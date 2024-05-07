Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Poor Pastor Mike

Not only did he have to spend two hours listening to MTG vomit in his ear yesterday, he had to listen to her again today.  Here’s the latest from her:

Following their second meeting, Greene would not specify when she may force the vote and wouldn’t commit to moving to oust the speaker this week, but she said that Johnson has a “pretty short” window to act on a list of demands. A vote to remove the speaker is certain to fail, however, since House Democrats have announced they would vote to kill her motion.

This prompts me to repeat my question from last week:

Also, in case you missed this little bit of trolling from Hakeem Jeffries’ interview on 60 Minutes, I’m gonna guess that Marge spent at least a few minutes of those two hours of consultation with her pastor whining about this:

“Even though we’re in the minority, we effectively have been governing as if we were in the majority because we continue to provide a majority of the votes necessary to get things done,” Jeffries said. “Those are just the facts.”

“It’s a difficult situation on the other side of the aisle, because many of my Republican colleagues are more interested in creating chaos, dysfunction, and extremism,” he continued.

“All” that Marge wants is to fuck over Ukraine, only pass bills with Republican votes, and to defund investigations into Trump — in other words, stuff that someone from an R+infinity red district would think is just glorious, and everyone else in the party would run away from.   Johnson will probably throw her some kind of bone, but it’s going to have to be something really minor.  I’m thinking Greene will latch onto that nothingburger and turn it into a something to save face, but she might just force a vote that will make Johnson even more beholden to Jeffries.  I hope she will, so Jeffries can get another concession.

My experience dealing with the insane is limited to a few minutes on public transit where I couldn’t get away from someone running their crazy mouth.  I just can’t imagine listening to Greene’s bullshit for hours.  I guess being “speaker” for a few months must be worth it for Pastor Mike, but I for one couldn’t eat that amount of shit in order to keep the title.

    1. 1.

      rikyrah

      The fact that there’s an entire community that feels MTG is good enough to be elected to Congress…..

      Imma stay in my blue city in my blue state.

    3. 3.

      Baud

      Not sure how Johnson will get her more nude pics of Hunter Biden, but being a Johnson, I’m sure he’ll try.

    5. 5.

      MattF

      I sometimes feel a pang of sympathy for Mikey, but then he says shit like the stuff quoted below supporting Project 2025. He’s a radical RWer, and he’s getting precisely what he deserves.

