitary extremist trying to dissuade voters from signing a petition? Some woman who got a crazy idea, created a Google drive, printed up cardstock with a QR code, and decided to lie to folks on their way to sign a petition in a small town in Arkansas?

      No. “Decline to Sign” is a coordinated movement and we saw it in Missouri as well. It is well-funded and not at all grassroots. They have signs, sites, and lawmakers who are bought and paid for to do their dirty work.

      I noticed “Decline to Sign” popping up on social media from Missouri GOP State Senators and Representatives. The messaging was exactly the same. Some Reps even started tweeting out videos of themselves, sitting on the same couch in front of the same bookcase, reading a script about “out of state” folks coming to Missouri to gather signatures and steal identities or allow abortions up to birth. It was creepy because it was so scripted and the deliveries were so automated. The politicians also had those dead eyes you need to straight up lie to someone.

       

      ………………………………..

       

       

      Reply
    15. 15.

      JPL

      @Bupalos:  You mean born again sleaze trump, who wants to put a 10 percent tariff on all imported goods is complaining about the current inflation.    oh okay

      Reply
    21. 21.

      tam1MI

      @rikyrah: Will those ‘ you’re just trying to use Project 2025 to scare us’ crowd finally wake the phuck up?

      They are the same assholes who bellowed, “You’re just saying that the Supreme Cort and reproductive rights are on the ballot to scare us!”, so my guess would be, “No”.

      Reply

