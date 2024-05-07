Looks like we can use an open thread.
Spring has sprung – just since yesterday!
Open thread, obviously.
Will those ‘ you’re just trying to use Project 2025 to scare us’ crowd finally wake the phuck up?
Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) posted at 10:38 AM on Tue, May 07, 2024:
Mike Johnson says Republicans must take total control of government so they can enact their Project 2025 agenda, including a national abortion ban, or else America is “facing very serious threats” https://t.co/g3s4Nzve6F
(https://x.com/BidenHQ/status/1787869591839875495?t=VLqLLSo_XHO1i2C_oyXuWw&s=03)
NurseScientistPhD-CNS (@ResearchCNSPhD) posted at 9:14 AM on Tue, Apr 30, 2024:
HBCU students are more scared of their mamas than they are of SWAT! Graduation parties have been planned. Outfits have been purchased. They know better than to have their mammas out here looking like fools because they got suspended & aren’t going to graduate! https://t.co/SnFwjfXm6B
(https://x.com/ResearchCNSPhD/status/1785311696204034352?s=02)
Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) posted at 1:38 PM on Mon, May 06, 2024:
Planner of Trump’s Project 2025 calls for repealing the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote https://t.co/JKrvOh0jnO
(https://x.com/BidenHQ/status/1787552478826840567?t=mwsKF1DwefsAxB0NnNyROw&s=03)
Denise Oliver-Velez (@Deoliver47) posted at 8:50 AM on Mon, May 06, 2024:
I cited Audre Lorde’s wisdom about “single issue” folks a while back
‘There is no such thing as a single-issue struggle because we do not live single-issue lives’
https://t.co/pBQ6wr4lm4
(https://x.com/Deoliver47/status/1787479972816335292?t=l18H482mhw7Y5ybn9wYXWA&s=03)
Trump in his little post-court rant suggests that 3.5% inflation is going to lead to the United States breaking up into little pieces, just like Nazi Germany.
Also pretty clear he’s pursuing a fall-back election strategy of saying he would have won if not for the legal harassment that is keeping him from campaigning. That the operation of the judicial system is ‘election interference.’ He’s already positioning for more big-lie democratic destabilization, win or lose. “I was winning before they tied me up in court.”
If the GOP Can’t Keep Voters from Putting Abortion on the Ballot, They Will Try To Trick Voters. They Will Cheat.
The “Decline to Sign” movement is gaining traction in GOP-dominated states
MAY 6
The event to raise money for local Crawford County candidates was held inside an auction house right off the highway. It was a BBQ supper, with a silent auction, and a Bluegrass band. The event also had petitions at the ready for several amendments, including the abortion petition.
As I pulled into the parking lot, I noticed a minivan and a woman stopping each person going down the drive. She was standing next to her van, while a man sat in the driver’s seat. She had what looked like paper tickets in her hand — I assumed she was checking in guests for the event. As I stopped, she smiled and asked if I wanted information on the petition to put abortion on the ballot in Arkansas?
I returned her smile and said, “sure.” She handed me a piece of cardstock with a QR code. I was really excited to scan it, because I thought Arkansas may have a way to electronically sign the petition, and I could share it with my Arkansas friends…
Oof. I was way off.
When I scanned the code, it took me straight to a Google drive. I was hesitant immediately. The first folder in the drive is titled, “Arkansas Abortion Amendment Myth vs. Fact” and that was pretty much a dead giveaway; the lady stopping folks headed to an event intent on signing the abortion petition was going to hit them with disinformation first.
Another folder in the Google drive was something called “Decline to Sign.” This graphic included bulleted points. Among them:
Was the woman standing in that parking lot just some solitary extremist trying to dissuade voters from signing a petition? Some woman who got a crazy idea, created a Google drive, printed up cardstock with a QR code, and decided to lie to folks on their way to sign a petition in a small town in Arkansas?
No. “Decline to Sign” is a coordinated movement and we saw it in Missouri as well. It is well-funded and not at all grassroots. They have signs, sites, and lawmakers who are bought and paid for to do their dirty work.
I noticed “Decline to Sign” popping up on social media from Missouri GOP State Senators and Representatives. The messaging was exactly the same. Some Reps even started tweeting out videos of themselves, sitting on the same couch in front of the same bookcase, reading a script about “out of state” folks coming to Missouri to gather signatures and steal identities or allow abortions up to birth. It was creepy because it was so scripted and the deliveries were so automated. The politicians also had those dead eyes you need to straight up lie to someone.
